Keto India - The Startup That Bagged The Highest Offer At Shark Tank India

Sahil Pruthi, founder of Keto India and Livofy bagged an offer of 1.6 Crores at Shark Tank India where 4 out of the 5 sharks showed interest in investing in the much-loved healthcare startup.

“Diets are temporary.” say many. ‘Low carb and Keto diets are a fad!”, believe many.

Keto India was launched primarily to bust these myths about diets and personalised nutrition and to focus on spreading awareness on how the right diet and personalised nutrition can help an individual. The company's prime mission is to create a personalized, integrative patient engagement platform for chronic care management that helps people manage their chronic issues like Type 2 Diabetes, PCOS, Thyroid, Cancer and Weight Gain.

To achieve this mission, Founder Sahil Pruthi, who has worked with companies like Innovaccer, Travel Triangle, Samsung as a developer and product manager, now leads a team of qualified and dedicated dieticians and nutritionists. The team has helped thousands of people from across the world to get back in shape and battle chronic diseases since its inception. Keto India has set a standard in understanding the psychology behind guiding individuals and families to their wellness journey.

Keto India's clientele is bootstrapped and profitable with paying clients in 16 states in India and 25 countries across the globe, comprising of people from varying backgrounds, lifestyles, locations, eating habits & family environments. Keto India and Livofy address their health concerns and their lifestyle issues. Each client is provided carefully customized counsel suiting their individual needs and requirements. Moreover, the team promises round-the-clock availability providing support to the clients during times of doubt and confusion. All of this to ensure that everyone with chronic diseases get the required nutrition level.

Keto India and Livofy on Shark Tank India

Keto India and Livofy’s founder, Sahil Pruthi recently got an opportunity on every entrepreneur's dream platform, Shark Tank India. The show runs on the objective of successful investors of the business fraternity invest in unique startup providing them with capital and mentorship in exchange for some percentage of the company.

When Sahil Pruthi pitched Keto India and livofy, four sharks Namita Thapar of Emcure, Aman Gupta of boAT, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and Ashneer Grover BharatPe, offered to invest 1.6 crores in the company. The offer the highest in Shark Tank India; however, Sahil Pruthi did not accept the same.

"I didn't take the offer because the equity asked was higher than what I had in mind to dilute, and the capital, I felt, would not have been enough to scale the company fast. As blessed and proud as I feel, this step was what's best for my company.”

Future Plans for Keto India and Livofy

Sahil Pruthi believes in the power of personalized nutrition, supplementation, and how it can help manage various chronic ailments. The company leverages machine learning to help people with a personalized protocol to help them better manage their weight loss, diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, cancer, and other issues. The technology allows people with the right portion of meals and supplementation.

Sahil would like to scale the company up and impact lives in India and across the globe by helping them manage and reverse their various chronic ailments. The company holds the perspective of helping more people and gaining exposure by assisting individuals to opt for a healthy lifestyle and integrative diet.

To know more, visit their website, https://www.ketoindia.fit/

https://www.livofy.com/