Stake.us offers an exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code that gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback.
Overall Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code for new customers
Hundreds of quality slots and table games
Redeem real-world prizes
Available in Florida
Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code
If you sign up to Stake.us for the first time with the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code, you could unlock a unique welcome bonus. The deal comes in the following three parts:
$25 in no deposit bonuses: This comes in the form of Stake Cash which can be used to play the casino games in a sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem real-world prizes.
250,000 Gold Coins: This form of virtual credit simply lets you play the casino games for fun.
5% rakeback: Here you will be getting 5% rakeback on whatever losses you incur.
Remember that this deal is only available if you have never signed up to Stake.us before. But once you claim this special offer, you’ll find that it offers you unbeatable access to some of the best sweepstakes casino games in Florida.
Is Stake.us legal in Florida?
Stake is legal in Florida because it is a sweepstakes casino, and not a regular real money online casino. Sweepstakes casinos don’t actually feature any form of real money gambling which means that it is allowed to operate in the Sunshine State. Remember that regular online casinos aren’t allowed in Florida, so if you want to play casino games online, you’ll have to use sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us.
It’s worth understanding a little more about how sweepstakes casinos work before you sign up. After all, they operate differently from standard online casinos. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
No real money gambling involved: You will only be playing the sweepstakes by using a kind of virtual credit that has no cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino site.
No direct winnings: You don’t directly win money from sweepstakes casinos. Instead of this, you will be redeeming prizes if you manage to win back enough of a particular kind of virtual currency.
No deposits: You cannot deposit funds at sweepstakes casinos like you can at regular online casinos. Instead of this, you will be making one-off payments to purchase one of the Gold Coins packages.
No purchase necessary: All sweepstakes casinos have to let their customers access the sweepstakes without them having to make a purchase. This means that you should always be able to get free credit to play with via a range of special offers such as sign up bonuses, daily login deals and social media giveaways.
Does Stake.us pay real money?
Because Stake.us doesn’t feature any form of real money gambling, it instead lets you use a kind of virtual credit to play its casino games. The good news here is that some of this virtual credit can be used to redeem prizes like cryptocurrencies, gift cards and branded merchandise.
How to win money on Stake.us
You will only be able to redeem prizes if you use the Stake Cash form of virtual currency. This lets you play the casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode, and if you manage to win back enough Stake Cash, then you might be able to redeem it for a prize. Just note the fact that you will need to play through your Stake Cash at least three times before you can do this.
Bear in mind that there is another form of virtual currency that features at Stake.us called Gold Coins. This is simply used to play the casino games for fun meaning that you won’t be able to redeem any prizes if you play with Gold Coins.
Stake.us payment methods - Crypto payments found in this Stake Florida review
Below is a handy table for the various crypto payment methods found on Stake.us:
Stake.us payout Review
Stake.us has earned much of its positive reputation from the speed with which it processed its prize redemption requests. Once you have filled up the Progress Bar by playing through your Stake Cash, you should find that you can redeem your prizes effortlessly.
By looking at reviews of Stake.us on Trustpilot it looks like the sweepstakes casino will honor all crypto prize requests on the day they are made and the same is true for gift card prizes.
Note that crypto prizes will be paid to your nominated wallet, while gift card prizes will be sent to the email address used on signing up. Merchandise prize redemptions will obviously take longer to process as they must be sent to the home address used when registering at Stake.us.
Does Stake.us really pay?
If you are still having doubts about whether Stake.us pays out, you have to remember that this is a legit sweepstakes casino. The brand is only allowed to operate in Florida by giving its customers a trustworthy, legal and fair sweepstakes gaming platform.
Plus you should remember that this is one of the largest sweepstakes casinos in the US, and the fact that it has partnered with everyone from music stars like Drake to sporting organizations such as the UFC is a testament to the site’s credibility.
How to cashout on Stake.us
Here is a quick step by step guide that walks you through how you can play casino games at Stake.us and redeem your real-world prizes:
Sign up to Stake.us or log into your account
Get your free Stake Cash via deals like the daily login bonus or the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code
Play the casino games in sweepstakes mode with Stake Cash
Your Stake Cash must be played through at least three times
Check your Progress Bar to see how much more playing you have to do
Once the Progress Bar is full you can click on the Redeem Prize button
Select whether you wish to receive a crypto, gift card or merchandise prize
Games at Stake.us
It’s definitely worth figuring out how to use Stake.us in Florida because the brand has an unbeatable selection of online casino games. There are over 400 games to enjoy here, and what’s best is that they all come from major developers like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming and there are even some Stake Originals games that you won’t find anywhere else.
