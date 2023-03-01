LGD 4033 Vs RAD 140: Which SARM Is The King Of The Muscle Builders?

But which is the king of the muscle builders? In this guide, I’m going to go to war with rad140 vs lgd4033 to tell you who takes the crown.

We will cover exactly what each one is, and how it works. We will then look at the effects each has on the body and the results they produce for bodybuilders. I will talk about my own experiences using them both within bulking stacks as well. They definitely do deliver slightly different muscle-building results.

We will cover dosing, cycling, and side effects. Plus, I’ll also talk about the derivative chemicals RAD-150 and LGD-3303.

It’s a tough time for buying SARMs, as the market supplies are drying up. So I will also cover the high-quality sellers that are still around in the USA to provide both of these SARMs right now.

What Is LGD 4033?

LGD 4033, also called Ligandrol, was developed by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, hence where the name comes from. Currently, Viking Therapeutics holds the license and has been trying to find a purpose to market it for.

It is a novel nonsteroidal oral selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). That means it works by triggering a response selectively within androgen receptors around the body.

It’s important to note that Ligandrol has been through several human trials. This has not just been limited to animal studies. This is in stark contrast to most SARMs and related research chemicals.

One trial even involved 76 fit and healthy men between 21 – 50 years old. It was specifically designed to look at the safety, tolerability, dosage, and effects of Ligandrol.

This study noted the following:

LGD4033 is well-tolerated

It has a long elimination half life

It has dose proportional accumulation

Lean body mass increased in a dose dependent manner

Prominent effects were noted at a dose of just 1 mg per day

Also, it noted there were side effects even at a low dose:

“…administration was associated with dose-dependent suppression of total testosterone, hormone–binding globulin, high density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. follicle-stimulating hormone and free testosterone showed significant suppression at 1.0-mg dose only.”

Despite the conclusions, the FDA has labeled it as unsafe, citing the potential liver toxicity (only one case ever recorded), elevated blood lipid levels, and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

However, this was only presented as evidence in a warning letter to accompany selling it. They cited that SARMs generally have these effects (actually pretty unproven), and not specifically Lgd 4033.

Overall, from the limited trials/studies, and ongoing use as a bodybuilding supplement, we can be pretty sure that lgd4033 has a strong affinity for binding to androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue, while not binding with a strong affinity to those in the prostate and other areas.

We can also see strong evidence both through scientific study and bodybuilding community anecdotal evidence for significant increases in lean body mass even when using this at low doses (as low as 1 mg per day).

Now Let’s Discuss What RAD-140 SARM Is

RAD-140, which also uses the name Testolone, is another nonsteroidal oral SARM. It was developed by a company called Radius Health Inc. as a potential androgen replacement therapy treatment.

However, in 2020 its license was bought by Ellipses Pharmaceuticals, who are now trialing it for a variety of purposes, including muscle wasting and bone density lowering illnesses.

Therefore, it works in the same way as Ligandrol and produces very similar effects in the body. Having said that, it does have a slightly different chemical structure and tends to produce slightly different muscle tone (more in line with Andarine – dryer and harder muscle).

It’s only study in humans has been with postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. This trial started in 2017, and its conclusions published in 2020.

In the trial, the women received doses of 50 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg per day. Those are colossal doses over many weeks. None of the women had issues with liver toxicity.

So that in itself lies in the face of FDA claims that SARMs induce liver toxicity. There has been one case documented of liver damage using RAD-140 but anecdotally, it appears that that individual had been using cocktails of substances including anabolic steroids.

Binding with a high affinity to androgen receptors, it’s comparable to Ligandrol both in bioavailability and results.

Increases rate of lean muscle mass growth

Increases density of lean muscle mass growth

Improves androgenic neuroprotective properties

Constructs mental attitude increases of higher testosterone

Leads to better endurance

Improves recovery times

My Experiences Using Ligandrol

There’s no point in raving too much about my Lgd4033 experiences because those before and after photos and reviews are personal and can’t be verified. This is no different.

However, I can just tell you that it does feel like supercharged levels of testosterone within a few days of taking it.

Lean muscle gains are much improved. Much faster, and much denser.

I felt stronger, and fitter, and my ability to pump harder or more significant and obvious.

Overall, it lives up to expectations. This is a potent anabolic substance that produces significant gains.

My Experiences Using Testolone Rad 140

Testolone isn’t a SARM I use as often as Ligandrol. My reasoning is that I prefer the significant gains of Ligandrol over the slightly lower gains that are harder and drier.

I prefer to pump and bulk using Ligandrol, then sculpt using Andarine or Testolone. But generally, the experiences are broadly the same. A significant increase in strength and endurance. The feeling of androgens running through your body.

Plus, faster muscle growth, and a more significantly obvious rate of recovery.

On the downside, both of these leads to a significant drop in natural testosterone production within a few weeks. PCT and awareness are crucial.

LGD 4033 Vs RAD 140 The Battle Of Bulking SARMs: Which Is King?

