Is It Late To Buy Shiba Inu?

Despite being a top performer in the last bullish run, Shiba Inu is grasping at straws as it has lost about 90% of its all-time high price. The current market situation has made many investors ask if it is late to invest in Shiba Inu.

Right now, bearish forces dominate the crypto market, and many cryptos, including Shiba Inu, can no longer provide investment gains to crypto users. However, it is vital to not lose hope in cryptocurrency, as several worthy crypto coins are still in the market.

This post considers if Shiba Inu is worth investing in and discusses the crypto projects ready to provide bullish gains now and in the future. They include Dash 2 Trade , Calvaria , RobotEra and IMPT .

Shiba Inu: Buy Now, Regret Later?

Shiba Inu is a top-performing meme coin in the crypto market. During the last bullish run, it made an impressive mark with its all-time high of $0.00008845. $SHIB traders were certainly hyped and hoped for more gains. But the outcome is unexpected, as the token currently sits at $0.000009.

Since several determinants affect a crypto's growth, such as its demand and supply, the supply of $SHIB is entirely overreaching, with a circulating supply of 549 trillion $SHIB. Also, despite the recent increase in token holders, it has created bullish momentum in the $SHIB price.

Also, the thrill for meme coins has subsided as crypto investors are siding with crypto coins with robust use cases that are sustainable in the market.

The $SHIB community may rely on a surprise tweet from Elon Musk, which could jump its price to new highs. However, many crypto investors are not waiting around for that to happen as they set their eyes on more unique prospects.

Best Four Feature-rich Crypto Projects to Invest in

While the Shiba Inu investment thrill has subsided, these four crypto coins are ready to provide bullish gains in your portfolio. Check them out.

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is an intriguing crypto platform that aims to improve crypto traders' journey. D2T features a crypto analytics dashboard that users can use to create effective market-beating strategies.

One of the unique trading tools this dashboard provides is social trading. The D2T dashboard can inform users ahead of time if there will be a change of sentiment regarding a crypto asset. Then, users can either fill their bags with more tokens (if there is FOMO) or sell them quickly (in the case of FUD). As a result, traders can protect their investments during bull/bear market cycles.

The D2T dashboard requires a monthly subscription using its utility token, $D2T, to ensure users can access these trading tools. Thus, crypto users must scoop more $D2T tokens at a low price presently available in its presale event to enjoy future benefits.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

RobotEra

The crypto community often welcomes the idea of metaverse crypto projects. It is fascinating that RobotEra features a sandbox-like metaverse that focuses on users rebuilding a virtual world and earning income.

RobotEra is inviting users to take on robotic forms and explore the open virtual world of Taro. Users can purchase and own lands, create robot companions, interact with other users and share a unique metaverse experience while enjoying crypto rewards.

To provide economic stability to its ecosystem, including its rewards system, RobotEra issues $TARO tokens. Players can purchase or earn $TARO to improve their metaverse experience and participate in RobotEra's staking system and DAO.

RobotEra has built its ecosystem and metaverse to last with its features and use cases. As such, now is the best time to be involved in its presale stage before it becomes too late.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now <<<

IMPT.io

The last bull run showed the tremendous energy consumed by significant cryptos in the market. IMPT.io recognizes this need to be eco-friendly and energy-efficient, which is why it is implementing a carbon offset program.

IMPT.io has partnered with thousands of socially responsible brands ready to provide thousands of products and services to individuals in the eco-friendliest way possible. Users can enjoy shopping with these brands regularly and earn carbon credits.

This green platform has received several media attention owing to its ongoing presale event that has recorded over $13 million raised. You, too, can join the investors' rank by purchasing $IMPT tokens before they get sold out.

>>>Buy IMPT Now! <<<

Calvaria

Calvaria is a play-to-earn ecosystem ready to develop an immersive gaming experience for mobile users. Calvaria is developing a flagship game titled Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. Mobile users can download and play this high-quality game.

In the Calvaria game, users can own battle cards of powerful characters and deploy them on the battlefield to earn victory points against their opponents and receive crypto rewards. These rewards are either in $eRIA or $RIA tokens. The $eRIA token is an in-game asset players earn to upgrade their battle cards and purchase powerups.

The $RIA token ensures the economic stability of the Calvaria ecosystem while providing a staking system where users can lock their tokens and earn passive income over time. Also, $RIA holders can engage in compelling discussions that will significantly improve the calvaria ecosystem.

The $RIA tokens are up for grabs at the Calvaria presale event. Users can accumulate these tokens and enjoy significant investment returns when the game and its tokens go live in the crypto space.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now! <<<

Final Thoughts

Now is the time to look alive and take a new investment approach to the crypto market. As highlighted in this guide, these new cryptos are set to dominate the market with their unusual yet intriguing use cases and utilities.

The bear market may be upon us for a while. However, these four cryptos, Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, RobotEra, and IMPT.io, have bullish prospects that would increase your portfolio multiple folds. For that to happen, take action by carefully considering and actively investing in these crypto projects. It is still possible to buy these tokens! Hurry now and don’t be late.



