Lectin Shield Review: Beware Of The Ingredients And Interactions Before Buying Gundry MD Lectin Shield

Dr. Steven Gundry is the brains behind the creation of the herbal medication known as Lectin Shield. The recipe consists of nine different substances, each of which is intended to strengthen the intestinal tract and enhance digestive health. It is recommended that people take it on a regular basis with meals so that it can accumulate in the system and begin to fight against lectins in the body in order to prevent lectin excess and counteract cellular damage.

Ingredients and Working

There are no patented mixes, and the dose information is provided for each individual component.

Interestingly, there is no indication of what the product does not come with anywhere in the description. There is not a single claim that it is vegan, free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), grown organically, or contains any sweeteners, artificial colorings, or preservatives.

Having said that, each component is 100% natural and of the highest possible standard.

N Acetyl D-Glucosamine

It is well-recognized that this component can bind to wheat lectins, despite the fact that it is highly common in these products. In the end, it can help enhance intestinal health by letting the body digest wheat effectively while also avoiding joint inflammation caused by lectins. This is because wheat is a common allergen.

Bladderwrack

The following component is a variety of seaweed that is able to bind to inflammatory and potentially harmful lectins. Both as a preventative measure for some forms of autoimmune disease and as a restorative medicine component, it has widespread application.

D-Mannose

D-mannose is a naturally occurring molecule that has the ability to bind to certain lectins found in legumes. Due to the high concentration of these proteins that they contain, foods like these are never permitted on a lectin-free diet. However, if people supplement their diet with D-mannose, they'll be able to continue eating foods high in lectins without developing symptoms of lectin toxicity.

Okra

Okra is yet another chemical that has the ability to bind to potentially hazardous lectins. This is made possible by the high content of raw polysaccharides (RPS) of the product. It just so happens that this component is rich in polyphenols, substances that fight free radicals and help prevent tiredness.

Mucin

Mucin contains sialic acid, which binds to a wide variety of foods in order to prevent lectins from causing damage to the gut. In addition to this, it creates a healthy lining in the digestive tract, which acts as a barrier against harmful substances.

Sodium Alginate

Sodium alginate performs the function of a "fecal bulking agent," which means that it can help improve digestion. It maintains digestive health and protects against weight gain by preventing overeating and constipation.

Vegetable Peptidase

The protease enzyme contributes to the digestion of proteins and works against the effects that lectins have on digestion. Peptidase from vegetables is one of the numerous digestive enzymes that are beneficial to the health of the intestines.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

Another common component found in joint supplements is that, when combined with acetyl-D glucosamine, it provides the highest results. It locks lectin by binding to the lectins found in wheat.

Larch Arabinogalactans (50 mg)

This component stimulates the production of butyrate, which is one of the raw polysaccharides, which in turn nourishes the lining of the digestive tract. Taking Lectin Shield, which contains this lectin-blocking substance , may result in a more robust intestinal lining as well as a reduction in inflammatory conditions and infections.

As can be seen, Dr. Gundry conducted a significant study on this formula, which includes components that have been cited for the positive effects they have on gut health and the reduction of joint pain.

He is very knowledgeable in the fields of food and nutrition. People should try this supplement since it can inhibit lectins instead of going on a diet devoid of lectins if they want to avoid eating them.

Benefits

Along with the benefits of minimizing food cravings, decreasing gas and bloating, and encouraging regularity that was discussed before, there are a number of other benefits, including the following:

Provides protection From Leaky Gut Syndrome

Because of its components, Lectin Shield is effective in preventing leaky gut syndrome, despite the fact that this was not the product's intended purpose. In many cases, eating foods high in lectins can cause damage to the lining of the gut, leading to a condition known as leaky gut syndrome. This condition can be excruciatingly painful and make day-to-day activities challenging, particularly if users find that they are incapable of digesting the meals they eat.

Protects the GI Tract

When people take Lectin Shield, it coats the gut in a barrier that prevents harmful lectins from entering the body. Gut health will improve, and users will also observe improvements in other aspects of health if they stop dangerous lectins from getting into their digestive system.

