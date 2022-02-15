Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Issues Like Unemployment, Women’s Safety Need To Be Discussed, Says Social Activist Neyaz Khalid Noor

With advancements in an array of disciplines, Indian society has progressed over time but there are still other socio-cultural issues that must be recognized and addressed in every community like unemployment, poverty, women safety, etc.

Neyaz Khalid Noor, Social Activist

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 3:10 pm

Wearing a hijab is like any other dress and is also a matter of personal preference. Citizens must be given the right to take their own decisions independently. It's horrifying to stop hijab-wearing girls from entering schools or colleges. In a democratic country like India, Women are always questioned for wearing more or less clothes. Such people should stop marginalizing Muslim women, their activities are aiming towards remaking India in their destructive image. The issue of Muslim women wearing hijabs had come out in a few other colleges in Karnataka earlier too, but it started gaining thrust when photos of the women protesters in Udupi went viral. It all started when six female students associated with Government PU College for Girls in Udupi were prohibited to attend classes wearing hijab.

On the other hand, protests have now spread across the country. Hindu students in different colleges began coming to classes wearing saffron shawls, which compelled officials to insist that both could not be allowed on campus. As mentioned in Article 19(2), “Wearing a hijab is an expression protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution which guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression. Constitutionally, a right under Article 19(1)(a) can only be limited on the “reasonable restrictions” 

“We need to stop humiliating women for what they wear. I think it’s on us to pave the way forward for girls and women in a democratic country like India, and show them that it’s okay to wear the clothes they want. They need not be controlled or silenced because what they wear doesn’t represent their values.” added Social Activist/Entrepreneur Neyaz Khalid Noor.

With advancements in an array of disciplines, Indian society has progressed over time but there are still other socio-cultural issues that must be recognized and addressed in every community like unemployment, poverty, women safety, etc. Therefore, not letting girls/women attend schools or colleges for wearing hijab is disgusting people and who are provoking such acts should be punished. Government should take strict actions against such people who are trying to defame our country through such acts.

Furthermore, Neyaz added that “India is home to people following different religions and having different faiths. The custom of wearing hijab is protected under the right of freedom of religion guaranteed in the Indian Constitution and that the state has no power to ban it”. 

