Lieper Publication Announces Author Asha Ponnachan’s Book A Bestseller

Canadian author Asha Ponnachan’s debut book has surpassed sales targets in less than 2 weeks claiming the title of ‘bestseller’. Lieper Publication signed Asha for her book which launched on 8th March worldwide. Her poetry book, ‘The Moon At My Window’, has enjoyed great success from the outset after being well received amongst readers globally.

“As we watched the book sales grow rapidly, we hoped for it to exceed our initial targets and we are pleasantly surprised at the brief time within which these events unfolded”, Faheem Bhat, CEO, Lieper Publication.

“Having a book published was just an idea a few weeks ago and now we are talking global sales. When Faheem called and told me that it has become a bestseller, I couldn’t believe it. For now, I am cherishing this moment”, says Asha, elated with the news.

Although she started writing early on, Asha’s professional life steered into the corporate sector, later diverging into the Canadian not-for-profit sector where she used her storytelling skills in marketing and business development. The success of her first book has proven providential in terms of her new career as a writer.

When asked about future plans, both the author and the publisher remain tight-lipped. However, there are rumours in the industry of a second book by Asha, scheduled to launch soon.

“Whatever lies ahead, we are excited for the journey working together as a team with Asha”, says Faheem, CEO, Lieper Publication.

Enjoying a story of triumph following her first book, Asha Ponnachan is indeed on a successful path as an author and we look forward to many more of her written works.