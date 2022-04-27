IWG: The Future Of Work Will Be Local And Strongly Community-Centric

Businesses are increasingly embracing flexible workspaces and shifting to a hybrid model of working as employees seek greater flexibility in terms of how they work. Realizing that it’s good for their workforce, India Inc is also seeing that it can reduce capital costs and even meet their ESG goals. Harsh Lambah, Country Manager India, Vice President Sales – South Asia, IWG, highlights the strong growth of the segment and talks about IWG's expansion plans to meet the rising demand for flexible and co-working spaces in India.

How significant is the role of co-working spaces in the present corporate economy?

The Covid-19 pandemic brought in massive disruption for corporates across sectors. It forced them to rethink their workforce management strategies to make their business operations nimbler and more resistant to such disruptions. When working from headquarters became challenging, co-working and flexible workspaces helped corporates set up a hub and spoke model that included a network of satellite offices connected to a centralized HQ. This model is allowing corporates to decentralize the workforce while ensuring business continuity. Corporates are now increasingly and permanently developing hybrid work policies basis their requirements and adopting this model to allow employees to work from near home or closer to their clients, commute less, and in the process, improve personal well-being and enhance work-life balance. Not only do employees benefit from a dramatically improved work-life balance, but the model also positively impacts corporate bottom lines along with employee bank balances. By switching to a hybrid model, companies can save on average US$11k per employee, while also minimizing their carbon footprint.

CII-Anarock report ‘Workplaces of the Future’ predicts that the market size of co-working spaces would double in the coming 5 years at a CAGR of 15 percent. What are the factors that have boosted the segment’s growth?

The flexible workspaces segment was already on a strong growth curve before the pandemic; Covid-19 further disrupted the office market and expedited this migration. Consequently, businesses small to big are proactively looking to change their work environment and make it more flexible and resilient. Working professionals have shown in repeated surveys that they prefer flexibility in their work life. On the other hand, economic pressure is making it hard for businesses to commit to long-term leases or expensive fit-outs of new buildings when they don’t know what the headcount is going to be in a year’s time.

The pandemic has given employees a bigger voice than ever before - they are seeking greater flexibility and the ability to work from closer homes. Companies are taking note, realizing that this can help them save costs while also helping meet their ESG commitments. What we are seeing is a rise in demand within the smaller, regional markets, with the highest demand growth of all being within tertiary markets. Since the pandemic, suburban office spaces started winning out at the expense of flashy city centers. That’s partly down to the growing adoption of the hub-and-spoke model, whereby companies have a smaller corporate office and multiple satellite offices that are geographically distributed.

How are big corporates and legacy businesses looking at coworking spaces?

In the years to come, the ‘hybrid revolution’ will be recognised as a seminal moment in history. While it was already being adopted by some forward-thinking companies before Covid-19, its effects on how and where people work will be with us forever. Companies of all sizes are going hybrid while for others, having employees all working from centrally located headquarters or locations is not a viable option anymore. Hybrid working makes for a more sustainable business model that reduces capex, is less carbon-intensive and hence better for the environment. At IWG, we signed more than 2,500 enterprise client deals in 2021 and added two million customers across the network. Large corporates and enterprises continue looking for flexible options for their workforce, which is turn is driving a big chunk of demand of our workspaces across the globe.

What is your outlook on the future of the co-working sector?

Flexible workspace has now emerged as a vibrant sector, set for rapid growth and is expected to constitute 30 percent of the overall office sector by 2030. It is now an essential part of how we now operate and will continue to gain significance going forward. Working through a global pandemic has proved to businesses that remote working functions effectively, regardless of if you are an international conglomerate or a sole-trading freelancer. Research also shows that most employees want to work across a combination of locations including home, a local office and sometimes from the regional headquarters.

Flexible workspaces mean an improved work-life balance for employees by cutting down on the commute and save businesses money. They also mean that they are not tied to rigid leases. More research has shown that employees working in a hybrid manner save companies on average $11,000 per year. Around the world, we are increasingly witnessing large corporations trying to deconcentrate their workforce, bringing them closer to the communities in which they live. This is giving increased prominence to the hub-and-spoke model of working, which is beautifully supported by flexible and co-working spaces. At IWG, we have over a dozen brands to cater to this increasing demand – each with a different style and USP to meet every hybrid working need. We are adding 1,000 locations in the next year alone, and are seeking more property owners to partner with to open locations in the heart of suburbs closer to where people live.

Which are the cities where IWG is registering most of the demand and who are the top clients?

One of the key aspects of the future of work is that it will be local and strongly community-centric. IWG’s focus is aligned to this - on providing local workplaces that people can access from close to home. Firms will continue reconfiguring their office footprint, bringing offices closer to employees, and empowering them to work flexibly. We are seeing flexible workspace demand in suburban cities on the rise as employees choose to live and work outside metros or prefer living in the suburbs. Demand is now picking up in tier-2 cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Some of the IWG’s top global clients, strongly aligned to this flexible work model include Standard Chartered, Cisco, Salesforce, Talentsoft, Staples and Citrix. IWG recently partnered with multinational conglomerate NTT to provide its global network of 300,000 employees across its portfolio of companies with access to more than 3,300 workspaces globally.

Given that, there’s a vast untapped market in India across the upcoming tier-II and tier-III cities, how is the company planning its presence across the same? What are the future openings slated in the company’s portfolio?

In India, the IWG network is spread across 16 cities through 90 workspaces, and we are bullish about our growth plans. In 2022, IWG has ambitious plans for growth to launch up to 1,000 locations across its global network. Through a successful franchise model that we have put in place, we are focusing on expanding our network across tier 2 and 3 cities in India with a demonstrable return on capital and strong growth prospects. One of our largest franchise deals, signed recently was with Conjoinix, a leading real estate, leasing, and co-working company. The 18-center partnership will expand our presence further in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, and Gujarat, and marks this as one of the largest deals by an individual franchisee in the brand’s history. IWG’s franchise model has reaped tremendous results as it provides partners with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to make a lucrative investment that blends market-leading experience with strong local knowledge. We continue looking for more partners and are committed to being the preferred brand for real estate owners in all key markets to help grow our network.