Here is a quick overview of the different kinds of games you can play at Stake.us with examples of some of the most popular titles in each category:
Does Stake.us have an app?
There isn’t a downloadable Stake.us app, but you don’t really need one. After all, the website has been mobile-optimized to make sure that it is fully playable from the small screen of any modern tablet or smartphone.
All you need to do is to load up the Stake.us site from your mobile browser and then you’ll see that the gaming interface has been created with the small screen in mind. From here you will be able to sign up, login to your account, play the games, redeem prizes and do anything else you need to do from your mobile device.
Stake.us customer support
This Stake Florida review found that the brand has decent customer support that can be accessed either via live chat, email or via the social media channels. All of these will ensure that you get an efficient and friendly response to your queries so that you can make the most of what this sweepstakes casino has to offer.
Live chat: In the bottom-right corner of the homepage
Email: [email protected]
Social media: (X formerly Twitter), Instagram
In addition to these customer support options, you will find a handy FAQ section located within the live chat pop-up box. This gives you helpful answers to a range of common questions regarding things like account verification, prize redemption and much more. Definitely worth a closer look when you first sign up to Stake.us.
Website design - It’s easy to know how to use Stake.us in Florida
Stake.us has created an eye-catching sweepstakes casino site that revels in sleek imagery and is a cut above what you’ll find on some rival brands’ websites. It’s also nicely easy to navigate around with clear ways of signing up and logging in, while the games are logically organized into categories like slots, table games, live dealer games and so on.
The website header features the main signing up and logging in buttons, but the main gaming action takes place in the center of the screen. This is where you can scroll through the games and play the actual games themselves from your web browser.
There is also a handy sidebar that lets you access the various game categories, check the recent games played and even select your favorites. The inclusion of a search box means that you’ll get a speedy way to find whatever game you’re looking for.
The Stake.us website footer contains all of the relevant legal information along with links for important things like the help center, terms and conditions, privacy policy and FAQ. It’s also good to see a panel that shows off the recent big winners along with details on what games they were playing and what multipliers they won.
Who owns Stake.us?
Not only is Stake legal in Florida, but the brand is completely transparent about how it handles its operations. This can be seen in the fact that the website’s small print shows that it is owned and operated by a Cyprus-based company called Sweepsteaks Ltd. This is the company behind Stake.com - the sister version of Stake.us that is available in the rest of the world.
How to delete your Stake.us account?
While you can play Stake in Florida and have a great time, there might be some people who would like to know how to delete their account. Thankfully, this is a fairly easy process as you just have to contact the brand’s customer support team and they will do the task for you. Just note that you’ll need to provide some form of verification to show that it’s really you who wants to close your Stake.us account.
Conclusion - You can play Stake in Florida
By now you should have a pretty good idea that Stake is legal in Florida and that it gives you a great way to play online casino games for free. Not only that, but this guide has also revealed how to use Stake.us in Florida to redeem some pretty cool real-world prizes.
If there were any criticisms, it would be that it would have been nice to have some kind of Stake.us app as well as having the option to make payments via some more traditional fiat payment providers.
However, these are just minor points and certainly not enough to stop you playing at this hugely popular site. So be sure to pay this sweepstakes casino a visit, use that TOPVIPBONUS code and see what you can win at Stake.us in the Sunshine State.
Is Stake legal in Florida FAQ
How old do you have to be to play at Stake.us from Florida?
You will have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us from anywhere in the US, including Florida. This means that you will have to prove that you are 21 years or over during the signing up process.
Can I play at Stake.us in other states?
Yes, you can play at Stake.us from the majority of states in the US. The only exception to this are the states of Vermont, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Idaho, New York and Washington. You can find out more about how the site operates in the Stake.us terms and conditions page.
Can I use regular payment methods to buy Gold Coins at Stake.us?
No, at the moment Stake.us will only let you purchase one of its Gold Coins packages with a variety of cryptocurrencies. Thankfully, all top cryptos are featured here to give you a secure and quick way to make your payments.
Does Stake.us have a reward program?
Yes, Stake.us has an excellent VIP Club that is open to all of its registered customers. It’s a multi-tiered reward program where you rise through the ranks from Bronze to Diamond simply by playing the casino games. Doing so could see you picking up benefits like daily, weekly and monthly bonuses, increased rakeback and you could even get your own dedicated account manager.
How do I verify my Stake.us account?
You will just need to submit some form of government-issued photo ID. This could be something like your driver’s license or passport and it will need to show that you are at least 21 years old and playing from one of the permitted states such as Florida.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.