Neither of these chemicals are actually that much different from the other. However, how they go about their business in the body does produce slight differences in energy, power, muscle growth, and muscle tone.

Lgd 4033 produces bigger gains. It’s also more potent, producing the same results at lower doses. However, rad 140 seems to deliver dryer and harder gains. It’s a bit like a supercharged Andarine. Also, Rad 140 anecdotally produces higher levels of muscle strength and higher levels of energy output. Lgd users tend to report more powerful pumps and a more swollen muscular look

LGD-4033 has been put through limited human trials, whereas RAD 140 has only been through one human trial in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. On the flip side, rad in that study was tested at ridiculous levels and was found to be tolerable, which has not been tested in humans using high doses of Lgd in the same way.

Both of these SARMs have been found to have potential neuroprotective properties. That’s because increased androgens have this capability. So this is in common to either of these SARMs, and it will apply to any androgenic supplement.

Dosing, Cycling, And Stacking LGD-4033

SARM Lgd 4033 is potent. Doses are very low. As I’ve already said, doses as low as 1 mg produced trackable increases in muscle mass in human studies.

10 mg is an incredibly strong dose. 5 – 7 mg is typical, and below 5 mg is a maintenance/beginner’s dose.

Personally, if you’ve never used it, or have only used to milder supplements, or haven’t used SARMs before at all, then I’d start with a couple of milligrams per day. Do that for a couple of weeks, then move to 5 mg. That’s usually high enough to see noticeable results in around eight weeks.

For cycle length, I wouldn’t run this for more than 10 weeks. It’s highly anabolic in its results and does deplete testosterone levels significantly. In some studies, a depletion of 40% in a month have been noted.

You’ll need PCT and it will have to be strong doses of Nolvadex or Clomid for at least the initial two weeks. If you are new to post-cycle therapy, check out tacomadailyindex's pct guide.

If you are cycling Ligandrol and you feel suppressed, then for God’s sake stop the cycle! Don’t lower the dose and continue, you must deal with the issue.

In terms of stacking, here is a fantastic muscle growth Ligandrol stack that I use:

5 mg Ligandrol daily

10 mg MK-677 daily

10 mg SR-9011 or Cardarine daily

PCT supplement required (Nolvadex)

Maximum 10 week cycle

This will deliver significant lean muscle mass growth, an increase in appetite and growth hormone levels, and underpin it with incredible energy and recovery boost through using Cardarine or Sr9011 (0r 9009).

RAD-140 Cycle, Dosage, stacking

RAD-140 is another potent anabolic SARM. Dosing needs to be far lower than if using Andarine, the SARM its results most closely match. Whereas you might use a dose of 40 mg of Andarine, with RAD you will only be using up to 20 mg, and that’s an extreme dose.

For me, I would advise starting with 10 mg, and only running 15 or 20 mg if you are confident and are on top of tracking your testosterone drop.

Again, for cycle length, I’d stick to a maximum of 10 weeks. If you feel testosterone drop signs, stop the cycle immediately, and don’t lower the dose or try to push through.

In terms of stacking, this is a superb bulking RAD 140 stack:

10 mg RAD140 daily

10 mg MK-677 daily

10 mg Cardarine or SR-9009/11 daily

PCT supplement required

Maximum 10 week cycle

This stack will deliver significant muscle gains that are lean and dry. You’ll have an increased appetite and increased levels of growth hormones. All are underpinned by the energy and faster recovery provided by Cardarine or Stenabolic. For a detailed SARMs stacking guide, check out washingtoncitypaper's post.

How Significant Is Testosterone Suppression With The SARMs?

Look, I’ve already mentioned this and it’s important to understand. Let’s talk about Ligandrol as the example here.

In one human study of 389 men, aged at a mean of 37 years, testosterone drop was significant.

Some reported up to 40% drops within two weeks. Others dropped around 20%, and the minimum dip was 10% in that time. In addition, it took some of those guys 60 days bounce back to their testosterone production levels pre-trial.

So on average you are going to lose around 25% of your testosterone production, and perhaps even more, if you’re pushing a 10 week cycle.

It can also take up to 2 months to bounce your testosterone levels back to normal. That will be roughly the same with Rad140 as well.

What About RAD-150 (TLB-150) & LGD-3303?

Both of these are derivatives of the original chemical formulas. I will just note that many refer to LGD-3303 incorrectly, calling it 3303 instead, which can be confusing. It’s the same thing regardless of which way around it’s numbered.

The truth is that although the chemical structures are very slightly different, they are still androgenic receptor agonists that produce targeted anabolic effects in muscle and bone tissue primarily.

Of course, as with LGD4033 and RAD140, if you take very high doses, then size increases will happen in prostate tissue as well as muscle tissue, which is why the lowest dose you can manage to get effects from is crucial.

Overall though, if you see these derivatives for sale, with high purity, they are no different in real terms to the main SARMs we are discussing here.

