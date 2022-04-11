Kunal Seth Caters A Trail Of Uncountable Milestones In The Real-Estate Industry

Real estate is one of the most invested industries in the world experts depict; India's real estate market is predicted to reach $1 trillion by 2030 as demand for housing rebounds from the "setback" created by the first and second waves of the pandemic. Specific names in this industry reach out to new horizons time and again. One such name is a man noted for his simple elegance, a concise yet welcome style, and Kunal Seth's gleam of the future in his eyes. He is associated with Shalimar Corp Ltd, located at Shalimar Titanium, Lucknow.

Kunal Seth, a scion of Lucknow's illustrious Seth dynasty, received his early schooling at Dehradun's prestigious Sherwood College and later graduated from Mumbai's prestigious Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics as a summa-cum-laude alumnus. He had already taken over as Director on the Board of Shalimar at the age of 23, running operations in a patently efficient, technology-driven, and skilled manner that has now become his trademark - a rallying cry for the deep thinker following his path throughout the unmeasurable benchmarks the organization has infringed during his tenure.



When asked about the impact that the pandemic caused to the real estate industry, Seth stated, "If the pandemic made us realise anything, it was that we need to be more prepared for such unprecedented events. Shalimar results from a determined, concerted, and well-thought-out team effort by some of the industry's stalwarts. I have great faith that together, we will strive to achieve newer heights, and overcome any challenges."



When queried about Shalimar and India Real Estate Inc's plans, Seth’s posture shifts dramatically. He says, "We have only scratched the surface of what technology has to offer the Indian real estate market." Seth is very well-versed in the fact that the untapped potential of IT and ground-breaking software applications, along with advancements in electronic and mechanical equipment, is incredible. He believes it is as if a holographic doorway has opened up at a fork on the road for Indian Real Estate, with a bright future waiting on the other side.



Seth has proven his precision in reaching new horizons in the industry. Augmented Reality is already widely used in design worldwide, saving money, enhancing efficiency and design, and, most importantly, allowing innovators to go where no one has gone before. The brand has also specified what is being intended by it to be implemented as they are aware that virtual reality technology is no longer a pipe dream.



