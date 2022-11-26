Is it Too Late to Buy Dogecoin?

Since the day Memecoins appeared for the first time in the crypto markets, they have been synonymous with unexpected gains and the potential to grow massively overnight. But that is not a good sign for experienced investors who stay on the safe side when facing volatile market situations. The same goes for Dogecoin, the largest memecoin according to its market cap.

DOGE prices have been going through a gradual descent with no signs of recovery. This is the exact opposite situation with some new cryptos like Dash 2 Trade , RobotEra, IMTP, and Calvaria . In the recent weeks, these four projects have become known as potential winners of the market. Let’s check out why it’s better to avoid DOGE.

What’s wrong with buying Dogecoin?

Dogecoin’s value has dropped significantly since the beginning of "crypto winter," but what’s worse is that it has failed to find a support level. Facing extreme resistance over the $0.07 levels, investors are taking their money out of the project as losses grow too great to bear. But what comes next is an important decision to find better alternatives.

The current situation with DOGE is extremely unsuitable for a short-term investment plan. On the other hand, there are a few emerging crypto presales that offer a better ROI. The best way to counter the resistance DOGE investors are facing is to switch their preferences and diversify their portfolio by adding D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA. Every single one of these has what it takes to rule the market in 2023.

Best cryptos to buy instead of DOGE

If you want to stay on top of the crypto market, then you have to invest in these gems described below.

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade

My first recommendation as an alternative to Dogecoin has to be Dash 2 Trade, which is a smart and first of its kind crypto intelligence data platform. The project is backed by a growing community of novice and experienced traders that has around 70,000 individual members. Dash 2 Trade has also earned the support of Learn2Trade, a renowned trading signal provider.

Dash 2 Trade is out to solve the most common and oldest problem facing crypto traders that hinders their success in the ever-changing market. Many traders do not have access to real-time and reliable data, which often keeps them from making well-informed decisions. Dash 2 Trade's ecosystem will be dedicated to bringing fresh analytical data directly from the market, like a Bloomberg terminal but for crypto.

Equipped with features and services that will come in handy for all kinds of traders, Dash 2 Trade is opening the doors to the future of crypto trading. Investors have been pouring their support into the public presale of Dash 2 Trade's native crypto, the D2T token, since day one. D2T powers the entire Dash 2 Trade ecosystem.

So now is the time to participate in this extraordinary crypto project while it is still available at a steal price. After raising more than $6 million, Dash 2 Trade is on its way to becoming the hottest and most successful presale of 2022. There are several indicators pointing towards an explosive growth in D2T.

>>>Buy D2T On Presale Now <<<

RobotEra

RobotEra

Among all other Metaverse cryptos, RobotEra turns out to be the one with the most unique objective. As its popularity grows each day, Metaverse is sort of becoming just another buzzword to gain investment in the crypto market. But that is not the case with RobotEra, a unique world-building Metaverse themed after futuristic robots.

RobotEra will be available as an interesting world building game for all those who wish to enjoy creation and exploration in the Metaverse. Other than this, this project also features a gaming genre where players receive rewards for actively participating. The ultimate goal for RobotEra players is to expand and maintain their land in this Metaverse.

Several types of in-game resources are available in this ecosystem to help players develop their land. To maintain the economy within this vast Metaverse, RobotEra launched its native crypto, named TARO. TARO tokens can be bought from presale and claimed after its conclusion. If you want to be a part of this robot-themed building world, then buy TARO now.

>>>>Buy TARO Now <<<

IMPT.io



IMPT

IMPT.io is an innovative green crypto investment that brings, among other things, a definite solution for carbon offsetting through its marketplace. It has been a pure struggle to contribute to green initiatives for crypto market participants but IMPT.io can fix that. Through its marketplace, crypto holders can buy products from sustainable brands and reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally, IMPT.io has also planned to reward users with carbon credits that can be tokenized as NFTs to avoid fraud and increase transparency. To be a part of their visionary project, you can buy IMPT, the main crypto, whose presale has raised more than $13 million till now. Investing in IMPT is a wise decision because it gives you a chance to save the planet.

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<

Calvaria



Calvaria Calvaria Calvaria

>>>>Buy RIA Now <<<<

Wise investors and experienced market experts know that the play-to-earn crypto gaming frenzy is far from over. Joining the list of P2E crypto projects with its unique concept of widespread crypto adoption in the real world is Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This P2E game has ambitious plans to bridge the crypto world with casual gamers using RIA tokens, which are the main currency of this platform. You can buy RIA tokens from the official presale website.

Conclusion

Though memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are quite popular, these cryptos offer zero value for long-term investors. This is why you must keep an eye on Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT.io, and Calvaria to have the best returns in the long run. So what are you waiting for? Invest in these coins now.

