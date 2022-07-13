Ishan Khanna’s Passion-Powered World Tour Known As The “DroidChef”, Ishan’s Expertise In Android Engineering Has Unlocked The Opportunity For Global Travel

When people wonder where software engineering can take them, they only need to look at Ishan Khanna’s journey. Before the pandemic hindered travel, Ishan was in high demand as a speaker at tech events around the world due to his expertise in Android development. Since 2014, he has been presenting his work and delivering talks on Android engineering at conferences in Italy, Japan, Russia, and the US, just to name a few. Ishan is now resuming his world tour, almost entirely funded by his schedule of speaking engagements. He recently delivered a talk on ‘Performing Due Diligence as Android Engineers’ at Droidcon in San Francisco. Of course, authority in the software engineering space doesn’t appear overnight. Starting out in the sector over a decade ago, Ishan has made good on his dreams and has earned himself the nickname “DroidChef”. His career began in 2012 as a freelance engineer and he has since delivered extraordinary results for multiple Billion Dollar companies such as Tinder, Booking.com, and Inshorts. Early on in his career he singlehandedly took The Mifos Initiative from no app to a fully offline capable Android Client as their Google Summer of Code Intern. His extraordinary contributions, enthusiasm to solve problems for the unbanked across the world and expertise in Android Development led to his induction as the Project Management Comittee member at the Apache Fineract Project as well. All the while, Ishan has pursued as many opportunities as possible to learn and grow, including competing in and winning multiple international hackathons. “If there is a problem that an app can solve for at least a billion people, I want to be the one working on it,” commented Ishan. “Striving for perfection has quite literally taken me all over the world at this point. Now that I can travel again, it has been such a joy to get back out there and talk to the tech community about the topics that get me going.” Currently Ishan is helping, one of the world’s biggest dating app solve problems in the Trust and Safety domain. The Chicago Roboto conference will be Ishan’s next speaking engagement where he will deliver an enhanced version of his talk on due diligence for android developers. To access recordings of Ishan’s previous talks, click here .

