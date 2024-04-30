List Of Sweepstakes Casinos: Top 5 Sweepstakes [Latest Update]

Discover the best sweepstakes casinos
When it comes to creating a list of sweepstakes casinos, you’ll want to find a selection of brands that all excel in different areas. After all, some sites might be better for things like online slots compared to table games and so on. So here are five top sweepstakes casinos that each have their own individual merits:
● - Best choice for promos for new and existing customers
● - Best choice for online slots
Compare top sweepstakes casinos
Now that you know who made up this list of sweepstakes casinos, it’s worth getting to know these brands a little better. So take a look at the following table to see how each of these top sweepstakes casinos compare in terms of their welcome offers:
Introducing the list of sweepstakes casinos
It’s not enough just to give you a list of sweepstakes casinos and leave it there. You’ll want to see how these sweepstakes gaming platforms compare in terms of things like their game selection, bonus offers, redeemable prizes and much more. So below you will find a series of mini-reviews of five of the hottest sweepstakes casinos around. Perfect for finding your ultimate sweepstakes gaming platform:
1. Easily one of the best sweepstakes casinos: Stake.us
No list of sweepstakes casinos is complete without a good discussion of Stake.us. This brand was only launched a couple of years back but it has already redefined what it means to play at a sweepstakes casino.
Much of this is down to the impressive game portfolio featured at Stake.us. Not only will you find over 500 slots from leading developers like Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming, but there are also plenty of table games, scratchcards and even live dealer games. However, it’s those Stake Originals that’ll keep you coming back for more as they offer innovative gameplay and are more than capable of generating some massive multipliers.
You’ll get a great introduction to what Stake.us is all about thanks to the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. This unlocks a deal that works to give you $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. The Gold Coins let you play for free, the Stake Cash can eventually be redeemed for real-world prizes like crypto, gift cards and merchandise, while that 5% rakeback can work wonders on minimizing your losses.
Everything else about Stake.us is as you’d expect meaning that you can play for free here and that the brand is compliant with all of the sweepstakes laws of the states that it operates. Just note that you cannot play at Stake.us from the states of Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Michigan, New York, Vermont or Kentucky.
Pros:
● Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code
● Vast and varied casino game selection
● Redeemable real-world prizes
● Excellent reward program
Cons:
● No mobile app
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - A must on any list of sweepstakes casinos
McLuck is another brand who is dramatically redefining what it means to play at a sweepstakes casino. Once again, you will discover a vast range of hundreds of slots from esteemed gaming studios like NetEnt, Playson and Habanero, but McLuck also has one of the best live casinos in the business.
This sweepstakes casino also doesn’t shy away from putting on some spectacular deals for new and existing customers. Signing up to McLuck for the first time will grant you a welcome bonus of up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins, while elsewhere you’ll find daily login bonuses, referral promos, a loyalty club and the McJackpot wheel that works wonders on topping up your account balance.
While McLuck is a relatively new brand it still manages to give you a legal and safe way to play for free while being able to redeem cash prizes and gift cards. Just note that you can only make payments with cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and that you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada or Georgia.
Pros:
● Excellent live casino games
● Redeem cash and gift card prizes
● Generous welcome offer
● Fun McJackpot wheel
Cons:
● Limited payment options
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
3. Wow Vegas - Some of the best sweepstakes casino slots here
Wow Vegas is easily one of the best sweepstakes casinos on the market when it comes to slot gaming. There are literally hundreds of slots here featuring cool features like Megaways, bonus buy, hold and spin, and they all come from major developers like Betsoft, BGaming and Booming Games so that you can be assured of quality gameplay. Just note that there currently aren’t any table games at Wow Vegas
Sign up to Wow Vegas for the first time and you’ll get a huge welcome offer of 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 free Sweepstake Coins. The WOW Coins are used to play for fun, while Sweepstakes Coins can be used to redeem prizes like cash and gift cards.
Wow Vegas also offers excellent customer support that is available 24/7 and has taken the fairly unusual step of teaming up with Paris Hilton to promote its sweepstakes gaming services. Plus with the ability to legally play its casino games from all US states except for Michigan, Washington, Nevada or Idaho, Wow Vegas is a brand to keep your eye on.
Pros:
● Over 700 slots games
● Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
● 24/7 customer support
● Massive welcome offer
Cons:
● No table games
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - Yet another one of the best sweepstakes casinos
If you want to enjoy the full range of online casino games from your state, you’ll need to play at Sweeptastic. This brand has a formidable range of slot games from leading developers like BGaming, GameArt and Belatra, and you’ll find plenty of variants of table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. The best part is the series of Originals games where titles like SpaceXY and Plinko may look a little simplistic but are capable of delivering exhilarating gameplay.
Sweepstastic has put on a first purchase bonus for new customers that could see you getting 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins at a special discounted price. You’ll also find an excellent loyalty program as well as plenty of other promos that help you play for free while keeping you on track to redeeming those real money prizes. Just note that while Sweeptastic is widely available in the US, you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada or Michigan.
