LifeVac Reviews - Life Saving Choking Device That Actually Works?

Have you ever seen someone choke before? Did you perform the Heimlich to assist them? This response to choking has taken the place of back blows and is still strongly encouraged. Because choking is the fourth most common accidental death in the USA, with newborns accounting for the majority, people might also want to think about a fallback method in case the Heimlich doesn't work.

Despite its widespread use, things can go wrong if the proper adjustments are not made when taking an obese, pregnant, child, or newborn victim into account. In doing our due diligence, a backup device with a heartfelt story that has previously helped hundreds of infants and adults was discovered. The purpose of this review is to introduce LifeVac.

What is LifeVac?

The LifeVac is a portable suction device used to resuscitate choking victims. Its design incorporates a one-way valve that sucks in air and prevents a situation from deteriorating. The time required to save a life is considered minimal compared to efforts such as back blows, ultimately making it safe and efficient. This unit can be used in any position, including sitting, standing, and lying down.

Our editorial team was most impressed by LifeVac because it keeps people from freezing during a choking incident. While some individuals may be quick to act, others may tend to panic or deliberate before taking action. The information we've covered thus far is just the tip of the iceberg. Our editorial team believes it is essential to talk more about the LifeVac patented design, mechanism, and features before anyone concludes.

How Does LifeVac Function?

Beginning with the LifeVac design containing an interchangeable mask (for switching between adult and kid sizes) , a transparent plunger to see if the obstruction has been removed, a one-way valve repeatedly preventing things from moving downward, and an easy-grip handle. If someone sees a victim choking, they must apply LifeVac to the victim's face applying pressure. It is believed that the plunger's increased pressure will aid in the upward removal of lodged food. This specific procedure has saved 493 lives, and their tales have been published in the team's Hall of Saves.

What Attributes Does LifeVac Have?

LifeVac isn't the only de-choking device available; its attributes set it apart from the pack. This portable suction device, in our opinion, deserves praise for the following:

Clinically Proven to be Safe & Efficient

LifeVac has since been clinically tested and published. For example, in 2017, this device was tested to see if it could successfully resuscitate an adult who had choked. The researchers concluded that LifeVac removed the obstructing hot dog in 472 of 500 attempts (94.4%) and 497 of 500 attempts (99.4%), respectively. Several other studies have also been published and presented in Resuscitation Plus, The European Resuscitation Council, The World Congress of Gastroenterology, The American Journal of Gastroenterology, The American Broncho-Esophagological Association, and the International Journal of Clinical Skills, to list a few.

Rescues Live in Seconds

Because LifeVac is so simple, anyone can help a choking victim in seconds. This could be due to two factors. First, the procedure entails positioning, pushing, and pulling. Second, the design reduces anxiety and overthinking. Typically, in such a circumstance, the helper should perform the Heimlich, which entails wrapping their arms around their victim's waist and making a fist with one hand in the middle of the victim's abdomen, specifically between the navel and the ribs.

The helper must then make a fist with the other hand and pull upwards with force. If this fails, helpers must remember to perform CPR. Such thought processes and placement have been eliminated by LifeVac, which increases one's chances of survival.

Works on Adults and Children

Each purchase includes a child and adult mask for parents and seniors. Regarding children, LifeVac is intended for people weighing a minimum of 22 pounds and more. This recommendation comes from the manufacturer, who insists on a minimum weight of 22 pounds to ensure a properly fitting pediatric mask. Despite this, it is claimed that the LifeVac device has saved kids ranging in age from 3 weeks to 13 years. LifeVac could still be used as a last resort for those not meeting the weight criteria.

Fits Most Positions

With LifeVac, rescuers no longer have to worry about an unsuccessful Heimlich because this device can be used to save lives in any position, such as sitting, standing, or lying down. Moms who used LifeVac on choking children or infants claim to have rescued them in a highchair, on the floor, or even while the victim sat on their lap.

No Prescription Required

Finally, since no prescription is needed to purchase this single-patient, non-powered portable suction device, almost anyone can obtain one as a preventative measure. We urge everyone to pay great attention to the demonstrations provided by the LifeVac team for educational purposes. The team also suggests receiving certified training in BLS (or Basic Life Support) Protocol. Although this is not required for LifeVac usage, people will be more knowledgeable about how to deal with situations involving, for example, cardiac arrest, respiratory distress, an obstructed airway, CPR, and defibrillators .

