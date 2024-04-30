List Of Sweepstakes Casinos No Deposit Bonus USA: Real Money Bonus [Latest Update

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
I’m a dedicated follower of sweepstakes casinos so you can trust me when I say that these five platforms combine great game selections, cracking bonuses and easy prize redemptions. Stake.us is the number one pick, but the other platforms are highly rated too, and well worth your time.
Here’s a quick overview of each site’s best feature:
● - offers the best overall promotions for new players
● - slots expert with regular social media giveaways
Check out the below table for more information on each pick in my list of sweepstakes casinos with no deposit bonuses:
To help me determine the best no deposit sweepstakes casinos, I use a set of criteria that comprises game selection, the type and variety of bonuses, the quality of customer support, and the ease of redeeming prizes.
With these factors in mind, Stake.us comes out on the top spot but I’ve also narrowed down a set of four other sites which score highly across the board.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Pros
● Level up rewards through the VIP Club
● Exclusive, Stake original games
● Hundreds of slots, live dealer, and table games
● Use my code for a special welcome bonus
Cons
● No mobile app
Stake.us have cemented their place as the best provider on my list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus for USA players thanks to their excellent promotions, a simple to use site, and a stellar game portfolio. As well as slots from the industry leading Pragmatic, Hacksaw, BGaming, and more, you’ll discover slots made by Stake.us themselves. There are also classic table games, like roulette and blackjack, and a bunch of live dealer games for a casino experience that is as close to the real deal as you can get without leaving the house.
All new players joining Stake.us can grab an exclusive bonus using my code TOPVIPBONUS. Tap this in when you’re making your account and you’ll receive 250, 000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash immediately. The VIP Club at Stake.us lets you build up points towards more perks too, including better daily login and rakeback rates, and additional free Gold Coins.
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - get a shot at the McJackpot every day
Pros
● Loyalty Club offers personalized rewards
● 100s of slot games
● McJackpot promotion available daily
● Apps for iOS and Android
Cons
● Table games are limited
McLuck was founded in 2023 but, in a short time, have become one of the best sweepstakes casinos. There are lots of bonuses at McLuck but my favorite feature has to be the McJackpot. This strikes one player randomly every day, while they’re playing any game, and gives you a shot at a grand prize.
The welcome offer at McLuck provides you with 7500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins as soon as you join. Plus, the first purchase deal offers another 50, 000 Gold Coins and 25 SC for a price of just $9.99.
The gaming catalog at McLuck hosts over 450 games from industry leading providers such as Habanero, Pragmatic, and Evoplay. There’s a huge assortment of slots covering innovative slingo, hold and win, jackpot titles and more, as well as a good selection of live dealer games.
Rating: 4.7/ 5.0
3. Wow Vegas - Slots specialist site with daily deals
Pros
● 900+ casino games
● 24/7 customer support
● New games launched every week
● Regular bonuses and social media deals
Cons
● No table games
Taking the bronze medal position in my list of the best no deposit sweepstakes casinos is Wow Vegas. Established in 2022, Wow Vegas boasts an impressive portfolio of over 900 games. The focus is very much on slots, and whether you’re looking for an ancient Egyptian themed reel spinner or a game stuffed full of bonus features, you’re guaranteed to find it at Wow Vegas. As with the other sites on our rundown, slots are provided by top makers such as Pragmatic, Betsoft, and Habanero.
The welcome deal at Wow Vegas delivers 250, 000 free Wow Coins (their version of Gold Coins), and 5 Sweepstakes Coins. These are spread out over the first three days and can be supplemented by a daily login bonus and a multi-level VIP program which gives you access to an increasing number of Gold and Sweepstakes Coins promos. Wow Vegas are famous for their social media giveaways too, which offer lots of chances to boost your balance.
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - activate personalized loyalty rewards
Pros
● Accepts crypto payments
● Speedy prize redemptions
● 1000+ slots and table games
● Loyalty program offers exclusive promotions
Cons
● No live chat support
Sweeptastic is one of the newest sites to make it into my list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus and are another top choice for players in the US (apart from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, and Michigan).
All new players joining Sweeptastic can take advantage of their welcome bonus, which gives you 2 Sweepstakes Coins and 10, 000 Lucky Coins immediately. As soon as you complete your profile, you’ll get more Lucky Coins too, up to a total of 27, 777.
All of those Coins are the perfect fuel to fire up one of Sweeptastic’s impressively varied selection of games. As well as hundreds of slots from studios as diverse as Betsoft, BGaming, and 1Spin4Win, you’ll find several games that are made in house and exclusive to the site. They also have a scattering of roulette and poker for those seeking an authentic casino experience.
