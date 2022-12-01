Is Ethereum dead? Invest in These 4 Huge Potential Crytpos Instead

Is Etherereum dead? This is a justified question after changes on the crypto market that happened this year. After a historical downtrend in price in May and FTX’s collapse in November, it will hardly go back by the end of the year. In spite of all changes and recoverings, it will hardly go back by the end of the year. Ethereum has become, along with Bitcoin, one of the most volatile cryptos in the market. Due to the high risk of investing in this currency, investors have turned to safer and sustainable options.

In this article, we focused on four highly potential cryptos to bring your money back quickly and remain stable on the market long-term. All currencies rely on sustainable projects and models that promise stability. Dash 2 Trade is an investing platform that brings you information about trading.

RobotEra brings an entirely new experience using metaverse, while Calvaria is an online card game with impressively exciting features and additions. While you are playing, IMPT will prevent safe and stable carbon-neutral projects for a greener planet. Let’s investigate this topic and define the best investor cryptos this season.

Is Ethereum dead?

The big question is whether Ethereum will return to its level at the beginning of the year or an all-time high price. After FTX’s bankruptcy, even the strongest and largest cryptos quickly lost their value. Although some experts claim the price will go over $4,500, it can quickly drop to $500. Everything is possible, along with the death of one of the most stable currencies, Ethereum. Experts expect a slow coming back of Ethereum in years to come, but with fluctuations that will tease our patience and nerves.

While Ethereum tests our nerves, intelligent investors have turned to the more stable options on the market. We have researched four of them, which investors have already chosen to invest in, so they have shown an impressive start in presales. Dash 2 Trade, along with games RobotEra and Calvaria and eco-friendly IMPT, has an astonishing starting season, bringing an entirely new level of investing in innovative resolutions.

Why is Dash 2 Trade a more intelligent decision?

When investing in sustainable options, we should rely on currencies that depend on intelligent resolutions to keep investors loyal. As an information analytics platform, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) provides all vital information and even more.

Dash 2 Trade combines an analytics platform for crypto traders with in-depth market insight. On the other hand, it is a cryptocurrency with access signals, metrics, and social trading tools. The platform helps create market-beating strategies for new and experienced crypto investors.

Dash 2 Trade allows users to access signals, metrics, and social trading tools, for every type of trader. The platform has three broad membership tiers that determine access to metrics and features. The price of subscriptions in D2T is limited to 300 D2T, along with 1000 D2T for the starter and premium models.

Why consider RobotEra for investing?

Although RobotEra presumes playing the game and investing, the game it offers is more than interesting. Metaverse will become our reality in only a few years, so it is the moment to catch this train and start learning and investing. RobotEra (RIA) presumes creating your robot and participating in the world of robots.

The developers have planned to improve token listing in exchanges, complete the battle system and start trading in the third-party market. At the start of the following year, you will be introduced to VR/AR to realize the integration of reality and virtuality, launching a new experience mode.

At the beginning of the presale, they had sold over 300,000 TARO tokens in a very short period. If you still need approval to believe in this currency, remember that two big brands, Coca-Cola and Nike, have already shown interest in investing in it.

Why is Calvaria a good option for investing?

Playing games online has been less attractive and exciting than the last two years. It will become one of the most popular models of investing, though. Calvaria (RIA) is one of the cryptos that offer attractive and impressively entertaining P2E games along with the sustainable model of cryptos. Calvaria is centered around speeding up the mass adoption of crypto through the P2E battle card game. The main goal is to create the first effective ambassador between the “real world” and crypto.

Gamers can compete within the Web2 gaming market with two versions of the game. The first one will be a free-to-play model, easily accessible on app stores for beginners, non-crypto users, and gamers. The second option is a play-to-earn version, held on all the blockchain functions, allowing the creator to make the game accessible without constraining barriers. Thanks to that, the free version will attract more publicity, educating and creating informed crypto users.

Why is IMPT a wise investment?

If you are concerned for the planet, knowing it is facing pollution and energy loss every day, IMPT is an excellent option for you. Created to support more than 10,000 green projects, IMPT is a crypto that will give you a feeling that you are doing the right thing.

It is for sure that eco-friendly investing will take much more space in years to come, so cryptocurrencies with this goal have become very popular. It could be why the currency sold $220k in the first 24 hours of presale and raised nearly $3 million in the first week of the presale.

Conclusion

As we saw, Ethereum is maybe not dead, but it is still not a safe crypto to consider investing in. There are much better options that promise long-term safety and sustainability, thanks to their features and projects that stand behind them.

Experts make Dash 2 Trade in trading to provide unique and usable information about cryptos. RobotEra and Calvaria are made to provide attractive and exciting games to keep a wide range of players entertained for a long time, keeping the price on the highest levels.

Finally, IMPT will give you the feeling of doing right when investing in carbon-neutral projects, as one of the first when there is a high demand for eco-friendly projects. Take advantage of this opportunity to invest in safe, sustainable, and double-money cryptos!