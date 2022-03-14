Lieper Publication Has Partnered With Poet Asha Ponnachan To Release Her First Book

Asha Ponnachan describes herself as a deeply sentiental woman who communicates through story telling. It is this art of story telling that is exhibited in her writing, acting, dancing and other creative activities.

Her book “The Moon at my Window” has been launched worldwide.

“Writing has been a journey of discovery for me. Not only of self, but also of the world around me, nature, people, sensibilities and sensitivities, mental health, emotional wellbeing, and the challenges people face in everyday life. It is an ongoing journey, not to a particular destination, instead to many stops along the way of developing and sharing stories that can have a positive impact in this world. Art, and writing in particular, has helped me find my voice which is ever evolving with life and new experiences. Writing is also where I found my calling, my purpose, not just in the act of writing but in storytelling, giving a voice to stories that may otherwise not have been heard. Through writing and art, I help empower the community around me. It is an effective tool in improving mental health and emotional wellbeing. I have conducted various workshops around this theme and the continued positive impact on the community encourages me to do more." Says Asha.

In addition to writing and theatre acting, Asha Ponnachan has held an illustrious career in marketing and communications in the corporate sector as well as in the arts sector for well over a decade. She continues to support the Canadian not-for-profit and arts sector with her expertise in marketing.

According to Asha, "where there is art, there is hope."



