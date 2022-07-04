Karandeep Singh Popular As Musical KD Curates Magic In The Music Industry With His Music

For ages, the entertainment industry has been known as one of the most glamorous industries, and there is no doubt that the charm it carries is irresistible. However, behind all this glamour lies thousands of dreamers who have worked wholeheartedly to make a place for themselves in the industry. Seeing dreams is easy, but these people have shown the world what it takes to turn those dreams into reality. The sheer dedication, perseverance, and diligence they show are commendable. One such person whose constant efforts have helped him create a strong foothold in the music industry is singer Karandeep Singh, also known as Musical KD .

How does it begin?

Since childhood, music was something that never failed to mesmerize Karandeep Singh. In his school days, he used to give performances in front of his friends and family. Their appreciation boosted his confidence and motivated him to go the extra mile and practice singing even more. He started by singing English songs and later mixed the English vibe with Punjabi pop music. This sharpened his skills, and eventually, he started writing his own lyrics and composing his original songs. Singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa were some of his biggest inspirations, and watching them perform live always used to astonish Musical KD .

Manifesting his dreams into reality

Karandeep Singh became a one-man army and started doing all the work independently, from writing lyrics to singing to composing. His immense determination made him an inspiration for many and helped him carve a path for himself in the right direction. In no time, he released his first single, 'Kudi Hollywood Wargi', which made noise all over town and got immense love from audiences, clearly evident from the number of streams the song got. After that, there was no stopping him; he released numerous pieces that were loved by thousands of people. Some of his most famous songs are Front Seat Crush and Haan Kari Na.

All his songs helped him significantly impact people's minds, and Karandeep got even closer to his audience. The 'Government Of Delhi' gave him an opportunity of his lifetime to provide a live performance in front of more than 6000 people in one of Delhi's most attractive spots, Connaught Place. Performing in front of so many people made many emotions run through his mind, and he felt immense satisfaction. In the future, he wishes to do more live shows and collaborate with renowned celebrities like Shehnaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, Vee Music, Raj Ranjodh, and many more.

Karandeep's words of wisdom for aspiring artists

The first piece of advice that Karandeep always gives to all the budding artists is not to trust anyone easily. Listen to everyone but in the end, do what feels right in your heart. Secondly, he urges them to keep exploring and never stop learning. He advises them to keep writing and recording stuff whenever they get a new idea. Thirdly he wants every artist to stay consistent as no power can stop them from achieving their dreams.

People's favorite Musical KD is all set to release new projects for his fans that involve Dhamaal Kudiye, Chankaar, and Surma. Even after achieving great heights of success, Karandeep does not plan to take a break. Instead, he aims to make a more prominent name for himself in the international and national music industry. He ultimately wishes to inspire as many people as he can.