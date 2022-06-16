Kucoin Referral Code: QBSSS6N7 To Get $500 Kucoin Rewards Bonus Plus 40% Fee Discount 

Kucoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to trade over 900 different types of cryptocurrencies and offers a variety of other services such as spot and margin trading, crypto loans, futures trading, savings, mining and other investment opportunities.

QBSSS6N7 is the KuCoin referral code. This may be utilised to get the best KuCoin registration offer, which includes 40% off all trading costs and up to $500 in signup rewards bonus for all new users, as well as the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Simply use the KuCoin Referral Code 2022: QBSSS6N7 when signing up at KuCoin and then visit the KuCoin rewards section after signup to see how to claim your welcome offer, including the mystery prize box . To join KuCoin get the best signup bonus, go to the KuCoin Signup page here and enter the code: QBSSS6N7 in the section that says referral code.

Opening a KuCoin Account

A new KuCoin account is easy to create and take only a few minutes to complete. To begin, go to the KuCoin homepage and click the "Sign Up" button in the upper right-hand corner. You'll then be prompted to provide your phone number or email address, as well as a verification code and a password. Make sure to enter the KuCoin referral code QBSSS6N7 at this point to claim your welcome bonus rewards. You can begin trading once your account is set up.

Users can then choose to complete the KYC verification process, which will grant you access to larger daily withdrawal limits as well as additional services. Both simple and complex KYC verification solutions are available on KuCoin. However, it is also possible to trade without doing the KYC verification, if you wish not to do it.

Security at KuCoin exchange

KuCoin provides not just KYC verification, but also industry-standard security features. KuCoin offers customers a different password for trading, in addition to security features such as multi-factor authentication and encryption. This password is required in addition to the user's standard login information in order to trade or withdraw funds. It adds an extra degree of security to crypto exchanges, and it's a relatively uncommon, yet clever security feature.

KuCoin trading fees

KuCoin has a tiered maker/taker fee structure, with costs ranging from 0.0125 percent to 0.1 percent depending on your tier level. In comparison to competitors, which may charge up to 0.50 percent every trade, its costs are relatively inexpensive and very competitive. This means that users will pay a maximum of 0.1% on any of their trades. Users can also save money on trading fees by using their KuCoin Token (KCS) balance. KuCoin charges withdrawal fees (like every other exchange) in addition to trading fees, which vary by asset and are subject to change based on market performance.

Conclusion

So, if you want to get up to $500 in rewards and a 40% discount on all fees for all of your crypto trade, join up with the KuCoin referral code QBSSS6N7 and make the most of all your crypto investments. Also, remember to share your code with your friends so that you can both benefit from additional rewards and discounts.

