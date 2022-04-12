Kucoin Referral Code: Use QBSSSPMG And Save 20% On Fees For A Lifetime

With around 600 coins supported by the KuCoin platform, beginners and seasoned investors can find almost any cryptocurrency they want to buy or sell. The KuCoin referral code is QBSSSPMG can be applied at the KuCoin signup screen, and users can save 20% on fees for a lifetime with the above code.

Direct Link: https://www.kucoin.com/r/QBSSSPMG

KuCoin offers a considerably more comprehensive range of cryptocurrencies than many other exchanges or brokerages. KuCoin is worth looking at if you want to venture out into less well-known coins. It also features a Spotlight section where new currencies are promoted so that consumers can get in early. If users sign up with the referral code, you'll save 20% on fees for a lifetime on trading. Use the KuCoin referral code QBSSSPMG and enjoy.

What to know more about KuCoin?

KuCoin is a large cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. The platform also enables margin, futures, and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading in addition to conventional trading choices. Users can also earn incentives by staking or lending their cryptocurrency. KuCoin has cheap trading fees compared to some of its competitors, making it an appealing alternative.

Opening an account on KuCoin

Creating a KuCoin account is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. To get started, go to the KuCoin homepage and click the "Sign Up" button in the upper right corner. You'll then be prompted to provide your phone number or email address, as well as a verification code and password. After filling in all the details, you can start trading after your account has been set up.



After that, you can choose to go through the KYC verification process, which will grant you access to more significant daily withdrawal limits and additional services. Basic and complex KYC verification solutions are available on KuCoin.

Connect into your account, select "KYC verification" beside your avatar, and submit some basic personal information to finish the primary process. In addition to your basic personal information, you will need to provide supplementary documents, such as a selfie or a photo of your government-issued ID, if you wish to complete the advanced process. Upon completing the advanced verification, you will gain access to additional trading benefits.

What is the KuCoin referral code, and how can I use it?

● QBSSSPMG is the code to copy.

● Go to the KuCoin registration page.

● QBSSSPMG should be pasted into the referral code box.

● To finish the form, fill in the registration information.

● Then take advantage of your 20% fee reduction – as well as your other benefits.

When will I be able to start trading KuCoin?

The KuCoin platform allows new users to trade as soon as they sign up, allowing you to buy, sell, and withdraw cryptocurrency considerably faster than on other exchanges. This is made more accessible because the KuCoin account verification process is optional, allowing anyone to trade cryptocurrency with just an email address. On the other hand, the verification will enable users to set considerably higher withdrawal limits and add an extra degree of security to the account.

What are the exclusive features of KuCoin:

● Low fees

● Advanced trading features

● Good customer service

● Strong user base

● Wide range of coins

● Earn interest in your crypto

What are the trading Fees of KuCoin?

KuCoin has some of the lowest trading fees on the market. There are no monthly account fees, and withdrawal fees are comparable to those charged by other exchanges. Depositing cryptocurrency is free of cost, while depositing fiat (conventional) money in US dollars costs money. The price varies depending on how you send money and which third-party service you use.

By trading more or holding at least 1,000 KCS, you can lower your KuCoin costs. The maker/taker charge starts at 0.1 per cent and decreases as you progress through the levels. If you choose to pay in KCS, your fees will be lower.

Even the highest charge, 0.1 per cent, is less than what you'd pay on many large exchanges. You must, however, consider the deposit and withdrawal fees.

What about KuCoin security?

KuCoin provides KYC verification as well as industry-standard security features. KuCoin provides users with a specific password for trading in addition to security measures such as multi-factor authentication and encryption. This password is required in addition to the user's standard login information when making trades or withdrawing funds. It adds extra security and is a somewhat uncommon security feature among cryptocurrency exchanges.

Offers from Kucoin

The platform also has ongoing promotions that allow customers to receive various discounts on their accounts. When trading, the promotional page will help you save a lot of money. Currently, you can use the KuCoin referral code is QBSSSPMG and save the 20% lifetime trading fees.

Some Kucoin campaigns may require users to use specific services, while others simply ask them to link their social network accounts.

What about crypto-currency options?

Over 750 currency pairings (two coins assessed against one another) and over 380 currencies are available on KuCoin. One of the reasons for KuCoin's success is its extensive range of cryptocurrencies, including prominent coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. One of the company's founding objectives was to provide consumers with access to less mainstream currencies.

Some of the major coins available on KuCoin is

● Bitcoin (BTC)

● Uniswap (UNI)

● Binance Coin (BNB)

● Polkadot (DOT)

● Ethereum (ETH)

● Tether (USDT)

● Cardano (ADA)

● XRP (XRP)

● USD Coin (USDC)

● Dogecoin (DOGE)

Claim QBSSSPMG for a 20% fee discount now.

KuCoin is one of the world's major cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a wide range of trading choices and tokens to novice and expert traders. Use KuCoin referral code QBSSSPMG for a 20% fee discount now. KuCoin is a superb platform for new and experienced investors, offering an extensive range of cryptocurrencies, outstanding products, low fees, speedy trading, and consistent incentives for its user base.



