Kerassentials Reviews (USA): My Honest Results and Complaints! Read To Know!

Kerassentials is an anti-fungal formula made from natural essential oils with healing properties that have withstood the test of science and time.

Toenail fungus is a common problem among many people.Although these fungi are not dangerous or life-threatening, the timeneeded for their treatment may increase if left unattended. Fungal infections usually target toenails, but they also grow on other areas of your skin as well as fingernails.

In this Kerassentials reviews article, we are going to focus on a Kerassentials product made naturally from a combination of therapeutic oils used to fight fungal infections.If you feel that your nails are unusually brittle, yellow or white, or give off an unpleasant odor, you may have nail fungus. But don't be alarmed as Kerassentialscan effectively help you get rid of all the fungi and avoid further risk of infections.

What Is Kerassentials Fungus Drops?

Kerassentials fungus drops is a mixture of healing herbal oils and substances that play an effective role in fighting off toenail and fingernail fungal infections and boosting your immune system.

When it comes to anti-fungal medicine, the stage is filled with useless solutions that are used only to cause the bacteria to mutate and reoccur. In a market filled with such ineffective products, Kerassentials has filled the need for a true healing solution for the problem. Kerassentials is a combination of natural essential oils and best remedies that have withstood the test of time in treating fungal infections and fighting their spread and chances of reoccurrence.

How Does Toenail FungusOccur?

Toenail fungus is a common complication among people, which initially shows itself as white or yellow spots on the top of the toenails or fingernails. Another name for this complication is onychomycosis. As the fungal infection deepens, nail fungus causes discoloration, thickening, and chipping of the nail edges occur. Green nail fungus may affect several nails.

Who Are Susceptible?

Anyone can get this condition. Most people who are over 60 years old face a higher risk of being affected by this complication and will need to use therapeutic formula like Kerassentials to effectively battle the condition.

If you have any of the following conditions, you are more likely to get hand and foot fungus:

• Athlete's foot

• Diabetes

• Excessive sweating disorder

• Nail damage

• Poor blood circulation due to vascular diseases

• Psoriasis

• Weakening of the body's immune system as a result of diseases such as autoimmune disorders or HIV

Kerassentials Ingredients

The plural in Kerassentials signifies the fact that it is actually a mixture of essential oils and healing agents used for their therapeutic effects on the skin and anti-fungal characteristics. The following are the Kerassentialsingredients used to make Kerassentials:

• Lavender oil

• Organic flaxseed oil

• Almond oil

• Tea tree oil

• Lemongrass oil

• Aloe vera

• DL-alpha-Tocopherol

• Isopropyl palmitate

• Undecylenic acid

In the following section, we will focus on each one of these natural oils and ingredients to familiarize you further with their anti-fungal properties.

Lavender Oil

In Kerassentials lavender oil has been mixed with other essential oils. Lavender oil is not only effective in treating fungal infections, but because of its good aroma, it can also hide the bad smell caused by foot fungus.

Lavender oil is also an ideal option to soothe the mind and body, and at the same time, it can also help treat athlete's foot.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology found that lavender oil can be effective in fighting resistant fungal infections. Researchers have found that this oil is lethal to a wide range of skin disease-causing strains.

In this study, essential oils distilled from the lavender genus appeared to work by destroying fungal cell membranes. This study shows the potency of lavender oil and its antifungal activity in a wide spectrum.

Flaxseed Oil

Skin inflammations occur for various reasons; Too much exposure to the sun, being allergic to some food or medicine, using soap or allergenic cosmetics, etc. Infection and fungus can also be the causes of skin inflammation. With its anti-inflammatory properties, Flaxseed oil helps treat fungal infections as well as skin burns and redness. These properties of flaxseed oil have turned it into a necessary ingredient in the making of Karressentials.

Almond Oil

Almond oil has a warm and moist nature. Among the properties of almond oil, a myriad of health benefits can be counted: treating pain and ringing in the ears, laxative, anti-cancer, relaxing, anti-cough, anti-hair loss, preventing sunburn, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-virus and muscle spasm release agent. Such magical potion has logically found its way into the mixture and is one of the main ingredients used in Kerassentials.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil which is one of the main ingredients used in Kerassentials is an essential oil with many therapeutic benefits. Tea tree oil has antifungal and antiseptic properties and may be used as an effective treatment for nail fungus.

Treating nail fungus can be challenging because it may not go away right away. However,if you use tea tree oil consistently, you should see results over time. Just keep in mind that the results will not be instantaneous.

