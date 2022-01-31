KYI Solutions Drives Massive Traffic For Businesses; Leverages The Power Of SMSs In The Age Of Whatsapp And Chatbots

In the present digitally driven world, internet marketing has gained huge momentum among brands to drive traffic. However, every business does not shell out fat marketing budgets or still relies on traditional marketing techniques to connect with its customers. With the widespread use of mobile phones across the country, many companies capitalize on endless possibilities to reach their potential customers and resell current customers through mobile marketing techniques.

Considering the present market scenario, KYI Solutions – a new-age internet marketing company is remarkably transforming the way companies engage with their customers through bulk SMSs. Established in 2009, KYI Solutions is based on an unusual yet interactive approach to help organizations boost productivity and stay ahead in a competitive market landscape.

Being a market leader, KYI Solutions has built a dedicated team equipped with advanced technological knowledge in contextual, image and mobile advertising. The company offers a wide array of solutions including bulk SMS marketing, promotional SMS, toll-free number service, virtual number service and voice SMS service. It aligns its offerings with digital media advertisement and focuses on tailor-made solutions for market differentiation.

API integration

In the rapidly changing marketing landscape, adapting to new-age practices has become necessary to remain in the race. From conventional SMS marketing methods, the idea of conducting an influential SMS campaign has changed. KYI Solutions use SMS API to help organizations send bulk SMSs and the trend is continuing to get bigger. API is a gateway that connects World Wide Web (WWW) with carrier networks, enabling the codes to pass through seamlessly.

KYI Solutions integrates API instantaneously within a stipulated timeline of 5 minutes. As a result, it automates the process that enables sending and receiving messages that further reduces the time spent on manually managing mundane tasks, thereby, optimizing the associated costs. Apart from this, the company provides personalized support to create stronger customer relationships through reliable delivery and effortless integration.

Real-time analytics

Traditionally, SMS marketing had a multitude of bottlenecks in driving traffic. With API integration, customer organizations can leverage real-time analytics for detailed insights into SMS communication. As a result, it becomes easier for them to amend the marketing strategy based on real-time trends.

KYI Solutions harness the potential data to provide real-time analytics that eliminates unnecessary processes and simplifies marketing procedures. Furthermore, it helps in measuring the growth and evaluating the campaign’s success based on the numbers. A clear and concise dashboard for analytics can eliminate complexities and likelihood of barriers in ensuring seamless SMS communication.

In the age of social messaging apps, KYI Solutions still considers SMSs to be the most personalized and interactive marketing tool. With its reliable business offerings and lead commitments, the company has reached several milestones in its business journey. It has grown its network extensively and has served more than 13200 clients globally, serving 20 countries. Besides this, it has sold 3700+ APIs for impactful SMS marketing.

