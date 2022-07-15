Know The 4 Best Semen Enhancers (AKA) Volume Pills of 2022

Semen, which is also called seminal fluid, contains sperm cells.

When the sperm cells infiltrate the egg of a female, the egg gets fertilized making a fetus.

In addition to sperm cells the semen also contains a few liquids. The combination of the liquids form plasma called seminal plasma.

Only a meager percentage of 2 to 5% of the semen is the sperm cells. The sperm cells are produced at the testicles.

During its journey to the penis prior to ejaculation different kinds of liquids get added. 60% of the volume of the semen is formed by the seminal fluids.

The scientists have also measured the total volume of the semen. The average volume of the semen which gets ejaculated from males comes to 2 to 5 ml.

Each ejaculation from a single male contains 200 to 300 million sperms.

The volume and the sperm count of the semen can be enhanced by using health supplements which are made of natural ingredients. Such supplements do not have any side effects and can be bought over the counter.

Best Semen Enhancers and Sperm Volume Pills of 2022

Semenoll - Best Overall - *Editor’s Pick* Semenax - Top for Enhancing Sperm Production Performer 8 - Best For Increasing Libido Volume Pills - Top for Sperm Volume

The volume and sperm count of the semen can be enhanced with the help of supplements made of natural ingredients. In the later part of our article we will discuss such supplements and the best supplements which should be bought.

#1. Semenoll - Best Semen Enhancer Overall - Editor’s Pick

Semenoll

The manufacturer of the supplement claims the following when you consume their supplement regularly as per instructions:

Improves the reproductive function

Increases the chance of fertility

Enhances the quality of the sperm

Increases the volume of the semen

Improves sexual performances

The ingredients are natural

No side effects

The methodology of working of the semen enhancing supplement

The manufacturer claims that their product (Semenoll) works in three ways which they call triple action.

Action 1 is enhancing the fertility which is one of the prime motive of doing sex. Male sexual performance as well as the reproductive health depends to a great extent on Testosterone.

We know that testosterone is the very important male hormone which is responsible for all the male characteristics including sexual drive and fertility.

It has been found that low amounts of testosterone often can be the cause of infertility and low sperm count. This also causes low libido and even impotence.

The time tested natural ingredients which have been included in the supplement after scientific studies improves sexual performance as well as the sperm count.

Action 2 is protection of the sperm. During the long journey of the sperm it must be protected from damages. As of itself the sperm is very fragile.

Any amount of oxidative stress can make the sperm dysfunctional. The oxidative stresses build up in the body due to unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle abuses.

By targeting the DNA of the sperm the oxidative stresses may cause reduction in sperm count as well as sperm volume.

Semenoll is claimed to provide you with antioxidants which fight the oxidative stresses remarkably and save the sperm from any kind of dysfunctions.

Action 3 is enhancing sexual performance. Sex is the prime need of our life and the sexual performance depends to a great extent on the blood circulation.

Any flaw in the circulation of blood or decreased amount of blood can have direct bearing on the sexual health. It may well be the reason for erectile dysfunction.

For good sperm health and for good sexual performance you must have a good oxygen rich blood flow to the reproductive organs.

The ingredients of the supplement Semenoll are claimed to improve the blood circulation and thereby solve all the above deficiencies of your reproductive system.

In order to evaluate the claims of the manufacturer of Semenoll it is important to get acquainted with the ingredients of the supplement so that you know what you are consuming.

Ingredients of Semenoll

Maca Root Extract: The supplement contains a very high dose of the ingredient maca root extract. 3000 mg of the ingredient in each serving is quite an astronomical figure. Maca Root has been used for centuries by the ancient people for enhancing libido and various sexual functions. The modern medicines has also supported through studies the beneficial effects of the ingredient in increasing sexual performances. It enhances the semen volume, concentration of the sperm etc.

Zinc oxide: Zinc Oxide is included in the supplement in appropriate doses for increasing the levels of testosterone. It is also used for improving various sexual functions. One study has confirmed that 50% of men who are infertile, are zinc-deficient. Such men also have low levels of testosterone. Zinc is considered as a very potent mineral for protecting the sperm from damages. This increases the chances of fertilization of the egg by the healthy sperms. Zinc is vital for motility, semen volume and testosterone production.

