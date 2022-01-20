The Internet has given rise to uncountable among which social media has got a high surge. Social media platforms have become a medium of entertainment and information as well and YouTube is one of the most credible platforms among all. Most people consider Youtube to be a modernized social networking site that has helped them gain an edge in front of others. It provided creators with a platform to learn and grow while gaining popularity by being themselves. Reaction video channels have recently gained exposure and Ashkar Techy is one such channel grabbing people’s attention of the people with the host being Ashkar himself, who’s dedicated making reaction videos. He recently spoke about his views and ideas on the emerging YouTube content that is winning viewers' hearts and eventually making his channel an epic hit.

A Calicut-based student who runs the popular YouTube channel - "Ashkar Techy" has over 1.2 million followers. His journey started when he heard about the trend of YouTube and how rising youtubers are gaining recognition among audiences for their outstanding content, as well as being well compensated for their original ideologies, knowledge, and one-of-a-kind YouTube videos. This persuaded Ashkar to make his channel for reaction videos with the main aim to entertain people.

When it comes to content, he believes that it is his duty as a Youtuber to create content that will truly stay in the hearts of his subscribers and refresh the mind of viewers which can only be accomplished without expecting anything in return from them. His channel is not only limited to reaction contents but also entertains and enlightens people, builds emotions, which distinguishes him from others. He never thinks of imitating others; instead, he admires the creative thinking style that defines his content.

As he is constantly looking forward to the challenges he will face in obtaining his objective, he believes that one should never lose hope and should always put out persistent efforts towards the ultimate aim and have faith in one’s aspirations.

Ashkar generates entertaining reaction videos to keep his audience entertained, and his content is relatable for the audience because of his amusing sense of humor. Many reaction videos have been shown to have higher audiences than many network comic television shows. The young YouTuber aims in expanding his audience as time passes by with the help of his rich content and make it more fluid and efficient while keeping his audience's preferences and advantages in mind.

There are thousands of creators today and the number is rising every day. Amidst the growing age of Creators, it’s special and not easy to create a space of one’s own. Ashkar is an emerging sensation and currently spreading his wings in the high sky.