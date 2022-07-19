Jamie Thomson, The CEO Of Vulcan Forged Talks About The Troubles & Joys Of A Quick Growth Company

Being the CEO of Vulcan Forged, a huge brand in the Web 3 space has got Jamie Thomson great fame and respect. But building a brand like this from scratch and getting it among the list of top ones in the industry wasn't a simple task at all. Especially because Jamie has done it in no time.

Vulcan Forged is an established non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace, and dApp incubator with 15 games, a userbase of 120,000 and top 5 NFT marketplace volume. Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding.

For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game.

The growth story of Jamie Thomson and Vulcan Forged makes an exciting case study because he started from nothing but a small art site. When he started, only two people were working for the studio and now the staff count has reached 112. Teams across the world are managing a total of 15 games which enjoys a huge community.

Talking about the troubles of building a quick-growth company, Jamie says that processes like team management, and streamlining processes becomes quite challenging when you are growing rapidly. However, he took it in the right spirit and changed the troubles into joys by keeping a learning attitude. Jamie says that it proved to be a great opportunity to understand streamlining processes, getting project managers, and the process of project management.

If we talk about the bigger joys then VulcanVerse has proved to be the 4th busiest virtual world on the blockchain along with The Sandbox, Decentraland and Somnium Space.

With the craze of NFTs and blockchain gaming building rapidly, Jamie Thomson has emerged one of the biggest players in the market. Sharing a beautiful message for others who want to make it big in their life, he says, "Be honest with your weaknesses as much as your strengths. Delegate, trust people can perform in roles you can’t."

Talking about his future goals, Jamie says that he aims to transform his brand into a leading GameFi company, the biggest metaverse, and a household name.