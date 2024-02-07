Plus if you use our exclusive Stake.us code: TOPVIPBONUS, you could make a great start on redeeming some real-world prizes. A great reason to register your account at this hugely popular sweepstakes casino site.
Overall Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS sign up offer
Redeem prizes like cryptos, merchandise and gift cards
Stunning selection of slots, table games and live dealer games
Legal and safe to play at from Ohio
Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code
By reading this Stake Ohio review, you will be able to access an exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code that allows you to get a special offer at this sweepstakes casino. This means that you can sign up to Stake.us while using that code and then get the following goodies:
$25 in no deposit bonus: You can play for free with the Stake Cash that you get from this no deposit bonus. Plus the fact that it is Stake Cash means that you can play the games in the sweepstakes mode. Good news for anyone looking to redeem cash prizes from Stake.us.
250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins let you play all of the casino games for fun, with no chance of being able to redeem a prize. Still, it should stop you from having to actually purchase any Gold Coins for a while.
5% rakeback: This means that you can play Stake in Ohio and enjoy 5% rakeback on whatever losses you incur. Definitely handy considering that everyone loses every now and then.
Is Stake.us legal?
You’ll know that regular online casino gaming isn’t legal in the Buckeye State, but the good news is that Stake is legal in Ohio. This is because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t suffer the same kind of legal scrutiny as standard real money online casinos. Here are the key things to understand about sweepstakes casino sites:
No real money gambling: You can’t wager on the casino games with real money at Stake.us. Instead, you will be playing with virtual currency that has no direct cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino.
No direct winnings: You don’t directly win money at Stake.us. Instead, you will be able to redeem a variety of prizes if you play with the Stake Cash form of virtual credit.
No purchase necessary: All sweepstakes casinos have to let you play for free. This means that you’ll be able to get free credit from deals like the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us to play without spending any of your own money.
No deposits available: Sweepstakes casinos don’t have the facility to accept deposits like regular real money casinos. Instead, Stake.us lets you purchase Gold Coins packages with a one-off payment.
Does Stake.us pay real money? - How to use Stake in Ohio with crypto
Stake is legal in Ohio primarily because it is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t feature any form of gambling and you cannot directly win real money here either. Instead of this, you will be playing with two forms of virtual currency called Stake Cash and Gold Coins that work in the following different ways:
Stake Cash: Used to play the casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem real-world prizes. Just note that you can only get Stake Cash for free and it cannot be purchased.
Gold Coins: This is used to play the casino games in a standard mode with no possibility of redeeming prizes. You can purchase Gold Coins in a variety of different packages and you might be given some free Stake Cash as a bonus.
How to win money on Stake.us
You can play Stake in Ohio with Stake Cash and this lets you play in the sweepstakes mode. Once you have played through your Stake Cash at least three times, you might be able to redeem a prize. Don't forget that you can check the progress bar to see how long you've got until you can get rewarded for your gameplay.
Stake.us payment methods
Stake.us payout Review
This Stake Ohio review has found that the brand has earned a good reputation for letting its customers redeem prizes in a way that is quick and efficient. You can check out the Stake.us profile page on Trustpilot and see that the majority of gamers managed to receive their prizes on the same day that they put in their prize redemption request.
Does Stake.us really pay?
The only way that Stake is legal in Ohio is the fact that it can continue to put on a sweepstakes gaming service that is trustworthy and fair. After all, each state gets the power to decide which brands are allowed to operate within their borders, and there's no way that Stake.us would be allowed in Ohio if it failed to honor its prize redemptions.
Plus you should note that Stake.us has teamed up with major sporting and entertainment brands such as UFC, Everton FC and Drake to add further weight to the sweepstake casino's reputation.
How to cashout on Stake.us
It’s quick and easy to redeem a prize from Stake.us. Here is what you need to do:
Get some free Stake Cash from a special offer like the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code
Play through your Stake Cash on the casino games
Fill up the progress bar and click the Redeem Prize button
Pick what prize you want
So once you have managed to play through your Stake Cash and have filled up your Progress Bar, you'll be ready to click on the Redeem Prize button. This will let you pick what kind of prize you want to redeem. Here are your options:
Cryptocurrencies: Will be sent to your nominated crypto wallet.
Gift cards: Will be sent to the email address used upon signing up.
Branded merchandise: This will be sent to the home address that you used upon registering your account.
