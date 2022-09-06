Kittynomica is Bringing A Positive Raise To The Meme Coin Market With Solana And Enjin Coin

The cryptocurrency market has significantly expanded to accommodate many sublets. However, meme coins have taken the reins and have skyrocketed in terms of community, profitability, and expansion. As a result, coins like Kittynomica (KIN) are very well accepted because it doesn't just provide profitable ventures, it also resonates with Gen Z and Millenials. Also, coins like Solana and Enji Coin, in their own ways, positively impact the cryptocurrency space.

Solana is an open-source blockchain project that utilizes the permissionless nature of blockchain technology. However, this permissionless nature helps provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions that do not just work for its network but many others as well. Furthermore, the beginning stages of the creation of the blockchain platform began in 2017, but it was officially launched in 2020.

Solana's platform is not only designed to create decentralized apps, but also this platform also aims to improve scalability by introducing a proof-of-history consensus. However, this proof-of-history consensus is combined with its underlying proof-of-stake mechanism. Also, this platform was officially launched in 2020.

The Enji company is an ecosystem that ensures the interconnectedness of blockchain-based gaming products. Tokenized by ENJ, this token is an ERC-20 token that serves as the native currency for the Enji platform. However, the Enji ecosystem aims to provide software that allows easy access to development, trade, monetization, and market. Also, the Enji platform uses a series of smart contract that enables game developers to mint new tokens.

Although Solana and Enji coins are outstanding tokens to invest in, they still have their shortcoming, making them volatile investments. However, the uniqueness of cryptocurrency indicates that this digital world is changing rapidly, and only the most innovative tokens can survive.

Should I Put Kittynomica (KIN), Solana (SOL), And Enji Coin (ENJ) On My Watchlist?

With Solana, the short processing time is assured, and its hybrid protocol allows for a significant decrease in validation times for both transactions and innovative contacts executions. However, with its decentralized finance-based solution platform, the Solana blockchain is exceptional. As a result, through its blockchain, Dapps are facilitated and built.

Also, the Solana blockchain has faced other issues due to congestion due to the release of specific projects that resulted in network crawling. On December 4, 2021, the Solana network faced severe problems leading to the blockchain's top for 5 hours of crawling network service. The network had to be restarted for it to function correctly again.

Enji coin is a blockchain platform that is designed for NFTs. This ecosystem is made up of fake swords and make-believe lands. However, the Enji coin has its roots in gaming, intending to solve the issue of actual in-game items ownership that most gaming industries cannot solve. Furthermore, the Enji coin platform has grown remarkably, but it is still a growing platform, and some of its NFTs are priced ridiculously high, making it inaccessible to users and low-budget investors.

Kittynomcica has taken the phrase 'meme coins are not just joked' to the next level. This meme coin-based platform has revolutionized the crypto and meme con space. However, Kittynomica is also spreading its root in the metaverse industry, thereby creating more avenues for its users to make a profit. It's no news that investors are now paying massive amounts to acquire plots of LANDs in the metaverse.

Kittynomica seeing this, has provided its users with easy access to this growing market. With its utility token – KIN, Kittynomica has created an ecosystem in which creators can network with community members from different parts of the world, all in the name of a meme. As a result, the meme industry is sure to fly high, with Kittynomica controlling the wave.

Kittynomica is a forward-looking network that will provide its users and investors with vast opportunities in cryptocurrency.

