Is Stake.us Legal In 2024: Legal States & US Regulations Explored [Update]

Stake.us offers chances to redeem real prizes

You can’t win any cash rewards as you play games at Stake.us, as your Coins can’t be withdrawn. Gold Coins are just for fun, so even though you can buy more of them if you’d like to, they won’t lead to anything of real value, other than the satisfaction of a successful gaming session. But if you play games with your Stake Cash, any Stake Cash winnings become redeemable as you play them through, leading to real prizes including gift cards, merchandise and a choice of cryptocurrencies.

Stake.us really does pay out

Stake.us is most definitely not a scam, and if you play through your Stake Cash in accordance with the platform’s rules, you really will be able to redeem your sweepstakes tokens for a prize. Players who claim to be experiencing problems have invariably broken the terms of service, such as by opening multiple accounts or failing to complete necessary ID checks, which are required by law when redeeming some prizes.

How to cashout on Stake.us

There are different playthrough requirements for your Stake Cash, depending on how it was acquired. Stake Cash that you win, or that’s received through a promotional offer only needs to be played through 1x to become redeemable. Stake Cash received as a bonus with a Gold Coin purchase must be played through 3x, but don’t worry, as you won’t be expected to keep track of it by yourself! Stake.us offers a Progress Bar in your player account, so you can see at a glance whether you can redeem any prizes.

Games you can play for free in Stake.us legal states

Take your pick from a huge games collection at Stake.us, including iconic slots from the likes of Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Slotmill and Rogue. Top games include:

Sweet Bonanza

2 Wild 2 Die

Wanted Dead or A Wild

Walking Wilds Bonus Battle

Alien Fruits

Happily Ever After

Spin Reaper.

Stake.us offers the complete casino package - minus the financial risk, of course - with table games and a live casino too. A particular favorite with players are the Stake Originals - fast-paced and fun blockchain-based games that come with some huge multiplier potential - all the way up to 1,000,0000x in the case of Crash!

No need for an app download at Stake.us

Stake.us doesn’t come with any app downloads, but that’s a positive, rather than a negative. The platform was designed to be used primarily on smartphones and mobile device screens, so there’s no question of missing out on any of the features and games. Switch from your PC monitor to your mobile screen without losing anything in the process, for seamless gameplay that’s always served up just how you like it.

Stake.us offers 24/7 customer support

If you run into any problems at Stake.us, the friendly and responsive customer support team operates around the clock offering assistance. Sources of help include:

FAQ section.

Live chat.

Email: support@stake.com

Chat rooms

Stake forum.

Stake.us provides a user-friendly website

Since it’s been created with mobile users in mind, Stake.us offers an exceptionally easy user experience, with clear text and helpful navigation. The monochrome theme encourages super fast loading, with useful menus that slide away out of sight when not required. Switch from mobile to laptop and pick up exactly where you left off, for a smooth gaming experience suitable for every level of gamer.

Who owns Stake.us?

The Stake brand is obsessed with meat products, with Stake.us owned by Sweepsteaks Limited, which operates out of its head office in Cyprus, keeping Stake legal in the US. But it all comes under the umbrella of Medium Rare N.V., the brainchild of Ed Craven, the entrepreneur behind the Stake platform who can often be found streaming his favorite games on Kick.

How to delete your Stake.us account

In the unlikely event that you decide to close your Stake account completely, just get in touch with the customer support team via email to make the request. If you simply need to take a step back for a while, there’s an option to set a period of Time Out, or to self-exclude for a set period of time, which the support service will also gladly assist you with.

H2 - Conclusion: Do you live in one of the Stake.us legal states?

Now you know exactly where Stake is legal, you’ll also know whether you can head on over, register for an account and start playing any of the great games across the platform. Your hardest decision is sure to be which ones to aim for first - the slots, the live dealer tables, or maybe those fun and immersive Stake Originals?

Whichever game you intend to start with, be sure to use the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code as you sign up for your account. Then keep logging back in every day for the next 30 days to receive your full quota of 55 Stake Cash, along with 260,000 Gold Coins and a permanent rakeback deal. That’s a whole lot of free gameplay right there - and it’s only the start of what’s available, thanks to regular ongoing bonuses and promotional offers.

