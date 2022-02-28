Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Kishan Mali, Founder Of VARNi, Shares Stage With Renowned Artists At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Entrepreneur Kishan Mali who broke the glass roof with his leading brand VARNi, making the impossible possible gets felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

Kishan Mali, Founder Of VARNi, Shares Stage With Renowned Artists At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022
 Kishan Mali, Founder Of VARNi, gets felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awa

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:41 pm

Kishan Mali, at the age of 13, came to Mumbai, with nothing but dreams. He stepped into the uncharted territory of the digital accessories market and evolved making India digital with his sheer dedication, quality work, and grounded value system. 

Entrepreneur Kishan Mali who broke the glass roof with his leading brand VARNi, making the impossible possible gets felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. He expressed his extensive gratitude for being the ‘Music Gear Partners’ of India’s Most Prestigious Award Ceremony. 

Kishan Mali says “We are happy to be a part of this prestigious award ceremony which appreciates, uplifts, and embraces art & culture from the roots of India. It is a very delighting moment for VARNi to present the award to Ken Ghosh for Best Director and share the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Rannvijay Singha, Rohit Bose Roy, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta and many others.”

Related stories

BLive Music: How A Three Year Old Independent Music Label Is Making The Right Noises

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Kishan Mali VARNi Dadasaheb Phalke Award DPIFF Award Awrd Function Digital Platform
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes