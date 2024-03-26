FlexiCloud Internet Pvt. Ltd. is making significant strides in the Indian technology landscape, redefining cloud hosting with its affordable solutions. Founded in 2017 by tech entrepreneur Vinod Chacko and joined by co-founder Anooja Bashir in 2020, the company specializes in flexible, scalable cloud solutions based on a PAAS model. This approach addresses the critical needs of startups, SMEs, and SMBs for reliable hosting, tackling issues like performance and security. FlexiCloud sets itself apart by merging various cloud providers into a single platform, thus giving customers the ability to customize server sizes, choose locations, and manage their applications at any time, thereby improving the user experience and control. Anooja, who also serves as the CEO, is not only focused on providing bespoke solutions but is also an advocate for diversity, a mentor to startups, and a LinkedIn influencer, recently honored with the ET Women Leader Award for her strategic leadership. Serving over 2,200 paid subscribers across 13 countries, ranging from individual bloggers to multinational corporations. Due to its innovative technology, Flexicloud recently raised Series A funding, which will be used for global expansion.