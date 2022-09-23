Latest Cryptocurrency News - Will Feed3 Replace Ethereum As The BIggest Altcoin On The Coin Market

When the entire world was introduced to blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was the name on everyone’s lips. As the first digital asset to be widely accepted, Bitcoin has gained a reputation like none other in the coin market. It didn’t take long before Bitcoin rose to the top of the industry. As more people continued to purchase this digital asset, it grew to have a large market cap. When other digital assets were introduced to the market, they failed to compete with Bitcoin.

https://feed3.io/Ethereum was the real game-changer in the cryptocurrency market. Not only was it the pioneer of advanced decentralised finance features, but it was also the first cryptocurrency to compete with bitcoin. After becoming the largest altcoin on the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum sealed its place as the second largest digital asset. Its success has been the benchmark for many smaller coins. While many coins have been touted as Ethereum killers, few have lived up to their hype. Finally, a new addition to the crypto space is about to do what others have failed to achieve - dethrone Ethereum. This piece will look at how Feed3 plans to replace Ethereum.

What is the Problem With Ethereum?

Ethereum became the second largest cryptocurrency on the coin market because it offered a unique utility that had never been seen before. By supporting decentralised applications with smart contracts, it supported the expansion of the use of blockchain technology. The birth of decentralised finance. DeFi allowed crypto users to access regular finance features without relying on a central intermediary. However, Ethereum developed scalability issues, and it became congested. As different projects competed for resources, the cost of processing transactions increased exponentially.

While the Ethereum development team has already introduced different measures that would improve the speed and efficiency of the system, the race is still on for the cryptocurrency that will replace it. Feed3 is perfectly poised to be the cryptocurrency that will replace Ethereum. Why? Because this new digital asset is set to introduce crypto users to a new utility that’s never been seen before.

What is Feed3 (FD3)?

Feed3 is a cryptocurrency that aims to back power into the hands of the people while also making sure that blockchain developers are armed with the right information. Like Ethereum did with the introduction of the DeFi world, Feed3 plans to take on new market demand. Its primary focus is the continuous growth and development of blockchain technology.

There have been numerous innovative blockchain-based developments in the past few years. However, developers and engineers have been unable to receive feedback directly from users of these products. It’s essential to note that with feedback, these developers can learn how to adapt their cutting-edge systems and take the entire crypto space to the next level.

Feed3 will exist as the first ever audio feedback tool. Its purpose would be to help members of the Web 3.0 community to submit feedback on their experience with blockchain-based games. This way, developers can learn first-hand what needs to be worked on.

How Does Feed3 Work?

Asides from serving as an audio feedback tool, Feed3 will also reward users for using the cryptocurrency with F3 tokens. This feedback-to-earn system (FB2E) differs from what you’d find elsewhere. Developers will then go ahead to incorporate this FB2E model on top of a play-to-earn blockchain model. This way, crypto users of blockchain-based games will be able to earn in two ways - from playing the game and providing useful feedback.

To ensure that Feed3 is easily accessible to crypto users, the development team of this cryptocurrency will add it as a feature in many new games. Also, the feed3 presale is on. Crypto users can use bonus offers to fill their bags with FD3 tokens. You’ll get a 10% bonus by making your deposit in ETH. There’s also a 12% bonus for depositing in BNB.

Feed3 (FD3)

Presale: https://presale.feed3.io

Website:https://feed3.io