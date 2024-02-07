Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

Does Stake.us have an app?

There isn’t a downloadable Stake.us app, but you don’t really need one. After all, the website has been mobile-optimized to make sure that it is fully playable from the small screen of any modern tablet or smartphone.

All you need to do is to load up the Stake.us site from your mobile browser and then you’ll see that the gaming interface has been created with the small screen in mind. From here you will be able to sign up, login to your account, play the games, redeem prizes and do anything else you need to do from your mobile device.

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

Stake.us customer support

This Stake Florida review found that the brand has decent customer support that can be accessed either via live chat, email or via the social media channels. All of these will ensure that you get an efficient and friendly response to your queries so that you can make the most of what this sweepstakes casino has to offer.

Live chat: In the bottom-right corner of the homepage

Email: [email protected]

Social media: (X formerly Twitter), Instagram

In addition to these customer support options, you will find a handy FAQ section located within the live chat pop-up box. This gives you helpful answers to a range of common questions regarding things like account verification, prize redemption and much more. Definitely worth a closer look when you first sign up to Stake.us.

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

Website design - It’s easy to know how to use Stake.us in Florida

Stake.us has created an eye-catching sweepstakes casino site that revels in sleek imagery and is a cut above what you’ll find on some rival brands’ websites. It’s also nicely easy to navigate around with clear ways of signing up and logging in, while the games are logically organized into categories like slots, table games, live dealer games and so on.

The website header features the main signing up and logging in buttons, but the main gaming action takes place in the center of the screen. This is where you can scroll through the games and play the actual games themselves from your web browser.

There is also a handy sidebar that lets you access the various game categories, check the recent games played and even select your favorites. The inclusion of a search box means that you’ll get a speedy way to find whatever game you’re looking for.

The Stake.us website footer contains all of the relevant legal information along with links for important things like the help center, terms and conditions, privacy policy and FAQ. It’s also good to see a panel that shows off the recent big winners along with details on what games they were playing and what multipliers they won.

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

Who owns Stake.us?

Not only is Stake legal in Florida, but the brand is completely transparent about how it handles its operations. This can be seen in the fact that the website’s small print shows that it is owned and operated by a Cyprus-based company called Sweepsteaks Ltd. This is the company behind Stake.com - the sister version of Stake.us that is available in the rest of the world.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

How to delete your Stake.us account?

While you can play Stake in Florida and have a great time, there might be some people who would like to know how to delete their account. Thankfully, this is a fairly easy process as you just have to contact the brand’s customer support team and they will do the task for you. Just note that you’ll need to provide some form of verification to show that it’s really you who wants to close your Stake.us account.

Conclusion - You can play Stake in Florida

By now you should have a pretty good idea that Stake is legal in Florida and that it gives you a great way to play online casino games for free. Not only that, but this guide has also revealed how to use Stake.us in Florida to redeem some pretty cool real-world prizes.

If there were any criticisms, it would be that it would have been nice to have some kind of Stake.us app as well as having the option to make payments via some more traditional fiat payment providers.

However, these are just minor points and certainly not enough to stop you playing at this hugely popular site. So be sure to pay this sweepstakes casino a visit, use that TOPVIPBONUS code and see what you can win at Stake.us in the Sunshine State.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Is Stake legal in Florida FAQ

How old do you have to be to play at Stake.us from Florida?

You will have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us from anywhere in the US, including Florida. This means that you will have to prove that you are 21 years or over during the signing up process.

Can I play at Stake.us in other states?

Yes, you can play at Stake.us from the majority of states in the US. The only exception to this are the states of Vermont, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Idaho, New York and Washington. You can find out more about how the site operates in the Stake.us terms and conditions page.

Can I use regular payment methods to buy Gold Coins at Stake.us?

No, at the moment Stake.us will only let you purchase one of its Gold Coins packages with a variety of cryptocurrencies. Thankfully, all top cryptos are featured here to give you a secure and quick way to make your payments.

Does Stake.us have a reward program?

Yes, Stake.us has an excellent VIP Club that is open to all of its registered customers. It’s a multi-tiered reward program where you rise through the ranks from Bronze to Diamond simply by playing the casino games. Doing so could see you picking up benefits like daily, weekly and monthly bonuses, increased rakeback and you could even get your own dedicated account manager.

How do I verify my Stake.us account?

You will just need to submit some form of government-issued photo ID. This could be something like your driver’s license or passport and it will need to show that you are at least 21 years old and playing from one of the permitted states such as Florida.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.