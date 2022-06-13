Jass Dhillon, CEO Highway Motor Freight Limited Donates 31,100 Dollars To The Children’s Hospital Foundation Of Manitoba 

Going by the adage, “Giving is not just about making a donation, it is about making a difference”, Highway Motor Freight Limited has never fallen short of small acts of kindness.

The organization in order to extend help to the needy children collected an amount of 31,100 CAD and donated it to the Children’s Hospital Foundation in Manitoba.

The initiative was an effort to make a difference in the lives of innocent children who are struggling with various disorders and due to shortage of funds their procedures get delayed.

CHFM has been elemental in extending support to the sick and injured children since 1971. The organization has done wonders with the help of donors.

The fund raised by the team at Highway Motors will be used to buy the life-saving equipment, and to carry out health research to improve the lives of children.

“We as a company have always believed in abiding by the ethical practices and serving humanity. This charity is a part of our mission to move an inch forward in making this world more beautiful and liveable,” shares Jass Dhillon, the CEO of Highway Motors. Children are the backbone of every society and they have the right to lead a quality life irrespective of their circumstances. Highway Motors contributed for this cause and will carry on with the good deed in years to come." Dhillon added.