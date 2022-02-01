Lalluram.com: Embossing Truth & Leading Awareness

“The first step towards change is awareness”.

Public awareness is essential to increase enthusiasm and support, stimulate self-mobilization and action, and impart local knowledge and resources. As policymakers and politicians are key actors in policymaking, effective communication of news plays a vital role in raising awareness and reaching the audience. Lalluram.com is a staunch, knowledgeable, and vigorous news portal dedicated to spreading awareness to many inquisitive minds.

While the world is getting digitalized, Namit Jain realized the capabilities that digital media shall hold in the future and started his dream venture with only four core members in February 2017. The collective commitment of Lalluram’s team has carved the way for this news portal to reach an unexpected accomplishment of twenty-five lakh readers till October this year.

Only web media engulfs the power of bringing in breaking news updated minute-to-minute. Lalluram.com is a wonderful source as it provides the fastest news on various topics with just a mouse click. People tend to rely on these reliable online media sources as the major source of information regarding politics, national issues, international issues, entertainment, and sports.

Incisive and creative, lalluram.com targets the global citizens with news that is credible, true, and fast delivered in Hindi and English medium. It disseminates information to the public on a variety of topics. This means you can get a glimpse of your favorite sport in any international championship at the touch of your phone. lalluram.com is most proud of how its work impacts the real world and how it is using its powerful reach to campaign for and with the people of India.

