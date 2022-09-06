Is Metacryp Offering Massive Bonuses To Its Early Adopters?

The crypto market emerged as one of the most favoured business plans over the last couple of years. This was attributed to the immense advancement in the fundamental life utilities of cryptocurrencies. Everything was going according to plan, but a significant block road happened in the form of a crypto market crash. The crash crushed the dreams of many crypto developers and users.

The market, however, started to recover from this crash sooner than expected. People who had already predicted this situation took advantage of the situation. Some stalked promising cryptocurrencies like TRON (TRX) and Litecoin (LTC). In contrast, others grabbed tokens like Dogelon Mars (ELON). However, some users could not cash the opportunity and were left empty-handed. For such users, opting for a new token that offers a bonus is the best option. MetaCryp (MTCR) is one such cryptocurrency. Stay tuned to know more about this new token.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) - The Dog-Themed Crypto

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a meme token based on Ethereum and Polygon. This dog-themed cryptocurrency follows the example of other successful dog-breed coins like FlokiInu (FLOKI), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). This cryptocurrency recently came into the limelight due to its price appreciation and hype.

The platform plays on several famous themes in the meme token space. The name of this meme coin is a mixture of Dogecoin and Elon Musk's names. The other part of the name hints at Mars, a spin on the famous moon meme, suggesting that this token will experience a significant upward movement. So far, the platform Dogelon has managed to create a big community with thousands of Twitter followers. Dogelon Mars (ELON) does not have a proper roadmap. But instead, the platform has developed a fantasy version through its comics.

Practically, ELON is a meme coin without much utility beyond buying and holding it in a wallet. The platform hasn't launched any product or offered a trading benefit, which restricts its practical applications. However, considering it has a combination of several viral "Twitter trends" in its title, it could skyrocket if the overall cryptocurrency market progresses.

MetaCryp (MTCR) - The Safe and Exciting Place

Claimed as the world's first GameFi space in its whitepaper, MetaCryp (MTCR) is based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The platform uses a decentralized blockchain to create a place where users will be able to play, have the life they always dreamt of, socialize and even earn a living. Thus, providing a space to have intense fun and forget the stress of daily living. The MetaCryp Network is the next-generation community-governed ecosystem.

It is based on crypto assets that create a shelter that feels like home, according to the imaginations of community members. The network is dedicated to developing interconnected products in DeFi, advanced gaming systems, and NFT applications.

GameFi and Metaverse Expansion

As already mentioned, this platform is the first ever GameFi space. It also provides exciting features that users can't get enough of. MetaCryp Network is developing a Metaverse that will provide a personalized environment for each user. It will offer exciting gameplay and earning functionality as well.

The platform intends to facilitate every type of player. This platform is for you if you are a dedicated gamer or one who plays to refresh his mind, one with social interactions, or a stay-alone person.

The main point of focus of this platform is the development of the MetaCryp Network to be a Community-Driven, Viral, Meme, 2D/3D game where players can share their achievements, maximize their gains, learn, and earn.

While users unwind and have intense fun, they can earn in the process. There are multiple aspects of this GameFi functionality that the MetaCryp’s (MTCR) Metaverse will possess.

• In-game assets or NFTs

• Tournament feature

• Native tokens

Conclusion

MetaCryp (MTCR) aims to be one of the best in creating a safe and exciting space for all its users. It intends to provide modernized tooling in blockchain technology and Metaverse. Besides this, it will also offer Play2Earn gaming, advanced DeFi platforms, socializing, and all things Metaverse for gaming, events, and collectibles.

Besides this, the platform offers "Free Bonuses" on referrals and purchases. Suppose you purchase a MTCR token in the first or second phase of the pre-sale. You will receive a free bonus of 9% and 7% of MTCR tokens, respectively. Similarly, if you refer someonewho buys $400 worth of MTCR tokens, both will get tokens worth $100.

