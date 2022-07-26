Learn How Budding Entrepreneur, Rohit Ajmani, Tactfully Utilizes His Dynamic Interests to Diversify His Skill Set

If sky is not the limit for you- you can conquer the entire universe and even go further beyond. One such conqueror in the world of entrepreneurship is rising business tycoon, Mr. Rohit Ajmani, the cofounder of UniQuote and Idea Clan. Having a knack for making the impossible, possible, Mr. Ajmani was born on 10th March,1991. Being raised in a family with a non-business background, he turned out to be the first entrepreneur in his family.

Graduating in Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mr. Ajmani entered the world of entrepreneurship with the establishment of Idea Clan in 2012. Even though he did not possess a degree in business and had a very different academic qualification, he had high expectations from himself. Mr. Ajmani did not let his lack of experience in the entrepreneurship world become a hurdle for his success. But he came up with a smart solution to amalgamate the little knowledge he possessed of the business world with the immense proficiency he holds in hacking and technology and entered the world of Affiliate. The prominent business tycoon is today a well-known name in the world of performance marketing.

Technology and marketing are not the only things that interest this genius entrepreneur. He is also an avid crypto enthusiast. In addition to this, he is also a versatile public speaker and a valued mentor for aspiring marketers. The dynamic leader has an extensive experience in finding, strategizing and implementing innovative business solutions. He strongly believes that there is always another way to approach a problem.

Driven by his passion for internet marketing, Mr. Ajmani holds unparalleled expertise in financial lead generation, customer acquisition, subscription business and cross/up-selling. He is an icon in the field of digital marketing and has to his name CPA Lead Top Publisher Award. He has also been bestowed with Guest Speaker Award at an entrepreneurial event at CCET college, Panjab university. But that’s not it, the list is yet to be filled with many more marvelous achievements of this phenomenal leader.

If we look at his present achievements, he has served as a speaker at both- AD Tech Delhi (India's no.1 marketing and media technology event platform; the ultimate meeting spot of marketing,technology and media communities) and at Earning Labs, Delhi, which is the largest marketing conference in India.

Mr. Ajmani has redefined the way we define success. He has proved that hard work alone is not enough to be successful. But hard work that beats the clock along with efficient productivity is the key to success and Mr. Ajmani's smart work has paid off very well. His unparalleled growth is a testimony to his ingenious marketing mind and business tactics. He has explored and expanded his knowledge beyond the sphere of MarTech and continues to do so to this day. He is consistently advancing towards embedding new skills and developing new talents that will lead him to greater heights.