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
5. High 5 Casino - play exclusive slot titles
Pros
● 1200+ casino games
● Huge welcome deal
● SC can be redeemed for cash or gift certificates
● Exclusive High 5 studio games
Cons
● Limited banking methods
No list of sweepstakes casinos with no deposit bonuses for USA players would be complete without High 5 Casino, the oldest platform in my selection.
There are around 1200 games currently on the site but this number can change as games are regularly added to keep things fresh for players. Games at High 5 cover a selection of instantly recognisable titles made by High 5 themselves (88 Drums, Dangerous Beauty, Da Vinci Ways for a start) but there are also slots from other giants, like Pragmatic. Impressively, players will also find a small selection of table games at High 5, focussed on roulette and American blackjack.
As with all of the other top sweepstakes casinos in my directory, High 5 Casino offer new players a special bonus of 5 Sweepstakes Coins, 250 Game Coins, and 600 Diamonds (which can be used to activate special features in games).
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
Win Money Playing at my list of sweepstakes casinos with no deposit bonuses
It’s never possible to win real money directly while playing at sweepstakes or social casinos. However, it is possible to redeem one of the currencies you’ll be using as real cash prizes once you’ve met certain conditions.
How Does The Currency System Work?
Sweeps Casinos give players a unique gaming opportunity to enjoy their favorite games legally, for free, with the potential for real world prizes down the line. This is possible thanks to the two types of currency used at these platforms: Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins.
Gold Coins are used to play games in free mode, for entertainment only, whereas Sweepstakes Coins can be used to play in prize mode and can be redeemed as real world rewards.
Sweepstakes Coins can turn into real prizes
In order to redeem your Sweepstakes Coins, you’ll need to reach a minimum balance. They’re also subject to a playthrough requirement, which means that they have to be staked and won a number of times before they can be eligible for redemption.
How Does The Coin System Work?
Gold Coins power free play
Gold Coins (GC) are the primary currency used to play games at sweepstakes casinos. Unlike Sweepstakes Coins, GC are solely intended for fun, and can’t be transferred or redeemed as prizes.
Gold Coins are handed out for free at sweepstakes casinos through the daily login bonus or other giveaways, but customers can also purchase more if they want to.
Is it possible to play at no deposit sweepstakes casinos offering real money prizes without Buying Coins?
There’s never a requirement to buy Gold Coins at sweepstakes casinos and, to be honest, you might find you never need to. Gold Coins are given to players for free when they join a site but you’ll also receive more through the daily login bonus, social media competitions, or for referring friends to the platform.
If you do decide to buy more Gold Coins, be on the lookout for special purchase deals which may have a discounted price or come with free Sweepstakes Coins attached.
How To Get Free Sweepstakes Coins?
Sweepstakes Coins can’t be bought but are given out for free at sweeps sites in lots of ways. I’d always recommend that you sign up to receive emails from your chosen sweeps site so you never miss out on the latest deals, which can include the following:
Sweepstakes CasinosHow to choose from our list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus
When you’re choosing a no deposit sweepstakes casino offering real money prizes there are a few factors you should consider. Every player is individual but bearing these guiding principles in mind will help you to identify the sweepstakes site that’s just right for you.
Game selection
Free Gold and Sweepstakes Coins are great but you want to make sure that your chosen sweeps site has the games to spend them on. If you love slots then you’ll want to opt for a site that has hundreds of reel spinners with enough bonus features and diverse themes to fill up a pyramid. If you fancy trying your hand at a few virtual tables then you’ll want to choose a sweepstakes casino that can provide authentic casino games like blackjack, roulette, poker and more.
Offers and free sweeps
If you’re looking to build up Sweepstakes Coins towards real life prizes, then you’ll want to be on the lookout for platforms running regular promotions and bonuses. These could include VIP programs and competitions, but will definitely include a daily login bonus.
Here’s a quick look at the daily deals available at the best no deposit sweepstakes casinos:Sweepstakes CasinosSweepstakes Casinos
Cash prizes
As you’ll know, it’s not possible to win real money directly while playing at a sweeps casino, but players can redeem Sweepstakes Coins as real prizes. This can be cash, gift certificates, or branded site merchandise (like Stake.us sweatpants and hoodies).
If redeeming prizes is your goal then it’s important to plump for a platform where this is possible. All of the sites in my rundown have this option but have minor variations. Some sites, like Stake.us, may deliver your cash in the form of crypto, whilst others might send your cash directly to your bank. It’s important to consider what suits your playing style and how quickly you want to redeem prizes.
Is an app available?