Pros:
● Excellent variety of casino games
● Redeem real money prizes
● Quality loyalty program
● Legal in most states
● Welcome offer could be better
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
5. High5Casino - Superior sweepstakes casino slots here
High5Casino is another sweepstakes casino with a vast range of slot games to play. This isn’t hugely surprising considering that the brand’s parent company, High5, is a much-loved slot developer that has created hit slot games like DaVinci Diamonds and much more. So you can sign up to High5Casino and find hundreds of exclusive slots, as well as slots from developers like Pragmatic Play. Just note that the table gaming options are limited to roulette and American blackjack.
High5Casino has created an innovative welcome offer for new customers. It’ll give you five Sweeps Coins that can be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards, 250 Game Coins that are used to play for fun, while those 600 Diamonds can be used to get free spins for some of the hottest slot games. You should also know that High5Casino has an excellent iOS and Android mobile app, and that while the sweepstakes casino is available in most states, you cannot play here from Idaho, Nevada, Michigan or Washington.
Pros:
● Exclusive High5 slot games
● Cash prizes and gift cards redeemable
● Unique welcome offer
● Excellent mobile app
Cons:
● Limited table gaming options
Rating: 4.1 / 5.0
Sweepstakes casino payment comparison
While you should always be able to play at all legit sweepstakes casinos for free, these gaming platforms will also let you purchase Gold Coins should you need. Here is a quick overview of payment options featured at each of the sweepstakes casinos included in the shortlist of this guide:
From the above table, you will see that each of these sweepstakes casinos will let you purchase Gold Coins with a variety of different payment options. These payments are made as one-off purchases as you won’t have the option to make deposits like you can do at regular online casinos.
You should find that all of your payments go through instantly and that you shouldn’t be hit with any fees for purchasing Gold Coins from a sweepstakes casino. What’s best is that each time you purchase a Gold Coins package, you may be in with a chance of getting some free Sweepstakes Coins as an extra bonus.
These sweepstakes casinos will also let you redeem your cash prizes with a variety of payment options. However, you should keep the following facts in mind before you put in your prize redemption request:
● Prize type: Cash prizes will usually be paid out to the payment method used for purchasing Gold Coins. However, gift cards will be sent out to the email address used when registering your account, while merchandise prizes will be sent to the home address used when signing up.
● Verified account: You will typically only be able to purchase Gold Coins and redeem prizes once you have verified your sweepstakes casino account. This can usually be done by submitting a selfie, along with some form of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or a driver’s license.
● Playthrough requirements: Chances are that you will only be able to redeem a prize from a sweepstakes casino once you have played through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times.
● Minimum redemption amount: Each sweepstakes casino will require you to have a minimum amount of Sweepstakes Coins in your account before you can redeem a prize. For example, you might have to have a minimum of 100 Sweepstakes Coins before you can redeem a cash prize, but this amount might go down to 50 Sweepstakes Coins for gift card prizes.
How to choose new sweepstakes casinos in the USA
There are literally dozens of sweepstakes casinos currently operating in the US. This means that you will face a pretty tough choice when it comes to selecting one particular site for your gameplay. So here are a few key things to keep in mind when checking out these sweepstakes casino sites:
Game variety
It’s always interesting to see what kinds of games will be available at sweepstakes casinos. Some sites opt to focus simply on slot games, while others will give you the full range of table games, live dealer games, scratchcards and so on. Here are the main casino gaming genres to keep your eye on when checking out sweepstakes casino sites:
Welcome Offers
You should find that each sweepstakes casino will put on a welcome offer for new customers. This means that you can sign up to the sweepstakes gaming platform for the first time and unlock a deal that gives you a helping hand with your casino gaming. Here are just some of the welcome bonuses that you might encounter:
● Free coins: Most sweepstakes casinos will simply give you free credit upon signing up. This might come in the form of Gold Coins that you use to play for fun, or you might even get free Sweepstakes Coins that can be used to work your way towards redeeming some real-world prizes.
● Rakeback bonuses: You might even see some welcome offers that give you rakeback to help cover some of your losses.
● First purchase bonuses: Some sweepstakes casinos will give you a discount on the first purchase of Gold Coins that you make. What’s best is that this deal will often give you free Sweepstakes Coins on top.
Loyalty programmes/VIP
Many sweepstakes casinos will put on reward programs for their loyal customers. These long-running promotions are usually free to join and you often get automatically inducted into them as soon as you sign up to the site.
Each reward program will work in different ways, but it’s common to find that you will be given reward points for each casino game that you play. You can then collect these reward points and doing so will allow you to rise through the different levels of the loyalty scheme.
Each new level that you reach will tend to give you a variety of benefits that get progressively better the higher up the loyalty ladder that you go. Here are just some of the perks that you might receive:
● Level up bonuses of free credit
● Increased rakeback
● Daily, weekly and monthly bonuses
● Birthday bonuses
● Exclusive games
● Bespoke bonuses
● Dedicated customer support
● Invites to special events and tournaments
Is there an app available?