Pumpkin seed extract: The pumpkin seed extract is considered as an exceptional adaptogen. It has an overall effect in improving all parameters such as sexual health, mental as well as physical wellbeing. Some natural ingredients which are found in the seed extract supports prostate health, libido and sexual functions.

Tribulus terrestris: The supplement contains an astounding amount of 3690 mg of Tribulus terrestris per serving. Each serving comprises 3 capsules. Studies have confirmed that the ingredient increases the testosterone levels, libido and sexual performances.

L-Arginine Hydrochloride: It is very important for enhancing the blood flow. It helps in nitric oxide synthesis. Nitric oxide in the body widens the blood vessels and increases the flow of blood. It becomes easier for the heart to pump more blood to all the parts of the body including the sex organs.

L-Lysine Hydrochloride: This is a stress reliever ingredient. All stresses are bad as it increases the levels of cortisol. Cortisol hampers sexual functionings. Cortisol also reduces the testosterone levels causing further decline in sexuality. The special version of L-Lysine named as L-Lysine Hydrochloride significantly reduces the levels of cortisol in the body.

Muira Puama: It is a Brazilian herb. It has been used for a long time for remedying issues such as infertility, sexual debility, insufficient sexual functionings etc. The blending of Muira Puama along with the other ingredients enhances the sexual performance.

FAQ

Question: why at all should we use Semenoll?

Answer:

Semenoll is a dietary supplement with natural ingredients.

Semenoll is without any side effects

The ingredients are time tested natural ingredients many of which have been used by the humans for centuries to remedy sexual performnaces.

It improves fertility of males, sperm quality and reproductive health.

It also improves sexual performance.

Question: do you take care of the privacy of the buyer?

Answer: The company takes all the care to maintain the privacy of the buyer. The package can only be received by the order and no one else. All the packages are done in discrete mode. Even in the bank account the bills are raised in some discreet names so that none can know the content of the packaging.

Question: In case the buyer wants to return the supplement received will the company refund the money?

Answer: The company has one refund policy for those buyers who are not satisfied with the product for whatsoever reasons. The buyer shall have to return the products which are unused and unopened within 100 days of purchase.

Question: what may be the response time of the supplement?

Answer: The experience and the statistics show that the users start getting results within a week of consuming the medicine. The first results are found in the field of sexual performances. Further results as regards to sperm health, reproductive abilities etc can be found after three months. Nevertheless all such results may vary from person to person. As we know that each person is unique with respect to metabolism rate, regularity, lifestyles, food habits, psychological power etc. The results also get affected accordingly.

Question: What other benefits can be accrued from the supplement Semenoll?

Answer: The supplement Semenoll is designed basically to improve fertility, sperm counts and sperm volume so that the couple can get their child. But while targeting this the natural ingredients of the supplement also brings other associated benefits such as improvement in sexual performances, enhanced volume of semen.

#2. Semenax - Top for increasing Sperm Production

Semenax

→ Click Here to Visit the Official Website

The supplement Semenax works mainly towards increasing the volume of the semen. By using the supplement the users will be able to increase all 4 functions which produce the semen.

What are the constituents of our semen

Seminal vesicle fluids

Prostate gland fluid

Seminal plasma which holds the semen

Bulbourethral gland fluid which makes the semen thicker and jelly-like

The natural ingredients of the supplement Semenax is claimed to increase all the functions by which the semen is produced. In this way it increases the volume of the semen.

For proving the claims clinically a clinical test was carried out taking 63 participants. The age group was 30 to 60 years. The participants were divided into two groups. One group was the Semenax arm and they were given the semenax pills.

The second group was given placebo pills. The test was carried out to measure the length and intensity of the sexual orgasms by the men.

The findings of the test were:

The participants in the Semenax arm group experienced higher levels of semen volume compared to the placebo group. The increase was in the range of 20%.

The ingredients of Semenax supplement

Swedish Flower Pollen

L-Arginine HCL

L-Lysine

Epimedium Sagittatum

Zinc oxide & Zinc Aspartate

L-Carnitine

Catuaba Bark

Pumpkin Seed

Maca

Vitamin E

Pine Bark Extract

Muira Puama

Hawthrone

Cranberry Extract

Sarsaparilla

Avena Sativa Extract

Butea Superba

About the reputation of the brand Semenax and reviews

There is no instance of any warning from the FDA regarding the quality or use of the brand. There are no active lawsuits either.

