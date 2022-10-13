Lifestyle Clubs and Top Lifestyle Events To Know About in 2022

In this article, we take you through the top lifestyle clubs and events that should be on your radar this year. Let’s dive in.

Top Lifestyle Events and Clubs of 2022

1. Cocky Music Events – Top NFT Lifestyle Club for Music Events

2. Tallinn Architecture Biennale – The Biggest Architecture Exhibition in the Baltics

3. Times Square New Year's Eve – Experience the Global Tradition, Now Virtually

4. Our Selves – Celebrating Women Artists

5. VeeCon – Multi-day NFT Event for VeeFriends Holders

Best Lifestyle Events and Clubs in 2022: A Closer Look

1. Cocky Music Events – Top NFT Lifestyle Club for Music Events

Cocky is a first-of-its-kind NFT lifestyle club that gives members exclusive access to in-person and virtual music events. While the online events will be held more frequently as virtual live streams, the real-world events will be held two or three times a year in some of the world’s most spectacular locations.

Only people who hold Cocky Can NFTs will be able to register their interest in the events. Since the capacity of each venue varies, the NFTs don’t guarantee a spot at the events. If you have a ticket to a Cocky event, but you can’t attend it, you can sell it on the open market via the platform’s second-hand ticket marketplace.

Cocky Can NFTs come in 51 skin variations and three lids, which represent the three-tier reward system on the platform. The color of the lid determines the benefits you can claim in the ecosystem. This includes subsidized transport, accommodation, additional invites, bar tabs, exclusive merchandise, and more at Cocky events. Black Can is the rarest of all Cocky Can NFTs and makes the holder eligible for VIP benefits for perpetuity:

● Plus two at all Cocky events

● Flights to a luxury resort prior to each event

● Meet and greet the artists

● Accommodation

● Flights

● All-access pass

● Bar tab

● And more!

Before each Cocky event, three lucky NFT holders will have their NFT blackout for 24 hours, which makes them eligible for exclusive benefits at the particular event:

● Plus two at the event

● Flights

● Accommodation

● VIP access

● Bar tab

Cocky Can NFTs undergo mutation as the holder enters more events and engages with the community. The mutations, which are stamped onto the NFT backgrounds as passports, will increase their rarity and value over time.

The first set of Cocky Can NFTs drop in the fourth quarter of 2022. And the first Cocky holders’ event and live stream will go live in the first quarter of 2023.



2. Tallinn Architecture Biennale – The Biggest Architecture Exhibition in the Baltics

Talinn Architecture Biennale is one event that you should not miss out on, whether you are an architect or just a fan of architecture. But who isn’t! The ongoing Biennale features a large exhibition that explores the “circular economy and how it interacts with design fields”.

The Biennale is held in September and October at various locations across Tallinn, Estonia. The event’s goal is to encourage synergy between Estonian and foreign architects and between architects and the public.

3. Times Square New Year's Eve – Experience the Global Tradition, Now Virtually

Times Square New Year's Eve requires no introduction. The virtually-enhanced celebration now comes to you. The event held at the heart of New York City is now global as countless people come together to bid farewell to the year that was and to welcome the new year with love and hope.

The event will also host celebrities and artists from around the world. For example, NYE 2022 hosted a musical performance by KT Tunstall, SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance, and the USO Show Troupe Performance, to just name a few.

4. Our Selves – Celebrating Women Artists

Our Selves is an exhibition that features photographs by Women Artists by collector Helen Kornblum. It features women’s contributions to diverse fields, including portraiture, photojournalism, social documentary, avant-garde experimentation, advertising, and performance. It is conducted by MoMa, a museum of modern art.

5. VeeCon – Multi-day NFT Event for VeeFriends Holders

VeeCon is a multi-day super conference that brings together industry leaders and experts from the Web3 industry. We can’t categorize it under lifestyle events alone. But VeeCon does host some unparalleled entertainment events for club members.

VeeCon is held annually for three years. That is, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. This year’s Veecon was held in Minneapolis from May 19th – May 22nd. If you’re thinking about participating in the upcoming VeeCons, it’s not too late. Get a VeeFriends Series 1 token to have the NFT tickets airdropped to you.

Wrapping Up

All the events and clubs listed above curate unique experiences for participants and members. Cocky, in particular, globalize its club memberships using NFTs. We can rightly say Cocky sets the stage for a new era of lifestyle events.

