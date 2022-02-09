KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSSUYD For $10 Reward And 30% Discount On Fees

With more than 10 Million members across over 100 countries, KuCoin is a truly global cryptocurrency exchange, offering a wide choice of crypto and investment options with their renowned trading platform.

The KuCoin referral code QBSSSUYD can be used for a $10 reward and 30% discount off all trading fees for new customers. You can also use the KuCoin referral link here to claim the signup offer.

How does KuCoin referral Code work?

Just copy the code QBSSSUYD and paste it at KuCoin signup screen (into box where it says ‘referral code’). Make sure it says the correct code then fill in the rest of the sign-up details, now as a new customer you can enjoy the 30% fee discount, along with the welcome bonus.

Am I able to use referral code with KuCoin app?

Of course, you can do that as the KuCoin code QBSSSUYD works on both Apple and Android, as well as the web-based interface.

How soon can I start trading on KuCoin?

The KuCoin platform allows its new users to trade as soon as they join up, so you can purchase, deposit, trade and withdraw cryptocurrency much quicker than other exchanges. This process is made quicker as the KuCoin account verification process is made to be optional, so anyone can trade crypto with just an email address. However, the verification allows users to have much larger limits for withdrawals and will provide an additional layer of security for the account.

What kind of cryptocurrencies does KuCoin allow me to trade?

The platform offers over 500 crypto listings and with new listings all the time, KuCoin can provide almost any cryptocurrency to suit each investor’s needs. While KuCoin does offer all the mainstream crypto’s such as Bitcoin, Either, Litecoin and Doge, they also pride themself on being the largest Alt-Coin exchange. This means that KuCoin users are offered many coins, not available elsewhere, including newly released coins and initial coin offerings, which gives people a chance to invest in new upcoming cryptocurrencies before anyone else.

Does KuCoin offer any other discounts?

After applying the referral code discount, KuCoin generously allows its users to get further reductions on their trading fees, which can be done in two ways. The first is that users can purchase KuCoin's native token (KCS) which reduces trading fees by 20%, and also allows users to earn dividends daily if they hold 6 or more. The second way is that KuCoin rewards active traders with higher VIP levels, which in turn reduces trading fees across the platform. These methods combined with the referral discount and KuCoin’s very low trading fees (0.1% or less) means the platform offers some of the lowest possible fees compared to any other crypto exchange.

Apart from trading, what else does Kucoin offer?

While trading is an important part of the KuCoin experience, users can also participate in many of the exchanges other services such as crypto staking or crypto lending, where you can earn daily interest and rewards. Plus, other rewards and completions are always taking place to constantly benefit its user base.

Conclusion

Use KuCoin referral code QBSSSUYD for $10 signup bonus and 30% fee discount now. Offering a wide choice of cryptocurrency, great products, low fees, quick trading, and constant rewards for its customer base, KuCoin is a fantastic platform for both new and experienced investors.

Please take note the discount code is valid only for new accounts.



