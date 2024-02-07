Is Bodog Legit & Safe? The best Legal Alternatives

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now <<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

Bonus offers and number of games are usually the highlights of sweepstake casinos, but when it comes to selecting a new platform there are many other aspects to consider, from the security to customer support. All in all, Stake.us ranks as our top choice for its well-rounded offer, but High 5 Casino and McLuck are also very valid options.

The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

As we previously mentioned, Stake.us ranks as our top pick, and it has well earned our preference. This online social casino has one of the best welcome bonuses currently available; simply by registering with the code TOPVIPBONUS, new players can in fact get access to an exclusive no-deposit welcome offer of $25 No deposit bonus, 250.000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback. Stake.us also offers a VIP program, where members can level up in the system simply by playing, and get access to special offers and additional rakeback. On top of that, the game selection includes hundreds of titles and it’s well curated, including also Stake Original games, developed in-house and available only on Stake’s platform.

Attractive welcome bonus

VIP program

Stake Originals games

No dedicated app

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

High 5 Casino - a good selection of progressive slots

High 5 Casino welcomes all new subscribers with a no-deposit bonus offering 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweep Coins, and 600 Diamonds. This bonus includes all the currencies available on the platform, making this offer one of the most well-rounded. The platform also offers many ongoing promotions for regular players, from reload bonuses to the daily fortune wheel, to social media giveaways. When it comes to the game library, High 5 Casino offers mostly slots, including several progressive slots, but also a few table games like blackjack and roulette. Many of High 5 Casino’s games are from software providers like Pragmatic Play, but the platform also features several titles from its own software, High 5 Games.

Exclusive High 5 Games

Refer-a-friend program

Progressive slots

Few methods to redeem winnings

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. McLuck - a heaven for slots fans

McLuck's welcome offer may not be the most appealing one you can find on the market, but it is still a solid offer, awarding 7500 free Gold Coins to all new members that use the bonus code VIPPROMO. Its games’ selection is focused exclusively on slots, and counts more than 400 games from reputable providers such as Pragmatic Play, Netent and many more. The slots are divided into categories such as classic, hold and win and Megaways, among others. For regular players, McLuck also offers an attractive daily reload bonus, awarding free Coins for each eligible daily login.

Several kinds of slots

Daily reload bonus

Intuitive layout

No mobile app

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Code VIPPROMO <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Social casinos cannot offer the possibility to directly win money, as this would qualify as gambling. However, many sweepstake casinos do offer the chance to redeem Sweep Coins winnings for real money prizes, merchandise or gift cards.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Social casinos often offer two different currencies to play with, each one enabling a different game mode. These currencies are usually called “Gold Coins” and “Sweep Coins”, and playing with the latter allows you to redeem your Sweep Coins winnings for real-money prizes. Also, Sweep Coins cannot be bought, but only won through games or allocated for free.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Unlike Sweep Coins, Gold Coins can be purchased, as well as won and received for free, but have no monetary value. Gold Coins are therefore used just for fun, as they cannot be redeemed for real-money prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

The first requirement of sweepstake casinos is to allow members to play without the need for purchases. Therefore, these social casinos "generate" their own currencies and allocate for free these virtual tokens to players through promotions and offers. However, purchases are still allowed, and players can buy additional Coins, if they wish so.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Social casinos use different methods to ensure that players never run out of Coins. Some platforms offer daily reload promotions, allocating free Coins with every login, while others opt for refer-a-friend programs or social media giveaways, or also special offers for specific periods. Often, free Sweep Coins are allocated as a bonus on the purchase of Gold Coins packages.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Choosing a new sweepstake casino can be a bit confusing at first because of the amount of information to consider. To make this process easier, here are some tips on aspects to consider before signing up.

Game variety

Games are the most obvious thing to evaluate in a casino. You may want to consider the number of titles, but also the variety of games; then if the platform you are considering even offers your favorite slot title, all the better.

Offers and free sweeps

Although welcome bonuses usually offer a hefty amount of Coins, they too eventually run out. Therefore, it is advisable to choose a casino that has several regular promotions to make sure you never run out of coins.

App availability

If you enjoy playing slots wherever you are, a mobile app could make your life easier. However, if a casino you are interested in does not offer an app, this is not necessarily a deal-breaker; in fact, many platforms are optimized for mobile devices and load well on different devices even without an app.

Cash prizes

As we mentioned, social casinos do not offer real money winnings, but many of them offer the possibility of redeeming Sweep Coins winnings for cash prizes. If you like the idea of playing slots and having the chance to redeem winnings, this is a feature you should look for.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Now that we have scraped the surface of what a casino can offer, it is time to delve into the details and get to the heart of the matter. Indeed, there are many aspects that do not immediately jump out at you but are worth considering.

Security

If you were among those wondering if Bodog is safe, you already know that security is the first criterion to evaluate in a casino. It is crucial to verify if the casino is operated by a legitimate company and if it is legally allowed to operate in your country.

Usability

Usability is an often underestimated aspect, but no one wants to play on a confusing and poorly designed platform. On the contrary, a well-organized website can improve the overall experience, making it easy to switch between game modes or find a particular title.

Bonus offer

Before signing up for an offer, it is important to compare it with those of competitors to find the one that suits you best. Stake.us, which offers a $25 welcome bonus to those who sign up with the code TOPVIPBONUS, has one of the best promotions on the market, but there are many other good options.

Customer support

Customer service is a crucial aspect of the player experience. Although we all hope that everything always runs smoothly, competent and effective customer support is our best insurance against all small and large problems that might arise.

Payment methods

Although purchases are not mandatory at social casinos, they are usually permitted. To avoid unpleasant surprises when making a transaction, it is essential to verify in advance that the casino of choice supports at least one reliable payment method that can be used to make secure payments and prize redemptions.

Game selection

Seasoned players know that all software providers are not the same and that some are more of a guarantee of quality than others. Therefore, in addition to checking the individual titles offered by a platform, you can also check which software providers it cooperates with and draw your own conclusions.

Conclusions

Choosing a new social casino should not be taken lightly, not only because there are a multitude of factors to consider in order to find the one best suited to one's needs, but also because one runs the risk of stumbling upon shady operators.However, while some operators, such as Bodog, are not legal, there are many others that are perfectly safe and offer quite attractive deals, such as Stake.us with a $25 welcome bonus, unlockable by using the code TOPVIPBONUS, or the 7500 gold coins sign-up promotion offered by McLuck. With so many good and legal options, it's simply not worth taking a chance on dodgy operators.

FAQs

Is Bodog safe?

Bodog is not only not "safe," but it is illegally targeting the U.S. market, making it a not recommendable option.

What are the best alternatives to Bodog?

Since Bodog is not legal, it is advisable to opt for safer alternatives, such as Stake.us, High 5 Casino or McLuck.

What makes a good social casino?

There are many aspects to consider when choosing a casino, including the games selections, regular bonuses, customer support and security.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