Lots of people like playing online casino games from the convenience of a smartphone or a tablet, and this is something that has been picked up on by many sweepstakes casinos. This means that there are a growing number of sweepstakes casinos apps that you can download to your iOS or Android device and enjoy a great way of gaming on the go.
However, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of sweepstakes casinos who opt not to create an app, but instead focus their energies into making their websites as mobile-friendly as possible. This means that you can simply load up the sweepstakes casino sites from your mobile browser and enjoy quality gameplay without having to make any downloads.
What to look out for in sweepstakes casinos in the USA?
Of course, there is so much more to think about than just fun things like slots and table games when it comes to picking your perfect sweepstakes casino. You will also have to consider your security, how you’ll be making your payments and so on. So here are a few more things to investigate when researching these sweepstakes casino sites:
Security
It’s essential that you check that the sweepstakes casino that you are thinking of using is actually legally allowed to operate in the state that you are playing from. Not only that, but you will need to be confident that the brand is actually capable of safeguarding your personal details and any payments that you make.
As such, it’s good to check that the sweepstakes casino has a standard kind of SSL encryption technology on its sites that scrambles any data passing between your browser and the website. Plus make sure that there is a privacy policy on the site that clarifies exactly how your data will be handled. Finally, it’s smart to check that the sweepstakes casino offers some responsible gaming tools to ensure that your gameplay stays under control.
Usability
You should check to see that the sweepstakes casino has actually created a gaming platform that is good to use. This means that it should have a well-designed and clearly presented website that makes it easy to find exactly what you are looking for. You should be able to browse through the casino games according to genre, and learn exactly what kinds of promotions are available without too much stress. Similarly, all terms and conditions should be clearly displayed and signing up to the sweepstakes casino should be a swift, secure and efficient experience.
Bonus offers
Each sweepstakes casino is legally obliged to let you play for free and this means that you should always find plenty of special offers that’ll keep you topped up with free credit. Here are just some of the different kinds of deals that you may come across:
Customer Support
Every decent sweepstakes casino should be more than capable of looking after its customers. This means that you should be able to get in touch with the brand’s customer service team at any time of day or night and get your queries answered in a friendly and professional manner.
Most sweepstakes casinos have customer support that can be accessed via live chat and email, although some brands also have phone support and others can be reached via social media. Don’t forget that many sweepstakes casinos’ FAQs offer you a good way of finding out the basics of how these gaming platforms function.
Payment Methods
Although you should never have to spend your own money to play at sweepstakes casinos, you should always get the option to purchase Gold Coins should you run out of credit. In order to do this, you will be given the option to make a one-off payment to complete the purchase with a payment method of your own choosing.
Most sweepstakes casinos will let you use standard credit and debit cards to complete these transactions, while a growing number of gaming platforms are now starting to accept everything from ACH bank transfers to ewallets. Finally, keep an eye out for those sweepstakes casinos who take cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to help you make your payments with a little more freedom and privacy.
Game selection
While there is nothing wrong with playing at those sweepstakes casinos that focus on slot games, it’s sometimes nice to enjoy a broader game selection. After all, table games like roulette and blackjack don’t just offer a stylish way to play but they also usually feature a more favorable house edge compared to most slots.
It’s also worth checking out who the developers are who power the casino games at these sweepstakes casinos. After all, it is the developers who determine the gameplay as well as other important features ranging from the return to player percentage to graphics, audio and beyond.
Conclusion - Start playing at one of the top sweepstakes casinos
The above list of sweepstakes casinos has given you some ideas for quality gaming sites that you can enjoy using in a way that is legal, safe and great fun too. This means that you have a quick and easy way to shop around these sweepstakes casinos to see which is the best fit for your needs in terms of game portfolio, bonus offers and redeemable prizes.
List of sweepstakes casinos FAQ
Are sweepstakes casinos legal in the US?
Yes, because these gaming sites don’t feature any form of real money gambling they are widely available across the US. However, it’s worth noting that each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos to operate within its borders. For example, you cannot play at Stake.us from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, New York, Michigan, Kentucky, or Vermont.
How old do you have to be to play at sweepstakes casinos?
It depends which sweepstakes casino you are using. While you have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us, for some of the other sweepstakes casinos listed here you will only have to be 18 years or older.
How do you verify an account at a sweepstakes casino?
Each sweepstakes casino will have its own account verification process. However, at most of these sites you can usually verify your account by submitting a selfie along with some form of government issued photo ID such as a passport or driver’s license.
Can I play with real money at sweepstakes casinos?
No, sweepstakes casinos will only let you play with virtual credit that has no cash value outside of the site. However, you may be able to redeem real money prizes from these sweepstakes gaming platforms.
Are sweepstakes casinos better than regular online casinos?
It depends what you are looking for. Online casinos may have the edge in terms of game selection, but for availability, legality and the fact that you can play for free and redeem cash prizes, sweepstakes casinos are hard to beat.
