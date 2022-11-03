JASMY Price Prediction - As Its Price Drops, These Cryptos Will Hit $0.5 First!

Jasmy (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency that was made with the goal of overcoming difficulties with data sovereignty and security. The necessity for protecting our privacy is needed in today's world, probably as much as we need our basic needs met, which seems strange when we see just how much people share about themselves online. However, the need to be protected against misuse of the information we leave behind online is evident. This is why the JASMY coin became popular, but the price dropped significantly in the last twelve months, which is why we will include the top 5 alternatives for investing - D2T, RIA, IMPT, TAMA, and XRP!

JASMY Price Prediction

Let's take a look at the price prediction table before diving deeper into the details regarding JASMY!

The price of JASMY today is $0.0054, and there has been a price increase of 3.16% in the last 24 hours. However, looking at the one-year period, the price of JASMY dipped by an incredible 98.46%! This is something that any serious investor cannot simply forget about, and we cannot expect that it will recover quickly. During the previous month, there has been a 22.29% price dip, which means that we now see minimal signs of recovery. This is simply not enough for the investors who want to make the most out of their investment.



The performance and the future of JASMY will be heavily influenced by the circumstances and the overall condition that the crypto market will be in. When contemplating investing in a JASMY coin, it is necessary to keep in mind that it comes with a lot of risks, so if you're not ready to jump into something like this, then investing in other coins would be highly recommended.

The best JASMY alternatives



Despite the fact that the idea behind JASMY crypto is good, the volatility of the market dictates the behavior of the investors. Since there has been a significant price dip of JASMY crypto lately, it is not so hard to understand why investors want to direct their funds toward the cryptocurrencies that will bring more profits along the way. These are the best JASMY alternatives:



1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. Calvaria ($RIA)

3. IMPT (IMPT)

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

5. Ripple (XRP)



Here are further details regarding each one of these cryptocurrencies and the reasons why investors consider them highly appealing!

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)



Dash 2 Trade is a platform that provides traders with all the information they need to make educated investments. Innovative features like on-chain analytics and trading signals will save the investors’ time and help with maximizing the gains, especially in a market as volatile as it is now. One of the features that will probably be the most useful to the investors is the possibility to backtest the strategies in order to see how well they would perform.



In addition, there are news alerts but also alerts for exchange listings that can be extremely useful, especially since we all know how important it is to react in a timely manner. Currently, there is an ongoing presale of its native token D2T, and it reached the $4 million milestone, which is a massive success, especially if we take into consideration that the presale started less than two weeks ago! Investing in it now makes perfect sense, so hurry up and make the most out of your investment!

2. Calvaria ($RIA)



A project that is creating enormous buzz among crypto enthusiasts is called Calvaria. It will surely attract, and it is already attracting, lots of passionate players who wish to play Duels of Eternity, which is available as P2E (play to earn), but also as a F2P (free-to-play) version. The fact that there are two versions of this game gives the freedom to the players to choose the option they consider best for the moment.



Judging by how the presale is progressing, there are certainly numerous players out there who would also like to dive into the crypto space and enjoy the game at the same time. The presale of $RIA, it's a native token, is already in stage 3. The presale is quickly approaching its end, which is why you should invest now if you want to buy the tokens at a decreased price!

3. IMPT (IMPT)



The importance of doing something for the environment has never been so needed, wanted, and evident, which is why the IMPT platform gained so much attention. It gives the opportunity to both individuals and businesses an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by retiring, buying, or selling carbon credits.



The fact that it uses blockchain prevents any type of fraud. The presale of its native token IMPT is currently in Stage 2, and so far, $11,8 million has been raised. If you wish to do something for the environment and earn at the same time, this is your chance, so make sure you take it!

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)



Tamadoge is a highly appealing ecosystem that attracts players and investors who wish to taste the Tamaverse, which is the metaverse of this interesting platform and get a chance to own NFTs that are ranking quite well on OpenSea.



In addition, there is Tamadoge Arcade coming up pretty soon, which is certainly interesting to players who would like to play this Tamagochi-inspired game with a blockchain twist. Its price has been soaring, and it is a great time to invest!

5. Ripple (XRP)



XRP runs on RippleNet, which sets it apart from other cryptos out there. There have been signs of a bullish wave around XRP after a quite shaky period when there were lots of ups and downs, which left the investors quite uneasy. However, the situation seems to be changing, which is why it is taken into consideration by many investors out there, especially when we see that today's price is $0.4623, and there has been a 1.81% price increase in the last 24 hours. Its potential to evolve is what attracts investors to keep investing in it.

What does the future hold for JASMY?



There is no doubt that many coins took a hit during these previous months, and by looking at the price of JASMY, it is obvious that it is one of the coins that got affected. The fact that JASMY partnered with Toyota and Sony shows that the intentions behind this project are serious. However, this is not exactly what the investors are mostly focused on. With the volatility and the high risk that got increased during the recent months, it's no wonder that the investors want to cut to the chase and take the chance to earn as soon as possible. This is why JASMY falls behind the other popular coins that we mentioned.

Conclusion

There has been a noticeable shift in strategies in recent weeks because people simply want to invest in the projects that have the biggest potential for earning. This is why we believe our list will surely be a great help to all the investors out there who are currently in doubt about which cryptocurrencies they should focus on!