I’m someone who’s never too far away from their phone so my preference is always to play at sweepstakes casinos from my mobile. Some of the platforms here have a dedicated app available but many have chosen to forego this. Honestly, although an app offers some benefits in terms of instant notifications, these sweepstakes sites have such superior mobile sites that an app is not necessary.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
As well as the above features, all excellent sweepstakes casinos share certain key characteristics that guarantee an enjoyable and, above all, safe experience. These are the things to look out for to make sure you’re only choosing reputable sweepstakes casino sites.
Security
Before playing at any site, it’s essential to know that it’s safe and secure. Although sweeps casinos are not legally required to hold a license, the sites on my list of sweepstakes casinos with no deposit bonuses for USA players have made a commitment to player safety by implementing advanced security features such as HTTPS and SSL encryption and firewalls. These protect player’s private information and make sure that, when you redeem Sweepstakes Coins or purchase a Gold Coin bundle, you’re doing so in a safe environment.
Usability
The best sweeps platforms have invested in their platforms to create sites that are as user friendly as possible. That means websites are quick loading and provide a smooth experience across all devices. For example, all of the no deposit sweepstakes casinos offering real money prizes in my guide utilize HTML5 software to guarantee that games are playable across any medium and provide strong graphics and visuals.
Bonus offers
All players will be able to access a knockout welcome promotion at my list of sweepstakes casinos offering a no deposit bonus. Promotions such as my unique Stake.us deal, which gives all new players $25 Stake Cash when you make a new account and use the bonus code TOPVIPBONUS.
A daily login bonus is a standard offering at all sweeps sites that provides every player with free Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins if they log in every 24 hours. But there are lots of other bonuses available. Designed to engage players and reward regular customers, bonuses at sweeps casinos can take many different forms:
Customer Support
Good, or bad, customer support can really make or break your gaming experience. That’s why only platforms with solid customer support make it to my top no deposit sweepstakes casinos. They provide round the clock help and a mixture of ways to contact the team, such as:
● a live chat feature,
● an email support address,
● a direct phone line.
Payment Methods
It’s never necessary to make a purchase to play at sweepstakes casinos, and doing so won’t increase your chances of winning. However, if you find that you’ve run out of Gold Coins, or a new game has just dropped that you can’t wait to try, then it’s very simple to buy a Gold Coin bundle.
To support these transactions, the best no deposit sweepstakes casinos offer players a range of reliable payment methods which ensure a safe and secure transaction. Some, like Stake.us, favor crypto payment methods while others support a mixture of:
● credit/debit cards,
● e-wallets,
● Apple and Google Pay,
● online bank transfers.
Game selection
Probably the biggest factor influencing your enjoyment of a site is its game selection - that’s what you’re there for after all! The top sweepstakes platforms have varied game selections, and regularly add new games to their site, so you should never be stuck for something to play.
All of these sites guarantee a seamless playing experience by only offering games developed by the top software providers, such as Habanero, Pragmatic, BGaming, and Betsoft. Many of the sites on my guide, such as High 5 Casino and Stake.us, also have a collection of exclusive, house made games which are unique to their platform and can’t be found anywhere else.
Conclusion - look no further for the top list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus
Sweepstakes casinos have seen a massive surge of popularity over the past few years, thanks in part to the success of sites such as Stake.us and Wow Vegas. Not just for players living in states where real money gaming is restricted, sweeps sites also appeal to gamers who want to join a community, explore new ways to play, and forge a deeper relationship with a playing platform. The option to redeem real world prizes is a big plus too.
My list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus has all of the top contenders to emerge in recent months. They combine sensational promos with mind-blowing game selections, and any one of them would be a great choice. However, Stake.us emerges as my top pick thanks to its superior deals, amazing game selection, and a website that is as close to perfect as it’s possible to get. Give it a try for yourself and use my exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS to get $25 in Stake Cash as soon as you sign up.
FAQ
Is it possible to play at no deposit sweepstakes casinos for real money?
It’s not possible to win real money directly while playing at sweepstakes casinos, but you can win Sweepstakes Coins. Once you’ve met certain conditions these Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed as real life prizes, which can be cash, merchandise, or gift certificates.
Are sweepstakes casinos legal in the US?
Sweepstakes casinos are 100% legal in the US, and my list of sweepstakes casinos with a no deposit bonus is open to all USA players aged 18 and over. However, state specific legislation means that there are a few regions where these brands don’t operate - currently Washington, Michigan, Idaho, and Nevada.
What’s the best no deposit sweepstakes casino?
This depends on your individual preferences. If you’re after a sweepstakes casino with a massive choice of slot games then High 5 Casino might be the best choice; if you’d prefer a site with a mixture of table games and slot titles, then Sweeptastic might be more suitable. For my money though, you can’t top Stake.us for its superb game selection and first-rate collection of bonuses.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.