Join The Waitlist Of Level Up Learning And Learn From The Industry Experts 

An online learning platform, Level Up Learning has successfully organized its pre-launch on 18th March 2022. The launch witnessed great mentors like Karthik Subbaraj (Filmmaking), G Venket Ram (Photography), Anthony Gonsalvez (Editing for Film), Ravi Basrur (Music Composition), and D R K Kiran (Art Direction) who all are renowned for their expertise in the respective domains. You can join the waitlist and get exclusive Access to the courses and an invite to share with friends for them to join a community of like-minded people, and move up a leaderboard for each referral. Furthermore, classes can be taken in various languages making it accessible to anybody.

At Level Up Learning, they want to change aspirations to real-time possibilities by offering equitable access to alternate education only from the best in the respective industries. Through the platform they want to make learning more accessible, affordable, engaging and these three words will define user's learning experience best.

The journey of ‘Level Up Learning’ started in the year 2020 amid the strict nationwide lockdown. With the vision to change aspirations to real-time possibilities by offering equitable access to alternate education only from the best in the respective industries, the creative teaching platform is redefining the three words i.e accessible, affordable, engaging. Apart from this, the learning platform ‘Level Up Learning’ brings forth high-quality binge-able video lessons, tailor-made resources, signed certificates, and is breaking language barriers that act as a roadblock in the path of diligent aspirants who want to achieve big by providing courses in more than 75 vernacular languages.

While talking about the platform, the founder Rahul Srinivas says, “It all started in 2020 in the middle of a strict nationwide lockdown when I had time to learn and pick up new skillsets. Looking to venture into the world of filmmaking with no prior experience, I didn't know where to kickstart my journey. After thorough research of online resources, I found limited legitimate options, and none of them were personalized for the Indian learner. I had to find the teachers that I can relate with and not merely educate, but inspire.”

He further added, “ Throughout this journey, I had discovered that every year, there are more than 26 million aspiring artists, musicians, creators, filmmakers, comedians, athletes, and entrepreneurs in India. 95% of India's population converses in vernacular, with more than 75 languages and 89% of video consumption is in vernacular language. With user research, we understood that even after high-speed internet access most rural locations in India and despite having all the opportunities to learn new skills, people find it difficult to make the most of it. Through this platform we want learners across India to get access to various courses and attain expertise with the help of experts.”

A course subscription begins with pre-recorded video content, interactive assignments, a class workbook, and much more. The classes will be available online for individual purchase at www.leveluplearning.in, or via the Level Up Learning app for iPhone, iPad, and Android Devices available for free download on App Store and the Google Play Store. Further, the platform also envisions introducing their courses in sports, music, comedy, entrepreneurship, and other genres in the approaching future. To harness the benefits of the creative courses and the renowned teachers who have made a name for themselves students can follow up their pre-launch and join the waitlist to reap the maximum benefit out of it.



