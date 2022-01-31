Monday, Jan 31, 2022
IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, And DJ RIB Create Magic With Their Latest Song 'Together' 

Together by IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB in every possible way have been growing on the musical charts and how in such a short span of time, thanks to its heart-thumping music, beats, and rhythm and of course the outstanding musical work done by these three rising artists.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:59 pm

Together has been gaining much momentum and craze on Spotify and other platforms, compelling listeners to keep listening to it.

Around the world, people have varied choices in music, art, and other creative realms. What we gather now from these individuals' choices is that most of them seek things and experiences that are unique in the creative and artistic industries, like music. However, this is definitely easier said than implemented as musical artists across the world put in every possible effort to ensure they elevate people's musical experiences. But it is incredible to know that young artists like IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB have already done that with their latest dance single titled "Together," which was released on 22nd January 2022. The former collaborated with the latter two to make sure they created magic in the Bass House genre, mixing it with Arabic instruments to exude the incredible vibes that people used to feel during festivals.

Together by IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB in every possible way have been growing on the musical charts and how in such a short span of time, thanks to its heart-thumping music, beats, and rhythm and of course the outstanding musical work done by these three rising artists. Together has already touched the right chords of people's hearts and has thus become a hot favourite of many already. Its musical work has been compelling people to keep listening to the track, which has allowed it to grow more on Spotify and other platforms.

IQQANVE, aka Suni Sindagi, is a known EDM DJ and Music Producer from Pune, who joined hands with a fellow Pune talent, Vikash Kaser, a DJ himself, and DJ RIB, another DJing talent, to create some new and refreshing music. That is how Together (https://open.spotify.com/track/5iVgQPOa9f927PsvBm2nqL) was created. IQQANVE, with excellence in sound engineering as well, has performed across the country and even in China, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Vikash Kaser has played across various big cities in India and abroad, alongside international DJs like Afrojack, Vini Vici, and as a successful music producer, he has many original mixes to his credit. On the other hand, DJ RIB, aka Rajdeep Singh Rawat, is known as an exceptional DJ in commercial House/Hip-hop genres. He won two consecutive DJing battles in pink city Jaipur and has won the hearts of the legends in the industry, playing at the finest clubs and music festivals in India.


 