Semenax review has been found on Trustpilot which is a third party review website. The comments as well as the reviews on the website were found to be positive.

The feedback from many satisfied users shows that the users found positive effects of the supplement within 3 days of consuming the supplement.

FAQ

Question: Why should I Buy Semenax?

Answer: Semenax is made from natural ingredients some of which are aphrodisiac. The supplement has no side effects and is safe to use. The ingredients are all clinically tested and have shown to be effective. The product is cGMP.

Question: What is the response time of the supplement Semenax?

Answer: most people may start getting results after taking the supplement for two weeks. But to get a pronounced effect the company advises to continue the medicine for three months.

#3. Performer 8 - Best for Increasing Libido

Performer 8

→ Click Here to Visit the Official Website

The supplement manufacturer is bold enough to declare the main purpose of their formula. The manufacturer claims the following:

Your semen volume will be increased

You will have enhanced motility

All natural ingredients

No side effects

non-GMO ingredients

One point raised by the manufacturer is quite valid. It is the second peak of women which comes after the age of 40 years.

But the same is not true for the unfortunate males. Though the males start vigorously as compared to the women, it starts tumbling down at a faster rate.

This decline in sex health of the males can be due to many reasons, aging is one of the main reason among them. But modern medical science has found solutions to such problems.

One solution is to inject synthetic testosterone hormone injection. But such remedies are not without side effects. The best solution lies in the natural supplement.

Performer 8 contains many powerful ingredients which even include aphrodisiac which the ancient people used after coming to know about the effects of such ingredients in enhancing the sexual performances.

The ancient knowledge has been improved by scientific development which through testing has found the correct combination of various natural ingredients so as to get the desired results.

Testosterone level is one of the main driving forces of the male sexuality. Low levels of testosterone can be disastrous causing such symptoms such as sluggishness, depression and a feeling of low.

Your self esteem becomes the first casualty and slowly you start abstaining from parties and from females.

Performer 8 has all those natural ingredients which can increase the levels of testosterone. By doing so the performer8 gets you back all those high energy, enhanced lean muscles and heightened sexual performances.

When you take Performer 8 your sex drive gets increased. The supplement does this by working on the cognitive levels improving the stress level and improving the mood.

The ingredients of the supplement Performer8 increases semen volume, semen concentration and motility significantly.

The ingredients of Performer 8

Muira Puama: studies have shown that by using this ingredient for two weeks 51% men found improved semen volume and 62% found increased libido.

Ashwagandha : this is a herbal medicine found in the ancient Indian medicine system Ayurveda. It is patented as KSM 66. It helps in increasing the levels of testosterone. It also lowers the levels of cortisol.

Ferrous Bisglycinate: The ingredient contains one special form of iron which can easily be digested compared to the conventional iron. It increases blood flow..

Maca Root Extract: The ingredient is collected from the Andes Mountain of Peru. It is a aphrodisiac and has been used for centuries by the ancient people for sexual disorders. It enhances sexual drive and stamina.

Panax Ginseng: the ingredient has been included in the formula due to its wonderful effect on improving semen volume and sperm count.

Horny Goat Weed: It contains the flavonoid called icariin. Icariin inhibits the enzyme called PDE5 which has an erection deflating effect. It also enhances the blood flow.

Pine Bark Extract

Glucuronolactone

Grape Seed Extract

FAQ

Question: Which package of the Performer8 should be purchased at the beginning?

Answer: The company suggests going for their 90 or 180 day supply. With such packs you will never be out of stock. A little longer time makes things much better as the ingredients can be absorbed perfectly after getting acquainted with your body.

If you are yet apprehensive you may try for the 30 day supply pack. But it is always advised to continue with the supplement for a minimum period of three months.

By taking a larger package you are not going to lose anything because you can get back your money whenever you would want the supplement stocks to return.

Question: what is the privacy policy of the company?

Answer: the company gives much importance to the privacy of their customers. The billing shows only the word P8. care is also taken while packaging so that it looks ordinary. The packaging is such that nobody can suspect anything important inside.