Some research points to tea tree oil's potential as an antifungal agent. According to a 2013 study, tea tree oil was effective in reducing the growth of Trichophyton rubrum in nail infections. Trichophyton rubrum is a fungus that can cause infections such as athlete's foot and nail fungus. Improvement was observed after 14 days.

Combining tea tree oil with standard medicinal creams is also an option. A small study in 1999 found that participants using a cream containing butenafine hydrochloride and tea tree oil were able to successfully manage toenail fungus.

After 16 weeks of treatment, 80% of participants who used this cream cured their toenail fungus without recurrence.

The results of a 1994 study showed that pure tea tree oil was as effective as the antifungal clotrimazole in treating toenail fungus. Clotrimazole is available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. Now considering that tea tree oil is one of the main ingredients used in the making of Kerassentials, there is no surprise that the solution works like magic on fungal infections.

Lemongrass Oil

If you suffer from athlete's foot or any other fungal infection, lemongrass oil can help fight them. Citral, one of the active ingredients of lemongrass essential oil, is a powerful antimicrobial that can fight many types of fungi, including yeasts such as Candida.

If you are dealing with recurring cases of athlete's foot, applying diluted lemongrass oil to the affected area to kill the fungus may help. You can also add a few drops of this oil to your sports shoes to prevent the spread of this disease. Lemongrass oil is among the many active anti-fungal ingredients used to make Kerassentials, making it the ultimate anti-fungal treatment.

Aloe Vera

The soothing properties of aloe vera can ease the healing of damaged nails and its anti-fungal nature can fight the dermatophytes responsible for causing nail fungus.

Aloe Vera is probably the most well-known ingredient used in Kerassentials whose healing properties for skin have long been public knowledge.

DL-alpha-Tocopherol

Vitamin E is one of the most well-known and sought-after antioxidants for the skin and body. This vitamin is naturally present in the skin,But continuous exposure to sunlight and not using sunscreen will cause it to disappear.

This vitamin is fat-soluble and has 8 main forms. The most common forms of vitamin E are:

• d-alpha-tocopherol

• d-alpha-tocopherol acetate

• dl-alpha tocopherol

• dl-alpha tocopherol acetate

The prefix "d" in front of "alpha" indicates that the product is derived from natural sources such as vegetable oils or wheat germ. The prefix "dl" indicates that the vitamin is synthetically produced.

Isopropyl Palmitate

Isopropyl palmitate is commonly used as a thickening agent. It helps enhance the softening feel and moisturizing effect desired. It provides a non-sticky effect to creams and lotions and is found in a wide range of cosmetic products.

Isopropyl palmitate is used to increase moisture in the skin, making the surface smooth to the touch. When skin is effectively moisturized, its tone can appear more even and the size of pores and fine lines are reduced. It is also believed to benefit the skin by reducing the risk of eczema and dermatitis. Isopropyl palmitate is also used in hair care products to improve shine, quality and silkiness.

Undecylenic Acid

Although many types of fungi live on your skin harmlessly, some of them can cause infections. Ringworm fungi are the most common cause of skin infections. These fungi grow in warm and moist areas of the skin such as between the toes and cause infection, itching and scaling of the skin. Fungal infection of athlete's foot is the most common type of fungal infection caused by this group and can be treated with antifungal creams such as andesitic acid that has been used in the making of Kerassentials.

Undecylenic Acid helps treat the condition by destroying the fungus that causes the infection. This medicine can be used for both children and adults.

Benefits of Kerassentials

Although Kerassentials is mainly marketed as an anti-fungal agent, it also provides a host of other therapeutic effects:

• Kerassentialsstrong antifungal characteristics

• KerassentialsPrevent fungus growth

• Effective and completely safe

• KerassentialsPrevent future infection

• Helping with inflammation

• Kerassentialssoothing the skin

• Kerassentialsmoisturizing the skin

• Preventing skin aging

• Kerassentialstargeting fungus root

• clearing the skin

• KerassentialsSupports healthy nails

The healing properties listed above are not just another promotional list of unsubstantiated promises. Given the long-known therapeutic characteristics of each and every ingredient and essential oil used in the making of Kerassentials, the list above stands as a scientific fact.

Final Word of Kerassentials Reviews

Overall Kerassentialsreviews my verdict, Considering the scientifically proven health benefits of the Kerassentialsingredients and essential oils that we discussed in the Kerassentials reviews, it would be no exaggeration to say that Kerassentials is the super essential oil when it comes to skincare and anti-fungal properties. With such readily available medicine at hand, no one needs to suffer fungal infections of the hand and feet and their unpleasant consequences anymore.

