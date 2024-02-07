>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code

This Stake Pennsylvania review started by looking at the brand’s welcome offer. It’s a great deal that you can get by signing up to the sweepstakes casino for the first time while using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code.

Once you have successfully registered your first account at Stake.us, you will find that the sign up offer has been automatically activated and you can look forward to accessing the following three bonuses:

5% rakeback: This is a very useful part of the bonus that simply applies 5% rakeback to whatever losses you make. Good news for anyone who is just starting out on their sweepstakes casino gaming.

250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are a kind of virtual currency that you use to play the casino games for fun with no possibility of redeeming any prizes. By getting these free Gold Coins, you can last a long time without having to purchase one of the Gold Coins packages.

$25 in no deposit bonuses: Last but not least, this part of the deal gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses that come in the form of Stake Cash. This is the virtual currency that you can use to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem a variety of different real-world prizes.

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Is Stake.us legal in Pennsylvania?

The key thing to take from this guide is that Stake is legal in Pennsylvania. This means that you can legally play the online casino games at this sweepstakes casino from anywhere within the Keystone State.

You will probably already know that regular real money online casino sites are legal in Pennsylvania. However, Stake.us is a little different from those online casinos because it is a sweepstakes casino. Here is a quick overview as to the key differences between sweepstakes casinos and regular real money casinos:

Licensing: Online casinos in Pennsylvania will have to be fully licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. However such regulation isn’t necessary for sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us because they don’t actually feature any real money gambling. Instead of this, you will be playing the casino games at Stake.us with virtual credit.

Deposits vs payments: In order to play at standard online casinos, you will have to make a deposit with your own real money. However, sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us don’t have the facility to accept deposits. Instead of this, you will be able to make purchases of Gold Coins packages that let you play for fun.

Winning money vs redeeming prizes: Playing at online casinos usually means aiming to directly win money from these sites. However, you don’t directly win money at sweepstakes casinos such as Stake.us. Instead of this, you will be playing with a form of virtual credit called Stake Cash and if you win back enough of this, you can then redeem a prize.

No purchases necessary: All sweepstakes casinos are legally obliged to let you enter their sweepstakes for free. This means that you should always be able to get deals at sweepstakes casinos that give you free sweepstakes gaming credit. The exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us is a good example of this.

Does Stake.us pay real money?

Stake is legal in Pennsylvania as long as it doesn’t feature any form of real money gambling. This means that you cannot deposit money here nor can you play the casino games with your own cash as stakes.

Instead of this, you will have to know how to use Stake.us in Pennsylvania by playing with virtual currency. There are two virtual currencies featured at Stake.us, and while neither have any direct cash value outside of the site, they work the following different ways:

Gold Coins: This is the form of virtual currency that lets you play the casino games in a standard mode. As such, Gold Coins can only be used to play for fun and cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for any prizes. You can either get Gold Coins for free via a special offer or by purchasing one of the Gold Coins packages.

Stake Cash: This kind of virtual credit can be used to play the casino games in the promotional sweepstakes mode. Doing so could see you winning more Stake Cash and then you might be able to redeem a real-world prize. Just note that you can never purchase Stake Cash, but can only get this kind of virtual credit for free. Stake.us has lots of promos like that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code that will give you free Stake Cash.

How to win money on Stake.us and how to use Stake.us in Pennsylvania

While you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos, you can play Stake in Pennsylvania and redeem a variety of prizes. This can only be done by using the Stake Cash form of virtual currency.

So what you need to do is to get a Stake.us account and claim one of the special offers like the TOPVIPBONUS code that gives you free Stake Cash. From here you can use the Stake Cash to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode.

If you manage to play through your Stake Cash at least three times, you may be able to redeem a prize like cryptocurrencies, gift cards or merchandise. You can check the Progress Bar in your account to see how many more times you have to play through your Stake Cash before you can redeem a prize.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Stake.us payment methods