Stake is legal in Pennsylvania and this guide is here to reveal why this site is such a refreshing alternative to those regular real money online casinos. After all, you can play at Stake.us for free which means that there’s no risk in playing hundreds of quality slots and table games. Plus things get even easier when you sign up using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code as it will give you $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and even a 5% rakeback on your losses.
>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
Pros and Cons
Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS sign up offer
Redeem prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise
Free to play with no purchase required
Hundreds of quality slots, table games and live dealer games
Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code
This Stake Pennsylvania review started by looking at the brand’s welcome offer. It’s a great deal that you can get by signing up to the sweepstakes casino for the first time while using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code.
Once you have successfully registered your first account at Stake.us, you will find that the sign up offer has been automatically activated and you can look forward to accessing the following three bonuses:
5% rakeback: This is a very useful part of the bonus that simply applies 5% rakeback to whatever losses you make. Good news for anyone who is just starting out on their sweepstakes casino gaming.
250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are a kind of virtual currency that you use to play the casino games for fun with no possibility of redeeming any prizes. By getting these free Gold Coins, you can last a long time without having to purchase one of the Gold Coins packages.
$25 in no deposit bonuses: Last but not least, this part of the deal gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses that come in the form of Stake Cash. This is the virtual currency that you can use to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem a variety of different real-world prizes.
Is Stake.us legal in Pennsylvania?
The key thing to take from this guide is that Stake is legal in Pennsylvania. This means that you can legally play the online casino games at this sweepstakes casino from anywhere within the Keystone State.
You will probably already know that regular real money online casino sites are legal in Pennsylvania. However, Stake.us is a little different from those online casinos because it is a sweepstakes casino. Here is a quick overview as to the key differences between sweepstakes casinos and regular real money casinos:
Licensing: Online casinos in Pennsylvania will have to be fully licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. However such regulation isn’t necessary for sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us because they don’t actually feature any real money gambling. Instead of this, you will be playing the casino games at Stake.us with virtual credit.
Deposits vs payments: In order to play at standard online casinos, you will have to make a deposit with your own real money. However, sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us don’t have the facility to accept deposits. Instead of this, you will be able to make purchases of Gold Coins packages that let you play for fun.
Winning money vs redeeming prizes: Playing at online casinos usually means aiming to directly win money from these sites. However, you don’t directly win money at sweepstakes casinos such as Stake.us. Instead of this, you will be playing with a form of virtual credit called Stake Cash and if you win back enough of this, you can then redeem a prize.
No purchases necessary: All sweepstakes casinos are legally obliged to let you enter their sweepstakes for free. This means that you should always be able to get deals at sweepstakes casinos that give you free sweepstakes gaming credit. The exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us is a good example of this.
Does Stake.us pay real money?
Stake is legal in Pennsylvania as long as it doesn’t feature any form of real money gambling. This means that you cannot deposit money here nor can you play the casino games with your own cash as stakes.
Instead of this, you will have to know how to use Stake.us in Pennsylvania by playing with virtual currency. There are two virtual currencies featured at Stake.us, and while neither have any direct cash value outside of the site, they work the following different ways:
Gold Coins: This is the form of virtual currency that lets you play the casino games in a standard mode. As such, Gold Coins can only be used to play for fun and cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for any prizes. You can either get Gold Coins for free via a special offer or by purchasing one of the Gold Coins packages.
Stake Cash: This kind of virtual credit can be used to play the casino games in the promotional sweepstakes mode. Doing so could see you winning more Stake Cash and then you might be able to redeem a real-world prize. Just note that you can never purchase Stake Cash, but can only get this kind of virtual credit for free. Stake.us has lots of promos like that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code that will give you free Stake Cash.
How to win money on Stake.us and how to use Stake.us in Pennsylvania
While you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos, you can play Stake in Pennsylvania and redeem a variety of prizes. This can only be done by using the Stake Cash form of virtual currency.
So what you need to do is to get a Stake.us account and claim one of the special offers like the TOPVIPBONUS code that gives you free Stake Cash. From here you can use the Stake Cash to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode.
If you manage to play through your Stake Cash at least three times, you may be able to redeem a prize like cryptocurrencies, gift cards or merchandise. You can check the Progress Bar in your account to see how many more times you have to play through your Stake Cash before you can redeem a prize.
Stake.us payment methods
Stake.us payout review
This Stake Pennsylvania review has found that this sweepstakes casino has enjoyed a largely positive reputation for its ability to process prize redemption requests in a quick and efficient manner.
By looking at the brand’s reviews on Trustpilot, you will see that many customers are fairly happy with the way that Stake.us pays out crypto and gift card prizes usually on the same day that they are made.
