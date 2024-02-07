Is Bovada Legit & Safe ? The best Legal Alternatives

Keen to know if Bovada is a legit social casino or a scam? Take a look at our honest review of this operator and its best alternatives! Lately the Internet has been abuzz with the name of a new social casino, Bovada. But like any recently launched platform, this operator does not have brand trust and people wonder if Bovada is safe or if it is a scam.

After a thorough investigation, it emerged that Bovada is not allowed to operate in the US, and cannot be considered a safe option. However, not all is lost; there are many legit alternatives to Bovada, like Stake.us, who is offering a $25 no deposit bonus, 250.000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback welcome bonus when using our exclusive promo code TOPVIPBONUS.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos: is Bovada a scam?

So, what’s the catch with Bovada, you may be wondering. Well, to put it plain, Bovada is not only simply not "safe", but is illegally targeting the US market, so that you as a player have no protection whatsoever. Although Bovada is not legal in the US, there are plenty of other legit options; if you want to play it safe, Stake.us is a solid social casino, but High 5 Casino and McLuck are also valid platforms.

Stake.us - Offers the best overall sign-up bonus

High 5 Casino - Offers a well-designed welcome bonus and progressive jackpots

McLuck - Offers a solid sign-up offer and loyalty program

Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers

Having ascertained that Bovada is not legit, you may -wisely- want to consider safer options. The table below summarizes the highlights of some of the best legitimate social casinos.

Best legal Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

Choosing a good casino is not such a simple task; there are many details to consider, from the variety of games to the bonuses offered and customer service. As we have mentioned, Stake.us is our top pick among the platforms available on the market, exactly because it ticks all the boxes of a good social casino, but here is our review of other strong contenders.

The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

There are plenty of reasons why Stake.us ranks as one of the best sweepstake casinos on the market, and its generous welcome bonus is definitely one of them. By registering using our promotional code TOPVIPBONUS you can in fact unlock an exclusive no-deposit welcome offer of 25$, 250.000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback. Stake.us is also well-known for its unique Stake Originals games, available only on the Stake platform, adding to the hundreds of titles from other providers, such as Pragmatic Play. Besides, Stake.us features a user-friendly website that makes navigation smooth and intuitive even for novice players, ensuring easy access to all the important sections of the platform.

Stake original games

No deposit welcome bonus

User-friendly website

No dedicated app

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

High 5 Casino: a well-structured sign up offer

Unlike most social casinos, High 5 Casino operates with not two but three virtual currencies, and its welcome bonus reflects that by rewarding all new players with 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweep Coins and 600 Diamonds. This way, new members are equipped with everything they need to play on the platform, with no purchase needed. High 5 Casino also features a dedicated mobile app, compatible with Android and iOS, perfect to play on the go any of the several casino-style games available on the platform, including their popular progressive slots.

Well structured welcome bonus

High 5 VIP Club

Dedicated mobile app

Not many table games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

McLuck - interesting loyalty program

One problem that every social casino must solve is to enable its players to get Free Coins on a regular basis, and McLuck does this with an attractive loyalty program. This system consists of a daily login bonus, which awards free Gold Coins in varying amounts for each eligible daily login. McLuck's game library unfortunately only includes slots at the moment, but it is a recently launched platform and it is possible that other types of games will be introduced in the future. Last but not least, McLuck welcomes all new subscribers with a sign-up bonus code VIPPROMO to claim 7500 Gold Coins, to start them off on a high note.

Good selection of titles

Daily login bonus

Eye-catching website

Offers only slots

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus VIPPROMO <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Social casinos cannot offer any real-money gambling, and therefore it is not possible to directly win and withdraw money playing on these platforms. Nevertheless, many sweepstake casinos give their players the possibility to redeem their Sweep Coins winnings for real money prizes or gift cards.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Typically, social casinos operate based on a dual-currency system, where each currency enables different gaming modes. Sweep Coins are one of these virtual in-platform currencies, and can be allocated for free or won through games, but not purchased. What makes Sweep Coins special is the fact that they have monetary value, and Sweep Coins winnings can be redeemed for real-money prizes.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Gold Coins, the other currency normally used by these platforms, can be won through games, received for free in promotions, but also purchased, if you wish so. These Coins are meant to be used only for fun, because they have no real value, and cannot be redeemed for money prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

