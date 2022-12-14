It Is Your Last Chance To Buy RIA Before Its Price Explodes In 2023 With Exchange Listings

Despite the slow and negative nature of the market since the beginning of the year, there is an investment impulse for new crypto projects ready to offer incredible gains in the coming year. An example of such excelling projects is Calvaria.

Calvaria has impressed enthusiastic investors with its strategic approach to P2E gaming, thus raising over $2.4 million as capital in its ongoing presale event. Based on Calvaria’s roadmap, it is set to release its flagship P2E game in the first quarter of 2023.

Therefore, it is important to get involved in this crypto project before it begins its exchange listings and offers incredible gains to investors in 2023. This post provides essential information regarding Calvaria that would urge you to consider investing in it before the year ends.

Calvaria: Taking A Different Approach to P2E Gaming

There is no denying that the crypto space is littered with hundreds of play-to-earn platforms offering their respective utilities and reward structures. However, Calvaria aims to take a different approach by becoming a bridge between the real world and the crypto space.

The Calvaria game is a battle card game that introduces players to mystical, powerful characters with unique abilities. Players will build battle-card decks of these characters and wield them on the battlefield against other players in different game modes.

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity will be made available on mobile app stores and PCs, which would increase engagement among gamers, thus guiding them into the crypto space. Also, Calvaria is releasing two versions of its flagship game – a free-to-play version and a play-to-earn version. It is important to note that the free-to-play version will allow players to play without the need to link their crypto wallets.

Players will have free access to both versions of the game. However, the difference between the two is that players will earn crypto in the play-to-earn version, which they can trade for cash in the calvaria ecosystem. Thus, this creative approach by the Calvaria team will speed up crypto adoption among mobile gamers.

Calvaria will dominate other play-to-earn crypto games by providing an in-game story mode and unique 3D characters. Also, the Calvaria game offers users a P2P marketplace and a scholarship system.

Calvaria’s Tokenomics: RIA Tokens

Players who engage and win in different modes and tournaments in the Calvaria flagship game will earn RIA tokens. The RIA token serves as the main currency of the Calvaria ecosystem.

Built on the Polygon network that offers speedy transactions at low fees, RIA tokens will be issued to players as rewards for their active gameplay. These players will have full ownership and control of their earned rewards and can spend their earned tokens to purchase card upgrades and powerful NFT cards.

Hence, the more time players spend playing Calvaria: Duels of Eternity, players will earn RIA, which would become increasingly scarce. This scarcity will increase the value of RIA tokens as more users will become attracted to the calvaria game and increase the demand for the tokens.

Calvaria also issues Non-Fungible Tokens (character NFTs) to players, which they can trade on secondary NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible. Players can also deploy these NFT characters in various game tournaments, giving them a strategic advantage while competing against other players.

For users who do not want to participate in the game, Calvaria introduces a staking system. This feature enables token holders to lock their RIA tokens long-term and earn regular passive income.

Another impressive feature that Calvaria provides users with is its establishment of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). As a decentralized platform, Calvaria will allow its community of users to decide on the project’s future democratically.

Calvaria’s Presale and Exchange Listings

Calvaria has a fixed supply of 1 billion RIA tokens and allocated 15% for its presale event. Interestingly, Calvaria has reached its fifth and final stage, with its price set at $0.0325 per token.

About 20% of presale tokens are left before Calvaria begins its listing plans in the coming year. The project has already started its exchange partnership with two top-tier crypto exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. In addition, Calvaria has partnered with XT.com, a social crypto trading platform.

By securing its partnership with these crypto exchanges, there is no doubt that Calvaria is sure to provide incredible gains upon listing. Interestingly, stage one investors already have 200% gains even before Calvaria’s IEO (Initial Exchange Offering). While Calvaria is yet to announce its IEO listing price, investors will undoubtedly experience more gains from its current presale price of $0.0325.

Final Thoughts: Participate in Calvaria’s Presale

Calvaria has gained several media attention due to the crypto project’s mission to differentiate itself from existing P2E card games like Gods Unchained and Splinterlands. The thrilling conclusion of Calvaria’s presale event is at hand; hence, it is essential to participate and invest in this amicable crypto project before the coming year.

With the release of its flagship game, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity, users are sure to earn RIA tokens as they actively participate in the game’s tournament and features. This crypto platform is ready to provide massive gains to its investors and players. So, do not be left behind; get on the Calvaria investment train and purchase some RIA on the Calvaria platform before the presale event is over.