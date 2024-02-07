Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

Does Stake.us have an app?

You can play Stake in Ohio from pretty much any modern smartphone or tablet. While the brand doesn't have any kind of app, it has made sure that its website is fully mobile optimized.

This means that you can simply load up the Stake.us website from your mobile browser and you will find that everything has been organized to fit perfectly on the small screen. Plus you will be able to do all other important tasks like logging in, purchasing Gold Coins packages, redeeming prizes and much more. All from the convenience of your mobile device.

Stake.us customer support - Plenty of options in this Stake Ohio review

Stake.us gives you a good example of the kind of customer service that you should get from all sweepstakes casino sites. The brand can easily be contacted via live chat, email or social media and you should always get a quick and friendly response.

Plus there’s an excellent FAQ here that will give you everything you need to know about figuring out how to use Stake.us in Ohio. Here are your main customer support options at this sweepstakes casino:

Website design - How to use Stake.us in Ohio

Stake.us has made sure that its website looks great and is easy to navigate around too. It features a stylish black color scheme and everything looks a whole lot more modern compared to what you get at some other sweepstakes casinos.

You can sign up to Stake.us in just a couple of minutes. All that you have to do is to click on the Register button, enter in some basic personal information and then verify your identity. There’s also a promo code box here that you can use to put in the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code.

Once you’ve got your account set up, you can simply scroll through the different game categories in the sidebar or use the search box to find your preferred game. To play, you can click on the icon of the game and it will load up in the browser of your computer or mobile.

All other tasks like logging in, purchasing virtual credit and redeeming prizes are as logical and intuitive as you’d expect them to be. Plus with fast page loading times, you'll enjoy even the most immersive live casino gaming session without any glitches.

Who owns Stake.us?

Not only is Stake legal in Ohio, but it’s also fully transparent in how it operates. You can see this in the fact that the brand is happy to display its physical address in the website footer. Here you will also see that Stake.us is owned and operated by the Cyprus-based Sweepsteaks Ltd company. Since the sweepstakes casino was launched in 2022, it has quickly become one of the biggest gaming sites of this category as well as being a trusted brand name within the industry.

How to delete Stake.us account?

Stake.us is a legit sweepstakes casino platform that is committed to giving you a safe and responsible way to play. This is something that can be seen in the fact that the brand gives you an easy way to delete your account.

All that you have to do is to contact the Stake.us customer support team via live chat or email and they will do the task for you. Just note the fact that you may be required to submit some form of verification information to make sure that it is you who is asking for the account to be deleted.

Conclusion - Yes, you can play Stake in Ohio

By now you will understand that it's perfectly legal to play Stake.us in Ohio. This is because it’s a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t contain any form of real money gambling. The flipside is that because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, it has to let you play for free, and you can even redeem some real-world prizes.

All of this means that it could be well worth signing up to Stake.us, using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code and enjoying some quality sweepstakes casino gaming entertainment.

Is Stake legal in Ohio FAQ

Is Stake.us legal in other US states?

Yes, Stake.us is available in many more states across the US than just Ohio. The only states that you cannot play at Stake.us from are Vermont, New York, Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada, Idaho and Washington.

How old do you have to be to play at Stake.us?

You will have to be at least 21 years old to play at this sweepstakes casino and this is something that will be checked when you sign up to Stake.us.

How do I verify my Stake.us account?

You can do this by submitting some photo ID and taking a selfie. Just note that this has to be some form of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or a driver’s license.

Can I gamble at Stake.us?

No, there is no form of real money gambling available at Stake.us. This is because it is a sweepstakes casino site where you can only play the casino games with two forms of virtual currency.

Is Stake.us safe?

Yes, as well as being legal in Ohio, Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that you can trust with your data and payments. After all, there is a lengthy privacy policy on the site and the Stake.us website also features all of the latest digital encryption technologies. Perfect for ensuring that only you get to access your account and that your purchases of Gold Coins go through securely.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