Supports Immune System

Using a product that blocks lectins can assist improve the immune system by inhibiting the activity of dangerous proteins. During the course of the procedure, an autoimmune illness can also be avoided.

Reduces Appetite

Even though Lectin Shield is not designed to cause weight reduction, it does have the potential to assist in avoiding lectin excess, which is what causes less food to be absorbed and more hunger.

Indigestion and cravings for unhealthy foods can be avoided to some extent by following a balanced diet and taking the capsules found in Lectin Shield.

Reduces the Pain and Discomfort of Joints

It is well-recognized that lectins may provoke inflammation, particularly in the joints. Because they contain components that reduce inflammation, lectin blockers are effective. The presence of acetyl d-glucosamine, Sodium alginate, and other anti-inflammatory substances in Lectin Shield work together to prevent cellular damage, which is the root cause of inflammation.

Dosage

The manufacturer suggests that users take two pills, two times a day, in conjunction with the two meals that are the most substantial.

Note that while the normal package of Lectin Shield contains 60 capsules, this quantity is equivalent to a supply that lasts for 15 days when taken according to the recommended dosage.

Price

People may immediately purchase Lectin Shield from the official page of the product. There is a range of pricing and sizing options available, with reductions being made accessible at each successive tier. These are given below:

1 Jar – $49.95

3 Jars – $131.85

6 Jars – $239.70

Each bottle will have a dosage for a total of 15 days if the suggested dose is followed to the letter. The package of three bottles is by far the most often requested item. This results in substantial cost savings and gives clients the opportunity to test the product for a period of time sufficient to assess if it is a suitable match for them.

Buyers have the option of beginning with one bottle and progressing to the purchase of a multi-pack at a later time if they feel comfortable doing so.

Refund Policy

There is no money risk involved in giving Lectin Shield a try because the company offers a money-back guarantee on all purchases for a period of ninety days after delivery. Both the company's goods and its commitment to satisfying customers have earned Gundry MD a stellar reputation.

FAQs

Is it Safe to Use Lectin Shield?

To the best of our knowledge, there are no known negative reactions to Lectin Shield. It is reasonable to assume that Gundry goods are risk-free, as they are manufactured using only natural components. However, those who are allergic to shellfish and those who are sensitive to consuming an excessive amount of iodine in their food should avoid using the product.

Abdominal discomfort, nausea, and cramping are the side effects of Lectin Shield that people experience the most frequently. These are not unique to the product being discussed. It is possible that any product that claims to boost gut health can cause gastrointestinal problems, particularly when you initially begin taking the product. However, these adverse effects are often modest and will not be experienced by every individual who uses the product.

Before beginning to use this product, we strongly recommend that people discuss it with their primary care physician, just as they would with any other new dietary supplement.

How Effective Is Lectin Shield?

The website is packed with client evaluations of Lectin Shield that praise the remarkable advantages of making use of this supplement. On the other hand, the Gundry website did not reference any clinical trials or offer any other kind of data that could be independently verified as to the product's effectiveness.

It is felt that Lectin Shield should be beneficial in decreasing gas and bloating which are the primary advantages that are mentioned. This belief is based on the "binding" substances that are included. If doing this is a priority for you, giving Lectin Shield a go is unquestionably a good idea.

Conclusion

The Gundry MD and the Lectin Shield products have, on the whole, left us with a favorable impression. They maintain openness in all aspects of their business. All of Gundry MD's products are put through rigorous testing at a laboratory that an impartial third party runs, and the company offers a full refund within the first three months of purchase. No secret formulas or proprietary mixes are hidden inside Lectin Shield; only natural substances are used in its production.

We have been very pleased with all of the goods that Gundry MD has produced that we have had the opportunity to evaluate. Gundry MD is an excellent company. People may make a purchase of Lectin Shield knowing that it has been carefully formulated, that it has been well investigated, and that it comes with a money-back guarantee.

