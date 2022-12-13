Is Big Eyes Coin Going To Take Over The Binance Coin And Hedera In Community-Building By Continuing The Uptrend In Q4?

As the bear market continues to create havoc for crypto holders, new token releases are at their all-time high. More and more projects are joining the ranks, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is definitely leading the trend. Today let's take a closer look at it and find how it compares to Binance Coin (BNB) & Hedera (HBAR). So, let's start now!

What Makes Binance Coin (BNB) Stand Out?

The starting token under discussion today is Binance Coin (BNB). At the moment, Binance is the largest crypto trading and lending platform. It was founded in 2017 by a Chinese national widely recognized as Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Binance is unique because it receives a substantial daily volume compared to other exchanges. One of the reasons why this is possible is because of BNB itself; BNB plays a crucial role in monitoring the Binance ecosystem. This medium allows users to withdraw or lend their tokens and even pay their transaction fees. BNB also has a small token capital of just under 2 million. Its ATH, as expected, was around the $490 mark, which was back at the start of the previous bull run.

What Makes Hedera (HBAR) Stand Out?

Enterprise-level blockchain technologies are gaining traction, and Hedera (HBAR) is definitely at the forefront of this niche. The protocol provides decentralized applications a platform to be more efficient and eliminate some of the limitations that come with them. Development on HBAR started as early as 2018. Fast forward a few ICO, and this blockchain was available to the public in 2019. As for the use case, HBAR is essential in managing Hedera's ecosystem. It supports proof of work validation to make its native blockchain more efficient and secure. It is also used to assist different smart contracts in building their framework from the ground up.

HBAR is a firm believer in fast verification across the network, and this utility helps it to compete with top crypto projects on the market. Dr. Leemon personally developed HBAR. Since its launch, its circulation supply has been fixed at 50 billion coins, with more than 17 billion tokens estimated to be released by 2025. Its recorded price action was around the $0.5 mark on September 2021.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Stand Out?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new-to-release cryptocurrency that has taken the whole market by storm. Even in the funding stage, they have successfully gathered holders' trust. The other great thing about this project is that its development team strongly believes in transparency. This is why the project is certified by Coinsniper, a well-known cryptocurrency regulator in the space. This is great for an average crypto enthusiast as it helps in building trust. The other thing that BIG has started to be entrusted with is its NFT collectibles. These non-fungible assets will be explicit for BIG's holders and help them to benefit their portfolio. There are also future propositions to help different charities through the funds received from the pre-sale. This amount will be separated for several NGOs, including those concerned with environmental protection. As for the token limit, BIG stands at 200 billion units, which will be released over time.

Even being a new contender in this market, BIG has surprised everyone. It has sold over $11 million worth of its assets in the pre-sale, which drove its success.