Travel-Friendly

Returning to the LifeVac design, it should be evident that its ease of use and lightweight construction make it possible for users to transport it in practically anything (i.e., a travel bag, backpack, or even a glove compartment). Additionally, LifeVac is available in a home and a travel kit for those who would prefer to have a spare one during travels.

LifeVac Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is LifeVac reusable?

A: No, the LifeVac device cannot be used more than once. Therefore, for the simple sake of sanitation, it should not be used again after being used to assist a choking victim. If someone has used LifeVac to save a life, the team invites them to complete their "Report a Life Saved" questionnaire. In doing so, a replacement unit will be sent to them free of charge.

Q: Does LifeVac have an expiry date?

A: No, a LifeVac device won't need to be replaced until it successfully saves the life of a choking victim. The only parts that require replacement every two to three years are the interchangeable masks. People are urged to consult their specific packages for more information on expiration dates.

Q: What if I am choking? Can I use LifeVac myself?

A: Yes, people can use LifeVac on themselves if they find themselves in a choking situation. The team has recently uploaded a video to illustrate this for more clarity.

Q: Is LifeVac FDA-approved?

A: No, LifeVac is not FDA-approved; however, it is FDA-registered as a Class II medical device.

Q: Is LifeVac only available in the USA?

A: No, LifeVac is also available online in Canada, Europe, Southeast Europe, Spain, Australia, and Japan.

Q: Can I use my FSA account to buy LifeVac?

A: According to user reviews, buying LifeVac with an FSA account is possible; nevertheless, a tax professional would be the best person to ask about this.

Q: What is the difference between the LifeVac Home and Travel kits?

A: The Home Kit comes with a reading booklet, a choking prevention tips card, an adult, a child, and a practice mask. The Travel Kit comes with two masks and a reading manual. The latter was created for consumers who already own a Home Kit, are familiar with using LifeVac, and need an extra kit for travel purposes.

Q: Should LifeVac be used as the first line of defense?

A: The Heimlich should be implemented first. Only when this procedure fails should individuals consider LifeVac.

Q: How long will it take for LifeVac shipments to arrive?

A: The average estimated shipment time is 5 to 10 business days.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect LifeVac?

A: Yes, however, it is insignificant (i.e., a 10-day money-back guarantee). Currently, the team will only accept returns within ten days of receipt of the order. All LifeVac units must be returned brand-new and in their original packaging to qualify for a refund. For more information on the refund policy, consider the following channels of communication:

● Email: lifevac@giddyup-support.com.

● Phone: (516) 962 2554

● Mailing Address: 120 Lake Avenue South, #26 Nesconset, NY 11767

How Much Does LifeVac Cost?

LifeVac prices will slightly fluctuate depending on the number of LifeVac Home Kits purchased. In particular, individuals are looking at an investment of:

● One LifeVac Home Kit: $98.29 each

● Buy Two LifeVac Home Kits Get One Free: $65.53 each

● Buy Three LifeVac Home Kits Get Two Free: $58.98 each

The LifeVac Vision

After founder and CEO Arthur Lih overheard a woman grieving in a hospital over losing her little son, the idea for LifeVac was born. The young son died from a grape getting stuck in his windpipe that the woman could not remove using the standard Heimlich procedure. It only took this for Arthur, Dr. Brody, and a few of his close friends to start a research and development lab and create what is currently thought to be the safest upper airway-clearing device. You may be wondering what LifeVac's vision is. The team stated: "Our goal is to save as many lives as possible worldwide."

LifeVac Final Thoughts

Ultimately, LifeVac is a one-valve, single-use device designed to act as a backup in a choking situation. This device should be used to help suction out the obstruction in one's airway if the renowned Heimlich fails to bring relief. The helper must place the unit over the victim's mouth, apply pressure with the plunger, and drawback to release the object. Our editorial team was generally impressed by its increased usability, which could boost one's confidence in such circumstances.

In addition to being able to save lives quickly and in almost any position deemed appropriate, the fact that it has been clinically confirmed to function is consoling.

How can anyone overlook the reduced risk of further pushing the obstruction down?

The design's transferability is another feature that caught our attention. This device can be used on either children or adults by replacing the interchangeable mask at the end. It's critical to remember that LifeVac is a one-time-use device for sanitary purposes only.