The main difference between regular casinos and social casinos is that the latter give members the opportunity to play without the need to invest money. In fact, social casinos operate with their own virtual tokens, valid only on the platform, which are allocated for free through bonuses and giveaways, although they can also be purchased.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

One of the most common ways for sweepstake casinos to allocate free Sweep Coins are the loyalty programs, daily reload offers that award free Coins for every eligible daily login, ensuring a regular flow of playable Coins. In addition, welcome bonuses and social media giveaways are also a good source of free Coins.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

There are many aspects that make a casino stand out from the crowd of competitors, which is why to make an informed choice it is important to have a good overview of the operator. There are many details to consider, but here are some of the points that might be relevant to you.

Game selection

A good variety of game titles, themes and genres is important to ensure a gaming experience that is never boring. To this end, some of the best social casinos regularly update their game library by adding new titles, to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Offers and free sweeps

The most successful sweepstake casinos have several mechanisms and promotions in place to ensure that players can easily get free Coins, because this is a critical part of the user experience. It’s therefore important to evaluate a platform’s regular bonuses, before subscribing.

Cash prizes

Sweepstake casinos cannot offer real-money winnings, but you might want to verify if the platform you are considering offers the possibility to redeem Sweep Coins winnings for money prizes.

Mobile app

Many social casinos offer a mobile app, to allow you to seamlessly play on different devices. However, many platforms are mobile-optimized, and can easily be accessed through mobile browsers even when a dedicated app is not available.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Some of the characteristics that make a social casino a good choice for a player are a matter of personal preference, but there are others that should be a baseline to look for, when evaluating a new casino.

Security

Security is undoubtedly the first point to consider when evaluating a new casino; it is crucial to verify if the operator holds some licenses and if it is allowed to operate in your country, but it’s also useful to look for existing users’ reviews.

Usability

Although it may seem like a minor aspect, good usability makes the difference between a website that is smooth to use and one that is a pain to navigate. In the long run, a cluttered and counterintuitive platform could greatly compromise your gaming experience.

Bonus offer

Another thing to look for when choosing a casino are exclusive bonus offers. Stake.us’ 25$ welcome bonus, available with the code TOPVIPBONUS, is a great example of a social casino’s well designed offer.

Customer support

When problems arise, it is essential to have a dedicated team on hand so that they can be resolved effectively. For this reason, customer support and the ease with which it can be contacted is another point not to be overlooked.

Payment methods

Although in social casinos purchases are not mandatory, they are still an option, and therefore you may find yourself in the situation of dealing with a transaction. It is therefore important to consider if a casino supports reliable payment methods, to ensure smooth and safe payments and prize redemptions.

Games selection

Software providers are another measure of a casino's quality; titles from established software providers are indeed a guarantee of well-designed games and attractive graphics. Some platforms, such as Stake.us and High 5 Casino, also offer exclusive games released by their own developer and available only on their platform.

Conclusions

Like any thriving business, the sweepstake casino market has its share of malicious actors, which is why we need to be especially cautious when choosing a new casino, as it turned out when investigating Bovada; but on the bright side, there is no shortage of safe and legitimate options to choose from. From Stake.us with its $25 sign-up offer, available with the code TOPVIPBONUS, to High 5 Casino offering a wide selection of slots, to McLuck with its attractive daily reload bonus, it is not difficult to find something that fits your preferences in this dynamic market.

FAQ

Is Bovada legal?

Bovada is currently illegally targeting the US market, which implies that you as a player have no protection or guarantees. Therefore, Bovida cannot be considered legal in the US, nor safe.

Which are alternatives to Bovada?

There are several valid alternatives to Bovada, including Stake.us, High 5 Casino, McLuck and many others.

How can I get free Coins in a social casino?

Each casino has its own promotions to allocate free Coins, but some of the most common options include welcome bonuses, social media giveaways and daily reload offers.