The only negative comments about this seemed to come from a handful of customers who didn’t fully understand the way that sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us work.
Does Stake.us really pay?
It’s important to note that Stake.us is only allowed to operate in dozens of states across the US by being able to prove that it can put in a legal, safe and fair sweepstakes gaming platform.
After all, each state like Pennsylvania has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos are allowed to operate within their state borders. The fact that Stake.is is legal in Pennsylvania is a testament to the fact that this is a trustworthy sweepstakes casino that will honor whatever prize redemption requests you put in.
How to cashout on Stake.us
If you want to know how to use Stake.us in Pennsylvania, you will have to have a good understanding of how the prize redemption process works. So here is a quick step by step guide for how you can go from playing the casino games to getting your prizes:
Get your free Stake Cash from one of the offers like the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code
Play the casino games in a sweepstakes mode with the Stake Cash
Check the Progress Bar to see how many more times you have to play through your Stake Cash
Once the Progress has been filled up, you can click the Redeem Prize button
Now you can choose whether to get a crypto prize, gift cards or some branded merchandise
Once you have done this, the crypto prizes will be sent to your crypto wallet, while the gift cards will be sent to the email address used on signing up. Any merchandise prizes will be sent to the home address used upon registration.
Games at Stake.us
Now that you know that you can play Stake in Pennsylvania, you’re probably pretty keen to see what kinds of games this sweepstakes casino features. Here is quick overview:
Online slots: Stake.us contains literally hundreds of quality slots from acclaimed developers like Pragmatic Play. Not only do these include all of your favorite slots like Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush, but there are plenty of Feature Buy Slots too.
Table games: There’s a good range of table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat here to give you a convenient way to play these iconic gaming options.
Live casino games: Relatively few sweepstakes casinos have a live casino but Stake.us won’t let you down here. The brand features nearly a dozen live dealer games ranging from live roulette and blackjack through to Gravity Sic Bo and beyond.
Scratchcards: There’s a nice range of scratchcards like The Big One here from Hacksaw Gaming to give you a simple way to land a big win.
Stake Originals. These are unique games that are exclusive to Stake.us. Check out the likes of Crash, Plinko and Mines for a whole new way to play.
Does Stake.us have an app?
While Stake.us doesn’t have its own app just yet, that’s no reason not to play at this site from your mobile. This is because the sweepstakes casino has managed to make sure that its website is fully mobile-optimized. As a result, you can fire up the Stake.us site from the browser of your smartphone and tablet and enjoy a great way to play from the small screen.
Stake.us customer support
Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that cares about its customers. This means that you can always expect to get help from the brand via the following customer support options:
Website design - User-friendly site found in this Stake Pennsylvania review
Stake.us has managed to create one of the most user-friendly sweepstakes casino sites in the US. You can sign up here in a matter of minutes just by submitting your name, email, date of birth and state of residence. You can use the TOPVIPBONUS code upon signing up to get your free coins, and once you’ve verified your account, you can start playing.
The casino games are logically organized into the relevant sections like slots, table games and live dealer games, and each game is fully playable from your web browser. All other tasks like making purchases, redeeming prizes are simple and intuitive. So that whether you are using a computer or a mobile, you’ll always have a simple way to play at Stake.us.
Who owns Stake.us?
Stake.us is a relatively new sweepstakes casino that is owned and operated by a company called Sweepsteaks Limited. While this brand is based in Cyprus, it is fully compliant with all US sweepstakes gaming laws, including those of Pennsylvania.
How to delete Stake.us account?
In the unlikely event that you will want to delete your Stake.us account, you will find easy ways of doing so. All that you have to do is to log into your account, navigate to the live chat section and then verify your identity. Once this is done, you can put in your request and one of Stake.us’ customer service team will do the job for you.
Conclusion - Yes, you can play Stake in Pennsylvania
This guide has shown you that there’s very little stopping you from playing at Stake.us from anywhere in the Keystone State. So that whether you’re a slot gaming fan from Philadelphia or a roulette enthusiast from Pittsburgh, you can sign up to Stake.us and enjoy playing a massive range of casino games for free. Plus with the ability to redeem real-world prizes, there are plenty of reasons to register your account at Stake.us. Just don’t forget to use that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code upon signing up.
Is Stake legal in Pennsylvania FAQ
How old do I have to be to play at Stake.us?
You will have to be at least 21 years old and this information will have to be verified.
How do I verify my Stake.us account?
You can do this by submitting some form of photo ID such as a passport or driver’s license.
Can I gamble with real money at Stake.us?
No, it is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t permit any form of real money online gambling. However, you can redeem prizes if you play with the Stake Cash form of virtual currency.
