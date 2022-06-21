KidsDentist Making Moves To Emerge As A Super-Speciality Oral Care Network

KidsDentist, a dental care startup, is set to create a structured super-specialty oral care network, making pediatric dentistry accessible throughout Bengaluru. It has successfully set up three dental care centers across the city of Bengaluru Starting with its first center in 2016, KidsDentist today has three pediatric dental treatment setups in the city, owing to its exclusive child-focused dental treatment and orthodontic treatment services. Moreover, over the past few years, the oral care center has been on a consistent growth path leveraging its high-quality and unrivaled pediatric dental services.

Two enterprising individuals - Dr. Rajesh Bariker and CS Payodhi Rajesh Bariker - co-founded KidsDentist, a one-of-its-kind pediatric dental service provider, to help parents give their children well-aligned dental care. The company caters to every child’s dental care needs in their specialized pediatric dentistry centers. KidsDentist treats children's dental health issues from the time of the first tooth erupting till the age of 18. The dental care center pays great attention to making its atmosphere welcoming and empathetic enough so that children can enjoy their first dental visit.

Your child’s oral health is a significant component of their overall health. The absence or delay of proper oral or dental care can lead to several severe issues, including infection, cavities, and other oral/teeth issues. KidsDentist fights against pediatric oral problems through spreading awareness about oral and dental health care. As a result, it has developed a Parent Education Series to assist parents in taking care of their children's dental health.

Talking about their pediatric dental care centers, KidsDentist Co-founder Dr. Rajesh Bariker shares, "Children with poor oral health often suffer from suboptimal growth and performance in all other sectors of life like study and sports. Therefore, it is important for your children to get proper dental care and counseling. Our facilities are well-equipped to treat the dental care needs of every child irrespective of the level of complexity involved. Starting from a single clinic, we are now present in three locations in Bengaluru with our pediatric dentistry and orthodontics services. I hope that we will soon be able to reach a wider set of children at their nearest locations."

KidsDentist is a team of highly-skilled and specialized pediatric dentists who deliver personalized and top-quality dental treatment to children. Their pediatric dentists have the latest dental technology to look for early problems with your child's teeth and enhance their oral health. Moreover, they promote and work with the parents towards the development of optimal dental habits in children.

With its three centers, KidsDentist has already become a recognized name in the field of pediatric dentistry in Bengaluru. Now, it envisions emerging as a super-specialty oral care network.