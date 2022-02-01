Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Lalluram.com: Embossing Truth & Leading Awareness

Incisive and creative, lalluram.com targets the global citizens with news that is credible, true, and fast delivered in Hindi and English medium.

Lalluram.com: Embossing Truth & Leading Awareness
Lalluram.com -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:41 pm

“The first step towards change is awareness”.

Public awareness is essential to increase enthusiasm and support, stimulate self-mobilization and action, and impart local knowledge and resources. As policymakers and politicians are key actors in policymaking, effective communication of news plays a vital role in raising awareness and reaching the audience. Lalluram.com is a staunch, knowledgeable, and vigorous news portal dedicated to spreading awareness to many inquisitive minds.

While the world is getting digitalized, Namit Jain realized the capabilities that digital media shall hold in the future and started his dream venture with only four core members in February 2017. The collective commitment of Lalluram’s team has carved the way for this news portal to reach an unexpected accomplishment of twenty-five lakh readers till October this year.

Only web media engulfs the power of bringing in breaking news updated minute-to-minute. Lalluram.com is a wonderful source as it provides the fastest news on various topics with just a mouse click. People tend to rely on these reliable online media sources as the major source of information regarding politics, national issues, international issues, entertainment, and sports.

Incisive and creative, lalluram.com targets the global citizens with news that is credible, true, and fast delivered in Hindi and English medium. It disseminates information to the public on a variety of topics. This means you can get a glimpse of your favorite sport in any international championship at the touch of your phone. lalluram.com is most proud of how its work impacts the real world and how it is using its powerful reach to campaign for and with the people of India.  
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Why Are Young Adults Investing In Bitcoin Over Stocks?

Why Are Young Adults Investing In Bitcoin Over Stocks?

Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022 - 2023

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's Brother Subrata Banerjee Spotted Leaving Asian Heart Institute Mumbai

Watch The Latest Heart Touching Punjabi Song Of 2022 ‘Dil Wali Gall’ By Deepak Kamra

Sai Abhinay Chepuri-An Indian Entrepreneur Who Redefined Meaning Of Entrepreneurship Towards Society

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top