Games at Stake.us
You can play Stake in Ohio with the knowledge that there is a vast collection of games here and that it's actually one of the largest sweepstakes casinos in the US. There are well over 400 casino games at Stake.us and what's best is that they come from reputable developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play so that you can be assured of some quality gameplay. These include lots of feature buy slots that let you access some great bonus rounds just by upping your virtual stakes a little.
Not only does Stake.us contain an impressive array of slot games, but you'll also find lots of table games too. These include some stunning upgrades of classic table gaming options like roulette, blackjack and baccarat.
Elsewhere you'll discover a great live casino here that is something not found at too many sweepstakes casinos. Then there are those Stake Originals like Crash and Plinko that offer a seriously innovative way to play as well as a seriously favorable house edge. Here's a quick overview as to the gaming highlights at Stake.us:
Does Stake.us have an app?
You can play Stake in Ohio from pretty much any modern smartphone or tablet. While the brand doesn't have any kind of app, it has made sure that its website is fully mobile optimized.
This means that you can simply load up the Stake.us website from your mobile browser and you will find that everything has been organized to fit perfectly on the small screen. Plus you will be able to do all other important tasks like logging in, purchasing Gold Coins packages, redeeming prizes and much more. All from the convenience of your mobile device.
Stake.us customer support - Plenty of options in this Stake Ohio review
Stake.us gives you a good example of the kind of customer service that you should get from all sweepstakes casino sites. The brand can easily be contacted via live chat, email or social media and you should always get a quick and friendly response.
Plus there’s an excellent FAQ here that will give you everything you need to know about figuring out how to use Stake.us in Ohio. Here are your main customer support options at this sweepstakes casino:
Website design - How to use Stake.us in Ohio
Stake.us has made sure that its website looks great and is easy to navigate around too. It features a stylish black color scheme and everything looks a whole lot more modern compared to what you get at some other sweepstakes casinos.
You can sign up to Stake.us in just a couple of minutes. All that you have to do is to click on the Register button, enter in some basic personal information and then verify your identity. There’s also a promo code box here that you can use to put in the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code.
Once you’ve got your account set up, you can simply scroll through the different game categories in the sidebar or use the search box to find your preferred game. To play, you can click on the icon of the game and it will load up in the browser of your computer or mobile.
All other tasks like logging in, purchasing virtual credit and redeeming prizes are as logical and intuitive as you’d expect them to be. Plus with fast page loading times, you'll enjoy even the most immersive live casino gaming session without any glitches.
Who owns Stake.us?
Not only is Stake legal in Ohio, but it’s also fully transparent in how it operates. You can see this in the fact that the brand is happy to display its physical address in the website footer. Here you will also see that Stake.us is owned and operated by the Cyprus-based Sweepsteaks Ltd company. Since the sweepstakes casino was launched in 2022, it has quickly become one of the biggest gaming sites of this category as well as being a trusted brand name within the industry.
How to delete Stake.us account?
Stake.us is a legit sweepstakes casino platform that is committed to giving you a safe and responsible way to play. This is something that can be seen in the fact that the brand gives you an easy way to delete your account.
All that you have to do is to contact the Stake.us customer support team via live chat or email and they will do the task for you. Just note the fact that you may be required to submit some form of verification information to make sure that it is you who is asking for the account to be deleted.
Conclusion - Yes, you can play Stake in Ohio
By now you will understand that it's perfectly legal to play Stake.us in Ohio. This is because it’s a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t contain any form of real money gambling. The flipside is that because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, it has to let you play for free, and you can even redeem some real-world prizes.
All of this means that it could be well worth signing up to Stake.us, using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code and enjoying some quality sweepstakes casino gaming entertainment.
Is Stake legal in Ohio FAQ
Is Stake.us legal in other US states?
Yes, Stake.us is available in many more states across the US than just Ohio. The only states that you cannot play at Stake.us from are Vermont, New York, Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada, Idaho and Washington.
How old do you have to be to play at Stake.us?
You will have to be at least 21 years old to play at this sweepstakes casino and this is something that will be checked when you sign up to Stake.us.
How do I verify my Stake.us account?
You can do this by submitting some photo ID and taking a selfie. Just note that this has to be some form of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or a driver’s license.
Can I gamble at Stake.us?
No, there is no form of real money gambling available at Stake.us. This is because it is a sweepstakes casino site where you can only play the casino games with two forms of virtual currency.
Is Stake.us safe?
Yes, as well as being legal in Ohio, Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that you can trust with your data and payments. After all, there is a lengthy privacy policy on the site and the Stake.us website also features all of the latest digital encryption technologies. Perfect for ensuring that only you get to access your account and that your purchases of Gold Coins go through securely.
