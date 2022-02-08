Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Jai Khanna: First Indian To Speak At Winter Commencement Of USA’s University of Wisconsin–Madison

The senior class officers selected Jai from the entire batch to give remarks on behalf of the class of 2021 at the winter commencement ceremony, making him the first Indian to do so

Jai Khanna

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 1:18 pm

Making India proud, 22-year-old Jai Khanna becomes the very first from the country to speak at the winter commencement of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the highest ranking national public university and fourth overall in Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings. Born and raised in India, Jai won the attention and hearts of the crowd by beatboxing and stunning the audience to reiterate the core message of his speech, ‘live life in the moment’. 

According to Christina Olstad, Dean of Students, University of Wisconsin-Madison, “Jai Khanna served as an integral member of the Dean of Students Advisory Committee, a group of faculty, staff and students providing guidance, feedback and insight to the Dean of Students.  Jai is passionate about advocating for the needs of international students and creating a welcoming and inclusive campus community.”

The journey has not been easy for Jai. When Covid-19 struck in March 2020, Jai’s decision to stay back in Madison to wrap up some projects instead of quickly heading back home proved difficult as borders shut soon after. The difficult and uncertain times also paved way for Jai to do more at the UW–Madison and the lesson of “Living life in the moment,” was something the proud Badger was forced to learn. 

While traversing tough times, Jai was appointed by UW–Madison to serve on the COVID-19 Student Advisory Board, where his experiences provided invaluable insights to campus leaders while charting their future plans. Jai also made it to the prestigious and highly sought-after Chancellor’s list of UW–Madison’s exceptional graduates of winter 2021 and maintained his position in the Dean’s List. In the 4 years at UW–Madison, Jai also completed 5 internships in 3 countries — India, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.  

“It was with great pride that we watched our son Jai become the first Indian to speak on behalf of his entire batch at the graduation of UW–Madison, ranked 26 in the world! He has overcome many hurdles to get where he is today and this shows his fortitude, commitment and hunger for more. This is just the beginning for him,” according to Jai’s father, Mr Sanjay Khanna, Advisor at The Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

Throughout his four years on campus, Jai served on the Student Advisory Committee for the Dean of Students Office and brought long-established leadership skills and an international flavour to his time at UW-Madison – leading to multiple accomplishments. At UW–Madison, Jai was involved in diverse student organizations like the annual South Asian Dance competition hosted by UW–Madison students, Aa Dekhen Zara and the Wisconsin School of Bhangra, a premier dance group on campus. Always dynamic, Jai was both a dancer and a group manager in the Wisconsin School of Bhangra. 

Jai started young and was an active member of the Relay for Life fundraising effort at the Oberoi International School, Mumbai, where he studied. He facilitated raising 1 million rupees to support cancer education, prevention, and research and even separately led an effort to clean the beach in Mumbai from the school. Jai also served as a key member of the school’s student council and trained as a kickboxer, a sport he still enjoys. Jai has currently accepted a position as a mechanical design engineer in the area of battery packs for a leading U.S. manufacturing firm. 
 

