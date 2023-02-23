Job Issues During Recession In USA

The news sections are enough to say that the recession has started to hit hard in the United States of America, and there are many job issues there. No doubt, there are job issues in USA during recession. But the point here is: why is such a situation not affecting all but only a few people in the USA? If this is affecting some or a few of them, then there must be some reasons: why only a particular lot is getting affected in this situation?

Many Indians on working Visas have been affected by job losses and are struggling to make ends meet. They are finding it challenging to find new jobs and are facing financial hardship. Many of them may have to return to India as they cannot sustain themselves in the US. Others might have to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. Some have had to take pay cuts and are struggling to manage due to the lack of employment opportunities. An astrologer need not get into this as the subject is beyond his purview. But, as a career counsellor, I have some important points to share in these times of job losses during recession in USA. I have been handling career guidance through birth charts for over two decades and will try to give you, my mind.

How to survive this period of uncertainty?

The best way is to examine the horoscope to know how the next few months will be for them. A good astrologer of modern times who is updated himself of the global situation can only guide you here. I mean a simple conventional astrologer with no exposure/restricted knowledge of the Global scenario may not be helpful. This is unlike discussing marriage timings, dates, and typical astrological topics. A good career astrologer can surely tell you from your birth chart: what the future holds for you. First, understand what combinations are seen for foreign travel/settlement.

Combination for foreign travel/settlement

What are the combinations to indicate foreign travel/foreign settlement? For this, one needs to understand the difference between going abroad for a shorter duration and going for a longer duration or settling abroad. The words may look similar, but the in-depth meaning of each word can have an entirely different impact on a person's life.

So, combinations for foreign travel and combinations for foreign settlement are different. Many may say there is no difference, but I view both prospects from a totally different combinations of going abroad in a birth chart. I will explain it, keeping persons in two categories.

Category one

The interconnection of the 9th and 12th houses in the birth chart may motivate a person to travel abroad. The 9th house is associated with long-distance travel, higher education, and spiritual pursuits, while the 12th house is associated with foreign lands, spirituality, and seclusion. When these houses are strong and well-placed in the birth chart, they can indicate a strong desire for travel and the possibility of going abroad. Also, the placement of Rahu is significant in making a person travel abroad. But mind you, this is only a desire, and I would term it as going abroad for a shorter duration.

Category two.

In this, fall the persons who are destined to go abroad, stay for a longer duration and settle there.

For this, we must have a strong Jupiter. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, growth, and good fortune. When it is strong and well-placed in the birth chart, it can indicate the possibility of travel and good luck while abroad.

We, of course, need to see the 9th and the 12th house. But in addition to this, we need to check the 4th house. The 4th house is associated with home, family, and roots, while the 9th and 12th houses are associated with foreign lands and spirituality. When these houses are strong and well-placed in the birth chart, they can indicate a strong desire to settle abroad.

Other factors such as personal goals, education, work experience, financial resources, and legal requirements also play a crucial role in going and settling abroad.

Solutions for person facing job issues in USA at present

My foremost suggestion here is to keep your nerve under control. Because any decision in haste can add to the problems person facing job loss/issues in USA during recession. I will give some karmic methods and solutions for people facing job issues in USA during recession.

Many under Sade Sati may see such job issues in a much-magnified way and can make irrational decisions. Don't forget; Sade sati is known to dither a person and more so in this situation. The major decision at this stage can be to still struggle there looking for a job and can make a person accept low paying or a wrong job. I can help you avoid making any such decision in haste. Maybe, advice to revitalize/explore new areas of skills to still keep you there helps. I can help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and how to use them to your advantage. Don't get surprised if I tell you that I can also help you to develop effective communication skills and provide support in navigating difficult conversations.

What does the time in the near future indicate for you: should you still try to be there and look for a job? Or should come back without wasting more time and resources? I can guide you on your future professional life plan in the present crises. Yes, it depends on what your birth chart indicates: chances for settling in the USA are still there, or you should look for some other countries, or it is the time for you to return to your own land. I can also help you set realistic goals and objectives and support achieving those goals. I can also help you to identify potential opportunities and develop the skills necessary to take advantage I can suggest remedies to reduce the negative effects of the planets and stars on your life and bring in more positivity. I can suggest certain mantras or rituals that can help them bring more luck and prosperity.

These types of readings are much beyond a typical chart reading. It needs to read the minutest details of a horoscope by studying the Shodashvargas, the sixteen charts of an individual.

The decision to go abroad can be a life-changing and exciting opportunity, but it's important to consider all the factors before taking the plunge. Here are a few things for which the astrologer can help you make the right decision. One can read more on does my chart supports foreign travel.

For evaluating your personal goals: Along with the astrologer and your horoscope, take some time to think about your personal goals and aspirations. Are there things you hope to achieve by going abroad that you can't achieve at home? Will going abroad help you grow personally or professionally? Consider the long-term benefits and whether the experience aligns with your personal goals.

Assess your financial situation: Going abroad can be costly, so it's important to assess your financial situation and determine whether you have the resources to make a move. Consider the cost of living in the country you're considering, the cost of travel and visa expenses, and any other expenses you may incur. Your horoscope can give you a perfect insight into accessing your financial situation. It is possible: what you are thinking may not work.

Does your horoscope suit the country and culture: Before making a decision, it's important to research the country and culture you're considering. Consider factors such as the political climate, language, cultural norms, and lifestyle. It's essential to ensure you're comfortable with the country and culture you'll be living in. Your horoscope has a complete insight into it. Let an expert review all this. Read more on job selection using birth chart.

Ultimately, the decision to go abroad is personal and will depend on various factors. It's important to carefully consider all aspects of the decision as per the horoscope and to take the time to make an informed choice. By doing so, you'll be better prepared to make the most of your experience and to achieve your personal and professional goals astrologically.

