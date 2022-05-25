Learn And Earn Crypto with Mehracki (MKI), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL)

Cryptocurrencies are a very good investment instrument if you can carry out sufficient research and stay updated about the coin’s progress. However, this is a difficult task and a user needs to read and collect a lot of information about a particular coin to understand the basic technology and its use case.

For your benefit, we have selected three cryptocurrencies that could provide huge profits in the future. The selection has been made based on their utility and future potential. These three coins are Mehracki (MKI), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL). Read on to find out if these three cryptocurrencies can provide you with great returns in the future.

Mehracki will reshape the tourism industry

Mehracki is a community-driven meme token that has been built on the Solana blockchain. The main application of the MKI Token will be centered around cheap, borderless transactions with a primary focus on the hospitality and the tourism industry. Users will be able to make payments using the MKI Token and will be able to earn loyalty points and other rewards.

Over the long term, Mehracki Token will also be used for DAO governance, staking, and farming.

Tourism industry merchants will be able to bypass third-party intermediaries and expensive payment processors that are inherently costly because of the many layers of taxation and currency conversion fees. The MKI Token will help in reducing extra fees and result in better profits for the industry and more value for the user. A small transaction charge of 0.5 % will be levied in order to maintain the ecosystem.

Users will be able to earn NFTs if they decide to hold MKI Tokens. The NFTs will be built on a tier system and the more milestones generated, themore valuable the NFT will be. Tourist hotels and resorts will be able to generate NFTs for priority reservations, discounts on services, and for granting access to customized tours.

The tourism industry needs modernisation, especially in the payment processing sector as booking apps and payment providers are taking a vast cut of the profit resulting in a financial loss for both the customer and the hospitality provider. Mehracki can provide a direct interface between the hotel industry and the customer providing a greater experience at lower costs.

The Mehracki Token will be offered through a presale soon and users will be able to purchase it. Staking and liquidity farming will be initially provided on Raydium pools. It is a meme coin with great utility and seeks to solve the problems of the hospitality industry which is a billion-dollar industry. Invest in MKI Token early to receive potentially great profits in the future.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) promotes NFTs

Ripple’s XRP Ledger has launched a creative fund for promoting NFTs. It has received over 4,000 applications for innovative NFT projects across the gaming, metaverse, entertainment, and art spaces. XRP has some inherent advantages for launching NFTs such as low-cost efficiency and almost zero minting fees.

The XRPL also has no smart contract requirements for basic functionality ensuring it remains a major blockchain to become carbon neutral. Some of the notable NFT grant recipients include xPunks, Steven Sebring, and Justin Bua. The XRPL network has also partnered with creative agencies and NFT marketplaces to provide a seamless and enriching experience for project owners.

The XRP Token is currently down roughly 80% from its 2021 high and offers a great investment opportunity in this bear cycle.

Solana Pay becomes bi-directional

Solana Pay has offered a DeFi payment method for merchants and developers. It will now offer the availability of transaction requests from merchants. Solana Pay has recorded amazing growth in its short operational history of three months.

Solana Pay was able to process simple one-way transfers of SOL, stable coins, NFTs, and other coins but now it will also be able to process bi-directional transactions. It will allow the ability to transfer loyalty tokens. In the future, Solana Pay will also integrate DeFi and offer other transactions including borrowing, staking, escrow, chargeback, insurance, discount rewards, and yield farming.

Merchants will also be given the option to decline a transaction request and this introduces the ability for authentication and permissioned payments in the future. Solana will allow merchants to create dynamic experiences such as unique rewards, NFTs, invitations, and gifts.

