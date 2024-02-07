>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

It makes sense to begin this Stake Illinois review by taking a look at the brand’s welcome bonus for new customers. You can claim this special offer simply by creating your first-ever Stake.us account while using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code upon signing up. If you manage to do this, you’ll unlock the bonus that gives you the following three things:

$25 in no deposit bonuses: You can play Stake in Illinois for free and even redeem prizes with this part of the deal. This is because these no deposit bonuses come in the form of Stake Cash that is used to play the casino games in a sweepstakes mode where you can potentially redeem real-world prizes.

250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins let you play the casino games at Stake.us in a standard mode. You cannot redeem any prizes with these Gold Coins, but they offer you plenty of free casino gaming entertainment.

5% rakeback: Finally, you will get 5% rakeback applied to whatever losses you sustain. Perfect for making sure that any losses don’t hurt too much.

Is Stake.us legal in Illinois?

The key thing that you can take from this guide is that Stake is legal in Illinois. This is despite the fact that regular real money online casino gaming is illegal in the state.

So how is this possible? It’s because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that operates very differently from standard online casinos. Here are the key things to keep in mind when playing at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us:

No real money gambling: You cannot gamble real money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead of this, you will be playing with virtual credit that has no direct value outside of the sweepstakes casino site.

No purchases necessary: All sweepstakes casinos have to be able to let you enter their sweepstakes for free. This means that you should always be able to get deals like that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code so that you can play without having to spend your own cash.

No deposits available: You cannot make deposits at sweepstakes casinos in the same way that you can at regular real money online casinos. The closest thing you get to this is to make a purchase of a Gold Coins package that lets you play without being able to redeem a prize.

No direct winnings: Finally, you can play Stake in Illinois and redeem prizes, but not directly win money. You can only do this if you play with one of the forms of virtual currency called Stake Cash.

Does Stake.us pay real money?

Not only is Stake legal in Illinois but can redeem real money prizes here. This is different from regular online casinos where you can gamble with real money. Instead of this, you will play at Stake.us by using two forms of virtual currency called Gold Coins and Stake Cash. Here is how these virtual currencies work:

Gold Coins: This is the virtual currency that you can use to play the casino games at Stake.us in a standard mode. Doing so means that you cannot redeem any prizes, but you can still enjoy playing lots of quality casino games. It’s worth noting that you can purchase Gold Coins packages, or you can claim them for free via one of the special offers like the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code.

Stake Cash: The other kind of virtual currency at Stake.us is called Stake Cash. You can use this Stake Cash to play the casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode and if you play through your Stake Cash enough times you may be able to redeem a prize. Don’t forget that you cannot purchase Stake Cash, but can only get it for free via one of the special offers.

How to win money on Stake.us

Most people who want to know how to use Stake.us in Illinois will want to know about how they redeem prizes at this sweepstakes casino. So the key thing to remember here is that you cannot directly win money, but can only redeem prizes if you are playing with the Stake Cash form of virtual currency.

Stake Cash is used to play the casino games in a sweepstakes mode, and if you play through your Stake Cash at least three times, you might be able to redeem a prize. You can check the Progress Bar in your account to see how much gameplay you have to carry out before you can put in a prize redemption request.

Stake.us payment methods - You can play Stake in Illinois with crypto

