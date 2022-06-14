KPG ROOFING’s Company Mascot Was Launched By Rajeel At Roof India Expo

KPG Roofings, India’s largest roof tile brand, launched its exclusive mascot at the Roof India Expo that was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The event was organised on a grand level at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and the Mascot, on the behalf of the KPG Roofings , was launched by the executive director of the company, Rajeel KP. The 19th edition of Roof India Expo witnessed around 150+ companies from India & Abroad participating in the event. Roof India Exhibition, which is Asia’s Largest Roofing, Architectural Cladding & Allied Products Event, was organised with an aim to provide an ideal platform for the building construction and infrastructure industry fraternity to converge, network, and strike lucrative business deals and establish business partnerships & joint ventures.

The new mascot has the shape of a cute roof tile. The mascot has not been named officially, but the in-house team has been addressing it as “odumkuttan”, which means the roof tiles boy in malayalam.

Rajeel KP, the executive director of KPG Roofings, also addressed the people during the Roof India Expo 2022 and highlighted several key aspects about the industry and the challenges it is facing, He stated “Despite the recent northward surge in the price, the ceramic coated clay roof tiles still continues to dominate the residential roofing market. This is still the most popular roofing material across India, particularly in the South India “. He also added that the price of imported roof tiles was increased by 100% and due to the increase in the shipping charge and logistics struggles that were existing in the global market. But the requirement for the roof tiles are still increasing and it is very difficult to meet the market demands due to the post covid logistics issues.

Adding further, he said “Our counters are now facing troubles to supply the materials to meet customer demand but we are working on it and probably we would be able to solve the issue very shortly.”

The brand is currently re-launching their plan for pan India expansion. In Earlier 2020, the pan India expansion process were stopped by the brand due to the supply and logistics issues faced in the global market. KPG has a successful franchise model that is driven by the ROI based operations. “The pandemic time time made it hard for us to predict the profitability of the new franchises and work out an ROI-based strategic plan for them. We can’t nurture the new comers during a time when we are not sure whether we will be able to open the showroom tomorrow or if the consignment for the next week will arrive or not. So we decided to temporarily delay our expansion and start off once the market stabilises”, Mr. Aneesh, The marketing head said.

KPG Roofings, which currently has 35 showrooms across India, has been successful in positioning themselves as one of the leading names in the segment of roof tiles. The brand, through providing consumers with a plethora of products and items like roofing shingles, roofing rivets, adhesives and other related items has successfully captured a whopping 30% market share in the segment of imported roofing tiles. The brand provides a plethora of stylish, durable and colourful roof tiles that are sustainable, reliable, affordable and have load bearing capacity and this is one of the major reasons why they have achieved the trust of the consumers.