Kishan Mali, Founder Of VARNi, Shares Stage With Renowned Artists At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Kishan Mali, at the age of 13, came to Mumbai, with nothing but dreams. He stepped into the uncharted territory of the digital accessories market and evolved making India digital with his sheer dedication, quality work, and grounded value system.

Entrepreneur Kishan Mali who broke the glass roof with his leading brand VARNi, making the impossible possible gets felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. He expressed his extensive gratitude for being the ‘Music Gear Partners’ of India’s Most Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Kishan Mali says “We are happy to be a part of this prestigious award ceremony which appreciates, uplifts, and embraces art & culture from the roots of India. It is a very delighting moment for VARNi to present the award to Ken Ghosh for Best Director and share the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Rannvijay Singha, Rohit Bose Roy, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta and many others.”