Question: What can be the response time of the supplement Performer 8?

Answer: the results depend to a large extent on the unique body system of the users. Some may even get the results within a few days of taking the supplement.

Question: Shall the supplement Performer8 make the user too sex crazy?

Answer: Never. The formulation of the supplement has been made with all the scientific guidelines and after clinical testing. The doses have been decided scientifically. The natural ingredients of the supplement work only when the body needs the extra push.

Question: How safe is the supplement Performer 8?

Answer: The supplement Performer 8 is completely safe. The constituents of the supplement have been selected after scientific studies. The ingredients are collected after testing and only the best ingredients of the market are chosen for making the supplement.

The supplement made from all natural ingredients is not a stimulator. The supplement does not need any prescription for buying. It is completely safe.

Question: What is the dose of the supplement Performer8?

Answer: You have to take three capsules daily after meals. The capsules must be taken on a regular basis to get the best results. By taking regularly you will allow the natural ingredients to work synergically with your body’s unique make.

Question : What is the refund policy of the company?

Answer: The company has a anytime refund policy. You can claim your refund any time if you are not satisfied with the supplement by returning the unused containers back to the company.

#4. Volume Pills

Volume Pills

→ Click Here to Visit the Official Website

Let us see what the manufacturer of the supplement Volume Pills claims:

Increase in ejaculated volume by 500%

Enhance sexual performances

Ingredients are all natural

No prescription is needed to buy the supplement

Enhanced levels of testosterone

Increased control on ejaculation

Increased semen volume

The ingredients of the supplement Volume Pills

Solidilin

Xi lan rou gui and Hong hua fen

Ku gua

Trihydroxy flavone and emblica officinalis

San guo mu

Dong Chong Xia Cao

Arjuna

Zinc gluconate

Ling Zhi

Xian Mao

Tian Men Dong

Drilizen

Fucus Vesiculosus

Hong Hua Fen

FAQ

Question: The ingredients of Volume Pills are quite different from other semen enhancer supplements of the market. Can you tell the significance of each ingredient?

Answer: Yes, the ingredients of the semen enhancer supplement Volume Pills are selected from far eastern countries of the world including the tribal populations and from the Indian system of medicines known as Ayurveda.

Most of the herbal medicines which are selected for the supplement have been used by ancient people of the continents for a long time. These have been blended with required vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The perfection of the medicine has been done by incorporating the findings of modern medical science.

In this way the semen enhancer supplement Volume Pills has become a combo of traditional healing techniques and modern science.

Solidilin: This ingredient of the supplement is a patented compound. This is a blending of natural extracts which works in boosting the neurotransmitter Dopamine. This neurotransmitter of the brain is responsible for the feelings of pleasure.

The compound Solidilin enhances the dopamine sending pleasure signals and stimulating the sexual desires. Xi lan Rou Gui & Hong Hua Fen: these ingredients are collected from ancient chinese medicines. These are known as vasodilators. It means that these ingredients widens the blood vessels and increases the blood flow.

Ku Gua: this Chinese herb has been used by the Chinese people for centuries for the treatment of low immunity, eye issues and low glucose levels. Ku Gua has a significant effect on sexual functions too. It enhances the production of testosterone. Increased levels of testosterone helps boost the semen load and make the semen healthy.

4, 5, 7 Trihydroxy flavone & Embilica Officinalis: This ingredient is collected from flowers and other parts of plants. It contains Apigenin which is an antioxidant and a flavonoid. Apeginin has a beneficial effect which lowers the blood pressure and enhances healthy flow of blood..

San Guo Mu: the ingredient works on cardiovascular health. It regulates the blood-pressure and pulse rate. The result is an enhanced control on erection as well as ejaculation.

Dong Chong Xia Cao: It is a fungus taken from the larva of insects. This is then concentrated to a convenient form making it tasty.

Cordycep in the fungus enhances libido. Your sexual energy and virility are increased. By boosting the production of testosterone it remedies erectile dysfunction and impotence.

Zinc Gluconate: In fact Zinc constitutes a significant portion of the seminal fluids. Zinc Gluconate increases the levels of testosterone and prolactin. The result is enhanced sexual vigor.

Ling Zhi: This is a powerful herb having a significant contribution to the immune system. It increases the energy levels and sex drives.

Xian Mao: In Chinese medicine the ingredient is known as herbal viagra. The ingredient has been used by the world population as sex tonic much before the advent of semen enhancer suplements.

Its beneficial effects are seen in the urinary system remedying many urological symptoms. It makes the urine flow smooth and enhances sexual desire.

Drilizen: The ingredient is known to enhance the nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide enhances testosterone levels and dilates blood vessels for increased flow of blood. Fucus Vesiculosus: It is found in seaweeds from the North Sea. It has a great beneficial effects on urological as well as sexual health. It regulates body-functions.

Question: Who manufactures Volume Pills semen enhancer?

Answer: The supplement Volume Pills is manufactured by the company Leading Edge Health Marketing. The company has many other health supplements on the online market. Volume Pills is the leading product of the company and has been on the market for 10 years.

Natural ways to increase the semen volume

Thinking more actively about the impending sexual union.

Plan the date of sexual engagement and think erotically about the sex. On the day, I start touching various parts of the body. Ready the mood by providing a suitable ambience such as romantic light and music. When you spend much more time in the foreplay you give more time for the organs to secrete more fluids by stimulating the prostate, urethra as well as seminal vesicles. This enhances the volume of the ejaculated semen.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles.

By doing pelvic exercise like kegels exercise men can also develop their control on ejaculation. By regularly doing all such exercises males can get much time before ejaculation and a intense ejaculation after the sex acts.

Taking antioxidants and vitamins.

Free radicals are very bad for the reproductive system. Studies have shown that the infertile men have higher concentrations of antioxidants than fertile men. Free radicals found in the semen damage the membrane surrounding the sperm. Vitamins preferred are vitamin C , selenium, coQ10, vitamin E, folic acid and multivitamins.

Healthy body makes a healthy reproductive system.

Whatever is good for a healthy body is also good for the quality and volume of the semen. You must resort to healthy lifestyles and a healthy dietary regime. Regular exercises also improves the quality of the sexual organs. A good lifestyle with balanced food and optimum exercise enhances the levels of testosterone and other hormones. It also helps in increasing the production of human growth hormones. These vital hormones play a significant role in improving sexula performances. The sexual desire starts at the brain which then sends signals to various sex organs to secret various fluids called seminal fluids. By leading a healthy and regulated life you can enhance the many neurotransmitters and improve cognitive functions. With a strong body and a calm and wise brain is the best bet for gaining all the sexual desires and healthy organs including high volumes of quality semen. Foreplay before the actual sex plays an important role in semen volume.

Why males want to enhance the volume of semen

The first reason for desiring high volume semen during ejaculation is the confirmation of manhood, as semen is the one thing which characterizes the males. The semen is the fluid which can make the partner pregnant.

The second reason for expecting high volume semen ejaculation is sexual pleasure. The more the volume of the semen, more is the time needed to flush it out and more is the contractions. More the semen volume, more is the sperm count and better is the chance of conceiving. So for the couples who are pursuing getting a baby, semen volume is important.

It makes the chances of getting pregnant more obvious. By enhancing the quality and volume of semen you will be able to get your baby playfully.

The Best Semen Enhancers and Sperm Volume Pills above can help you in a natural way.

Concluding Remarks

From the above discussion it may be summarized that quality, sperm count and the volume of the semen are important parameters upon which the success of getting pregnant depends to a great extent. Many families suffer lifelong inability to conceive and lead an unhappy life only due to the reasons that the semen of the male partner is not healthy.

The semen not only contains sperm cells but also various other liquids known as seminal fluids as given below:

Seminal vesicle fluids

Prostate gland fluid

Seminal plasma which holds the semen

Bulbourethral gland fluid which makes the semen thicker and jelly-like

All the above constituents play their roles to make the semen healthy and capable of fertilizing.

Though there are some treatments for improving the semen quality, these are not without side effects. It has been found that some bioactive phytochemicals have significant beneficial effects on improving the quality of semen. After finding such natural ingredients modern medicines have formulated health supplements made from such botanical biactive ingredients, which are giving good results without triggering any harmful side effects.

However before starting to consume such a health supplement it is advised to consult your physician who will judge it with respect to prevailing health conditions of the users.

